MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- It was a season unexpected for the Minnesota Twins. 101 wins, an AL Central Division championhips and a rejuvinated fan base.
But one number that will stick in the minds of fans everywhere is 16. Make it 16 consecutive playoff losses for Minnesota, a record for North American sports. It's something that stings in the minds of the team.
"We got beat over the last three days and there's no way around that but what an amazing season it was," Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli said.
"Super proud of the guys, honestly just proud to be a part of the whole thing," catcher Mitch Garver said. "You know this was kind of a dream season."
Related Content
- Twins react to postseason sweep to Yankees
- Streak stretches on: Twins take 16th straight playoff loss as Yankees sweep
- IA HS Baseball Postseason Pairings
- Solid start by Gibson helps Twins sweep Orioles
- Kepler, Buxton power Twins over Orioles 4-1 for season sweep
- Newman Catholic runners prep for postseason
- Twins' Mauer announces his retirement
- Frayne sisters breaking GHV records ahead of postseason
- Lake Mills track teams are ready for the postseason
- Sink hole shuts down Twin Cities highway
Scroll for more content...