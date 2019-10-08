Twins react to postseason sweep to Yankees

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- It was a season unexpected for the Minnesota Twins. 101 wins, an AL Central Division championhips and a rejuvinated fan base.

But one number that will stick in the minds of fans everywhere is 16. Make it 16 consecutive playoff losses for Minnesota, a record for North American sports. It's something that stings in the minds of the team.

"We got beat over the last three days and there's no way around that but what an amazing season it was," Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli said.

"Super proud of the guys, honestly just proud to be a part of the whole thing," catcher Mitch Garver said. "You know this was kind of a dream season."