Twins ink new closer for $6.25 million

FILE - In this Friday, July 31, 2020 file photo, Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Alex Colome throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo.
FILE - In this Friday, July 31, 2020 file photo, Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Alex Colome throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo. The Minnesota Twins are bringing back designated hitter Nels

Former White Sox pitcher had 12 saves in 2020.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 4:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have finalized their $6.25 million, one-year contract with right-handed reliever Alex Colomé.

The move bolsters the back of their bullpen with an experienced closer. The deal was agreed to last week and will pay Colomé a $5 million base salary for 2021. It comes with a $5.5 million option for 2022 that can be declined by the Twins with a $1.25 million buyout.

Colomé was the primary ninth-inning pitcher for the Chicago White Sox the last two seasons. He posted an 0.81 ERA and 12 saves in 21 appearances in 2020.

