Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Twins to retire Mauer's number in June

Six-time All-Star to be honored before game against Kansas City.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 5:24 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 5:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have set the date for retiring Joe Mauer's No. 7 jersey.

The Twins announced Tuesday that Mauer's number will be retired in a pregame ceremony at Target Field on "Joe Mauer Day" on Saturday, June 15.

The event will take place before the Twins' 6:10 p.m. game against Kansas City. More details will be announced later.

Mauer, a six-time All-Star, retired after a 15-year major league career, all with the Twins. The Twins earlier announced plans to retire Mauer's number.

Mauer will become the eighth former Twins player or manager with a retired number, joining Harmon Killebrew (3), Rod Carew (29), Tony Oliva (6), Kent Hrbek (14), Kirby Puckett (34), Bert Blyleven (28) and Tom Kelly (10). Jackie Robinson (42) has had his number retired by all major league teams.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 2°
Charles City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -4°
Scattered flurries and strong winds will push us into Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Building demolished to make room for new LEC

Image

Limb Lab gains national attention

Image

Man arrested in what deputies are calling a 'crime spree' in north Iowa

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam3 Weather Forecast

Image

Future of Rochester's Corn Water Tower is now headed to HPC

Image

New Fresh Thyme opening in Rochester

Image

Mason City School Board ready to move forward after audit

Image

Parents Want Answers at School Board Meeting

Image

Transparency Act of 2019

Image

Inbody analyzer now at Cerro Gordo Co. Public Health

Community Events