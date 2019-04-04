Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Twin Cities area teen charged with Albert Lea theft

Ezekiel Brown Ezekiel Brown

Police say teen stole thousands in electronics from Walmart.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 7:27 PM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2019 7:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A teen from a Twin Cities suburb is accused of stealing from the Albert Lea Walmart.

Ezekiel Octavius Brown, 19 of Maplewood, is charged with felony theft. According to court documents, Brown used a crowbar to open display cases in the electronics department of the Albert Lea Walmart on January 15, 2018. Law enforcement says Brown stole 11 laptops and 26 Apple watches worth a total of $8,110.85.

A crime alert was sent out with a description of the thief and his vehicle and court documents say a crime analyst in Maple Grove identified the person at Ezekiel Brown.

Brown was picked up on a warrant on March 20. He has not yet entered a plea.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Tracking a big warm-up for Friday then more rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

GYB Volunteer of the Month: Marlo Zosel

Image

Recycling toys for Earth Day

Image

School District Making Budget Cuts

Image

MN DNR stocks trout at Lanesboro's Sylvan Pond

Image

Iowa State Trooper steps up to help family

Image

Tracking an End to the Rain...For Now.

Image

Former golf course turned into prairie

Image

Canton and Mabel are coming together to assist with flood recovery

Image

Local students pack meals for those in need

Image

New ambulance facility opens

Community Events