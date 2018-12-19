Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Two Butler County middle schools adding hunting and firearm safety in PE curriculum

Four week course will include not just firearm safety and safe hunting practices, but also ethics, basic first aid and good decision making

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 9:03 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa - Two Butler County school districts are introducing hunting and firearm safety as part of their physical education curriculum.

Beginning in late February, 7th and 8th graders at North Butler and Clarksville Community Schools will take part in the state of Iowa's hunter safety course, which will be taught by Butler County Conservation Board naturalist Steve Martin. The course will consist of safe hunting practices and proper handling of firearms, as well as ethics, basic first aid, good decision making, and real life situations. Martin adds the guns being used in the course will be inoperable and/or will have no firing pins, and no live ammunition will be used. In addition, a voluntary class will be added for high school students.

Steve Schutte is a board member of the Ventura Gun Club and has taught hunter education courses for years, and also remembers when many area schools taught firearm safety. He says that the course will be valuable for students.

"When you're handling a firearm, there's no reset button. You don't press a red button and you go back and everybody's alive again or not hurt. It's a no mistake sport."

While some parents may be hesitant to allow their children to be a part of the course, Schutte adds that the course could benefit them, as well as the parent, in the long run.

"Even if you're not comfortable with firearms, but you have someone in your house that is, it would be good to have the knowledge to know how things should be done in the house and if you see something that looks maybe not quite right mention it to the person that owns the guns."

Parents that don't want their child in the course can request to opt out.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Light drizzle chances linger into the overnight alongside steady temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Water Quality issues in SE Minnesota

Image

Jared Penning makes decision

Image

Salvation Army Gives Toys to Families in Need

Image

Sky High Construction

Image

Wednesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Iowa Governor reads to elementary students

Image

Ronald McDonald House works to make holidays away from home special

Image

Firearm safety to be taught in school

Image

Fatal crash on the Avenue of the Saints

Image

Vaping makes teens' risky behaviors harder to detect

Community Events