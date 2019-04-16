Two Britt companies better able to handle heart attacks

BRITT, Iowa – Two local businesses are now better prepared to help heart attack victims.

Hancock County Health System’s Community Health Department recently bought two Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) devices for Family Eye Care Center and Miller and Son’s Golf Cars. Along with the equipment and wall stations for placement of the AEDs, employees of both companies are trained in CPR and AED use.

"AEDs are life-saving devices," says Ami Frohling, ARNP, Medical Director of HCHS's Heart and Vascular Center. "One of the important things you can do is find out where in your community the AED devices are located and receive training regarding how to use them as well as CPR."

Federal health officials say 10,000 heart attacks happen in the workplace each year.

"We need to centrally locate AED devices and make all people are aware of them so if someone is having a heart event they know where help is available, says Chelcee Schleuger, HCHS Community Health Director.

Hancock County Health System says there are now 21 AEDs in Garner; three in Kanawha; two in each of the communities of Klemme, Ventura and Crystal Lake; and now seven in Britt including the two recently placed.

Miller and Sons Golf Cars (left to right): Chelcee Schleuger and Skip Miller. Image courtesy of Hancock County Health System.