Two Iowa women get a second chance to smile

Picked to get over $100,000 in dental restoration.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 4:51 PM
Updated: Nov 20, 2019 5:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women have won a “Second Chance” at dental health.

North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center says it has agree to provide full-arch restoration treatments to Laura Baumann, 52 of Leland, and Amanda McMurray, 31 of Mason City, totaling over $100,000 worth of dental work for free.


Laura Baumann

Amanda McMurray

North Iowa Oral Surgery says Laura Baumann has only four teeth, suffers from mouth pain, and has trouble eating foods. She has also been taking care of her husband with Parkinson’s disease. Laura says she’s excited to be able to smile in photos from her upcoming 30th wedding anniversary and 35th class reunion.

Amanda McMurray is a single mom with five kids and only has eight teeth that are not missing, broken, or decayed. She says her new teeth will help teach her children about good dental care so they’ll grow up with healthier teeth than she did.

As part of the “Second Chance” program, Drs. Lyell Hogg and Christopher Kepros of North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center are collaborating with restorative partner Dr. Hehr out of the Nettleton Dental Group, who will create a custom-made prosthesis that is supported by dental implants. Both women will get a permanent set of fully-functioning, natural-looking teeth. North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center is also partnering with Nobel Biocare Dental Implant Company and May Dental Lab to complete the procedure.

Photos courtesy of North Iowa Oran Surgery & Dental Implant Center.

