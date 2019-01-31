Two Austin men plead not guilty to aggravated robbery

AUSTIN, Minn. – Two men accused of robbery over an old drug debt are pleading not guilty.

James Horace Mister, 37 of Austin, is charged with 1st degree aggravated robbery and simple robbery, both felonies. Dominique Lamar Knox, 36 of Austin, is charged with aiding and abetting both crimes.

They were arrested on January 15 after the Mower County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in the 29000 block of 540th Avenue in Udolpho Township. When deputies arrived, a man said Mister and Knox had been staying at his home for a few days when Mister began screaming that the man had owed him $500 for over five years. The man told authorities he believed Mister was referred to an old cocaine deal that had already been paid.

The man says when he couldn’t get all the money, Mister punched him in the face. The man says Mister and Knox then pressured him into giving up the key and a bill of sale for his truck.

Mister and Knox both entered not guilty pleas Thursday and are due to stand trial on May 20.