MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco is rehabilitating from arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle and is expected to be fully recovered in plenty of time for spring training.
The Twins announced Wednesday that Polanco underwent a debridement procedure Friday in Los Angeles with Dr. Richard Ferkel to address a chronic impingement injury stemming from repetitive stress. Polanco will be able to resume baseball activities in about six weeks, the team said.
Polanco had a breakout season in 2019 for the AL Central division champion Twins, making the All-Star team for the first time and hitting .295 with 22 homers, 107 runs, 79 RBIs, 40 doubles and an .841 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.
Related Content
- Twins SS Polanco has ankle surgery for chronic injury
- Twins SS Polanco suspended 80 games for drug violation
- Twins end CF Byron Buxton's season with shoulder injury
- North Iowa man sentenced to federal prison for entering country illegally, stealing SS# to work
- Study looks at chronic pain in runners
- DNR warns hunters about chronic wasting disease
- Chronic wasting disease rattling Iowa officials, hunters
- Hawkeye basketball player has surgery
- Twins' Mauer announces his retirement
- Living with back pain: 'It's a chronic issue'