Two Austin men sentenced for bloody attack in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two men are sentenced for a robbery that left the victim bloody.

Ochonge Nygare Gilo, 19 of Austin, and Tabarie Jameel Gunsallsus, 21 of Austin, were arrested on June 26. Rochester police say they robbed a man in the area of 4th Avenue and 4th Street SW. Officers say they found the man around 2:20 am lying on the ground with blood coming from his face.

A female says she and the man were walking from Kathy’s Pub when a silver vehicle with 5-6 Black males inside parked next to them. The male victim apparently thought the car belonged to a friend and walked toward it, then realized his mistake and returned to the female.

Police say that when the men in the car assaulted the male victim and tried to steal the female’s purse. Gilo and Gunsallus were arrested a short time later after officers located a vehicle matching the description of the one in the assault.

Investigators say Gilo and Gunsallus accused the male victim of coming at them with a knife.

Both men have now pleaded guilty to one count of theft. Both have been sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $900 fine.