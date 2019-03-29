Twins fans have high hopes on Opening Day

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- It's the most wonderful time of the year... baseball is back. The Twins opened up the 2019 campaign with a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians in Rocco Baldelli's first game as manager.
Twins fans have plenty to be excited about this season.
