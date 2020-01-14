Clear
Twins finalize 3-year, $30M contract with Sanó

Minnesota Twins Miguel Sano (22) hits a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday July 28, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

The Minnesota Twins have finalized a three-year, $30 million contract with third baseman Miguel Sanó.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 10:16 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The deal was agreed to last week to avoid salary arbitration with the 26-year-old Sanó.

He made $2.65 million last season while hitting a career-high 34 home runs. All of his homers in 2019 came after May 1.

That ranked as the sixth most in the American League from that date on.

The contract also comes with a $14 million club option for 2023. The Twins first signed Sanó out of the Dominican Republic in 2009.

