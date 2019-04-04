Twin Cities area teen charged with Albert Lea theft

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A teen from a Twin Cities suburb is accused of stealing from the Albert Lea Walmart.

Ezekiel Octavius Brown, 19 of Maplewood, is charged with felony theft. According to court documents, Brown used a crowbar to open display cases in the electronics department of the Albert Lea Walmart on January 15, 2018. Law enforcement says Brown stole 11 laptops and 26 Apple watches worth a total of $8,110.85.

A crime alert was sent out with a description of the thief and his vehicle and court documents say a crime analyst in Maple Grove identified the person at Ezekiel Brown.

Brown was picked up on a warrant on March 20. He has not yet entered a plea.