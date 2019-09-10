Clear
Twins end CF Byron Buxton's season with shoulder injury

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton slides past home to score in front of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 2, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

The Minnesota Twins have placed center fielder Byron Buxton and his ailing left shoulder on the 60-day injured list, ending his season.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 4:43 PM
Posted By: By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed center fielder Byron Buxton and his ailing left shoulder on the 60-day injured list, ending his season and leaving the American League Central leaders without their best defensive player for the rest of the pennant race.

The Twins made the move on Tuesday before a three-game series against Washington. The took a five-game lead over Cleveland into the night.

Minnesota reinstated right-hander Kyle Gibson from the injured list and promote infielder Ronald Torreyes from Triple-A Rochester.

Buxton sustained a partial dislocation after crashing into the outfield wall while making a catch on Aug. 1. He batted .262 with 30 doubles, four triples, 10 homers, 46 RBIs and 48 runs in only 271 at-bats. Buxton played in five games last week as a defensive replacement and pinch runner.

Gibson, who last pitched on Aug. 30, has been dealing with a digestive track disease, ulcerative colitis. He is scheduled to start on Thursday.

