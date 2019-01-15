Twins visit Mayo Clinic on first day of winter caravan

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- The Twins are still two-and-a-half months away from beginning the regular season but the 2019 winter caravan kicked off Monday in Rochester. At the Mayo Clinic, local baseball fans saw some of their favorite ball players.

Whether it was an autograph or a picture with a player, each kid left with a smile on their face. Minnesota first baseman Tyler Austin experienced a battle too when he was younger, he was diagnosed with cancer when he was 17.

"This is not for me, this is for them," Austin said. "Any time that I can have the opportunity to do that... I'm all about that kind of stuff. Getting the opportunity to bring joy to people, uplift them and give them hope, it truly is a blessing and an honor to get to do this."

For more information about where the Caravan is stopping, visit the team's website: https://www.mlb.com/twins/community/winter-caravan