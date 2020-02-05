Two Iowans being tested for the coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two Iowans are under “voluntary home confinement” while being tested for the coronavirus.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) says the two people recently returned from China. The testing is being done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and results are not expected for several days.

IDPH says this action is part of a planned and layered approach to protect public health and that they have implemented the recommendations of President Trump’s Task Force to increase surveillance and notify individuals who have been identified for testing and monitoring.

For more information on the coronavirus, click here. The IDPH will provide an update on this situation at 3 pm on Facebook.