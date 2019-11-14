Clear

Two Cresco drivers collide in Winneshiek County

Pickup truck and shuttle bus crash Wednesday afternoon.

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – A pickup truck and a shuttle bus collided Wednesday in northeast Iowa.

It happened around 1 pm at the intersection of Highway 9 and 295th Avenue. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Colter James Bye, 18 of Cresco, has stopped his pickup at the intersection then drove forward and crashed with a westbound Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation transit bus.

Neither Bye nor the driver of the bus, Steven M. Corcoran, 62 of Cresco, were injured. Bye was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign. The collision caused an estimated $18,000 in damage.

