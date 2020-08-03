Tutors and nannies are in high demand in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced the official guidance for the upcoming school year, leaving it up to local school districts. Some parents are taking matters in their own hands with home-schooling, or hiring tutor for help.

Tutors in Rochester have always been in high demand. But now with so much uncertainty surrounding this upcoming school year, parents are wanting to get ahead by getting all the help they can. The family placement manager at College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors, Patrice Nordstrom, said there was a dip in families wanting nannies or tutors in March and April, but now it's the opposite.

Nordstrom explained whether the students will have in-person class or do distance learning, their services will be the same. They'll just adapt to what each family is looking for. "But just that extra stress of knowing that I have to come home after school and verify everything I've done at school, verify that the modules, you know, people logged in and things were getting completed," said Nordstrom.

Nordstrom said staff will be trained and given the educational resources and tools to be able to successfully help the students. "So kind of think of it as a homeschool family," Nordstrom said. "What do the parents need when they're starting to homeschool? How do they balance, how do they balance the first grader who has to go online and do some modules when they have a three year old that they have to entertain as well? So we're going to give the nannies some education, some tools and guidance and continual support."

If you're looking for a tutor, or would like to make some more cash and be a tutor, College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors is still needing about 20 more nannies and 4 more tutors by the end of August.