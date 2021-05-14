Twins announce masks encouraged but not required at home games

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Twins announced Friday that fans at games are encouraged but not required to wear masks.

"Effective immediately, all guests at Target Field are strongly encouraged, but not required, to wear face coverings while in the ballpark’s outdoor spaces, except when actively eating or drinking. Per current City of Minneapolis ordinance, face coverings remain mandated for guests ages two (2) and over while in Target Field’s indoor dining, bar and retail areas, unless actively eating or drinking," the Twins said.