Two Butler County middle schools adding hunting and firearm safety in PE curriculum

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa - Two Butler County school districts are introducing hunting and firearm safety as part of their physical education curriculum.

Beginning in late February, 7th and 8th graders at North Butler and Clarksville Community Schools will take part in the state of Iowa's hunter safety course, which will be taught by Butler County Conservation Board naturalist Steve Martin. The course will consist of safe hunting practices and proper handling of firearms, as well as ethics, basic first aid, good decision making, and real life situations. Martin adds the guns being used in the course will be inoperable and/or will have no firing pins, and no live ammunition will be used. In addition, a voluntary class will be added for high school students.

Steve Schutte is a board member of the Ventura Gun Club and has taught hunter education courses for years, and also remembers when many area schools taught firearm safety. He says that the course will be valuable for students.

"When you're handling a firearm, there's no reset button. You don't press a red button and you go back and everybody's alive again or not hurt. It's a no mistake sport."

While some parents may be hesitant to allow their children to be a part of the course, Schutte adds that the course could benefit them, as well as the parent, in the long run.

"Even if you're not comfortable with firearms, but you have someone in your house that is, it would be good to have the knowledge to know how things should be done in the house and if you see something that looks maybe not quite right mention it to the person that owns the guns."

Parents that don't want their child in the course can request to opt out.