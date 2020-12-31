Twigs Tavern & Grille offers outdoor dining New Year’s Eve

ROCHESTER, Minn- Snow might still be on the ground, the temperature might be cold, and overall, the weather might not be the greatest for dining outdoors, but Twigs Tavern & Grille is still doing it.

The restaurant has never done it for New Year’s Eve before but this year was an exception. Since people don’t have many options to spend their holiday, it wanted to give people the chance to do something.

"Never had the need to but we are happy to pivot to keep dining options open for guests," said Director of Sales Kristine Ihrke.

Per Governor Walz’s restrictions, restaurants are still not allowed to do indoor dining or open up bars.

Earlier, it had 15 reservations and employees are only expecting it to be busier. Even if people are not interested in dining outdoors, takeout and delivery are still being offered.

"I don't know how cold it would get but it's a really nice patio out here," said Ashley Corbett, a customer taking advantage of the outdoor dining. "These fires are great."

Anyone planning to dine at Twigs Tavern& Grille for NYE will need to practice social distancing and adhere to guidelines. The restaurant is also not allowing more than four people to a table.

It is also planning to have outdoor dining all throughout the winter and hopes it stays strong in 2021.