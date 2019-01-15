Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Twins visit Mayo Clinic on first day of winter caravan

Young baseball fans received a surprise of a lifetime during day one of the Twins Caravan.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- The Twins are still two-and-a-half months away from beginning the regular season but the 2019 winter caravan kicked off Monday in Rochester. At the Mayo Clinic, local baseball fans saw some of their favorite ball players. 

Whether it was an autograph or a picture with a player, each kid left with a smile on their face. Minnesota first baseman Tyler Austin experienced a battle too when he was younger, he was diagnosed with cancer when he was 17. 

"This is not for me, this is for them," Austin said. "Any time that I can have the opportunity to do that... I'm all about that kind of stuff. Getting the opportunity to bring joy to people, uplift them and give them hope, it truly is a blessing and an honor to get to do this." 

For more information about where the Caravan is stopping, visit the team's website: https://www.mlb.com/twins/community/winter-caravan 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Icy travel and parting clouds headline the next couple days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Legos in the classroom

Image

"Rachel's Challenge" comes to Albert Lea

Image

Police policy oversight meeting

Image

Twins visit Mayo Clinic

Image

Iowa legislative session: "Right to Bear Arms"

Image

Fire Crews Responde to House Fire

Image

WATER QUALITY A TOP ISSUE IN IOWA LEGISLATURE

Image

EDUCATION A TOP LEGISLATIVE ISSUE THIS SESSION IN IOWA

Image

Mobility Hubs a Possibility

Image

Saving for a Rainy Day

Community Events