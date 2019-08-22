Tweite's Family Farm to retire after over 31 years of memories

BYRON, Minn.- After 31 years of creating memories, and laughter, the Tweite’s Family Farm will be retiring.



Owners Colleen and Tom Tweite say, “It's just right for Tom and Colleen to retire from this aspect in our lives at this point in time.”

They look forward to spending their retirement years still enjoying the lush farm, but with more family. They’ll now be spending their crisp fall months with their children and 11 grandchildren.



To all who have made this their second home during the fall months over the past 31 years, here’s their message to you, “Thank you for the opportunity for our family to be involved with your family and to have been part of the process of creating magical moments that will last forever."

Tweite’s Family Farm will be open for one last season starting on September 21st.