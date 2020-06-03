Twin Cities curfew extended until Friday morning

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is again extending the curfew for Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Travel will continue to be prohibited on city streets and public places from 10 pm until 4 am Wednesday and Thursday night.

“Minnesotans need more than ever to lean on their neighbors, show up for their communities, and add their voice to this urgent conversation on addressing our systemic problems,” says Governor Walz. “Yet they’ve made those sacrifices to stay home through the curfew to help keep our neighborhoods safe. We’re incredibly grateful that Minnesotans are working with us so we can focus our conversation and energy on justice for George Floyd.”

All Minnesotans in Minneapolis and Saint Paul are urged to comply, and to comply with instructions from law enforcement. Peace officers will enforce the curfew and arrest those who refuse to comply.

The curfew applies to everyone in the Twin Cities except for first responders, members of the media, people going back and forth to work, individuals seeking emergency care or fleeing danger, and people experiencing homelessness.