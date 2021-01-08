Twitter says it has 'permanently' suspended President Trump

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) - Twitter says it is banning President Donald Trump from its platform, citing “risk of further incitement of violence.”

The social media giant said Friday: “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Trump was locked out of his account on his preferred social medial platform for 12 hours earlier this week after a violent mob loyal to him stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to stop Congress from affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump posted a video on Twitter calling them “very special” people and saying he loved them. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer.

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan released the following statement on the banning of the President:

“Twitter’s decision to ban President Trump from its platform was irresponsible and will have many unforeseen consequences.:

“Twitter could have continued to delete specific tweets from the President’s account that went against their rules, but permanently banning a sitting President from expressing his opinion on social media is not the right answer."

“Most Americans agree that tech companies have too much control over information."

“Our country needs to have a serious debate on big tech’s continually growing role in our lives, and how we can make sure that they are not controlling information to benefit the agenda of the elites in Silicon Valley.”