Tutors needed for Rochester students

ROCHESTER, Minn- The coronavirus is impacting all parts of our lives. It’s affecting everything from our health to our education system. Right now, tutors are needed.

Megan Peterson works as a Senior Manager for the Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps. She says the summer months already tend to be a slump for students when it comes to reading and math. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on student learning loss is projected to be significantly higher than in past years, heightening the need for literacy and math tutors in Rochester. Area schools are seeking eight Minnesota Reading Corps and four Minnesota Math Corps tutors for the 2020-21 school year to help students struggling with reading and math.

“We are seeing with the disruptions to school schedules and shift to distance learning that could result in an even greater gap than we had in the past,” said Peterson. “We are here looking for tutors to go in and help support those students and those teachers to make sure the kids are getting what they need to close those education gaps.”

Tutors are being sought for three different levels of commitment: 35, 25, or 18 hours a week, beginning in August 2020. New this year, tutors can opt to serve just a single semester or make a commitment for a full academic year.

Full-time tutors receive a stipend of $650 every two weeks, and can also earn an additional $4,336 for student loans or tuition. This education award can be gifted to a family member if the tutor is 55 or older. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free health insurance and childcare assistance. Anyone interested is encouraged to apply now at readingandmath.net or by calling 866-859-2825.

Reading Corps and Math Corps are research-based initiatives to help every Minnesota student become a successful reader by the end of third grade or become proficient in math by the end of eighth grade. Additional schools interested in tutoring support are encouraged to apply at readingandmath.net or call 866-859-2825.