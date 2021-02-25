Two Austin men square off in fishing challenge for cancer

AUSTIN, Minn. - Two Austin anglers squared off in an ice fishing challenge for a good cause this week. The competition is to raise money for breast cancer awareness and research.

James Fett and Paul Hunter are anglers on a mission, casting their lines to battle breast cancer.

The two are in a freshwater battle to see who catches the most fish.

This late-winter challenge is part of the 10th annual paint the town pink initiative. The initiative raises money for breast cancer research at the Hormel Institute.

“A lot of us have ties to people who have had cancer,” said Fett. “Some have won and some have lost. Personally, my mother-in-law had passed away a couple of years ago after a long fight with breast cancer and this is kind of special to me because she enjoyed ice fishing and getting out in the outdoors."

The two fishermen tell me that they have already exceeded their fundraising goal for $2,000