Twin Cities' curfew extended two more nights

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The curfew for Minneapolis and St. Paul has been extended another two nights.

Governor Tim Walz signed another executive order Monday banning travel in the Twin Cities between 10 pm Monday and 4 am Wednesday.

“Having a curfew in place has allowed law enforcement to separate out those who mean to bring further pain and destruction in our communities from the thousands who have peacefully demonstrated for systemic changes in George Floyd’s name,” says Governor Walz. “I want to thank our public servants who’ve worked tirelessly to restore peace to our neighborhoods, and all Minnesotans who have abided by the curfew to keep our communities safe.”

During the curfew, no one is allowed to travel on Minneapolis and Saint Paul streets or public places, except:

- First responders

- Members of the media

- People going back and forth to work

- Individuals seeking emergency care or fleeing danger

- People experiencing homelessness.

“This past week has been one of the most painful in our state’s history,” says Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “It hurts to stay inside when we know our voices are critical to bringing the systemic change we need, but we will continue this fight tomorrow, and every day after. Please stay home to stay safe and help our communities heal.”

The executive order also allows other Minnesota cities to impose their own curfews.