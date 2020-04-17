Turning your home into a home gym

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - With Gov. Walz's stay home ban, gyms and fitness centers all across the state are closed down. You can still get a good workout in, even if you don't have any equipment.

Something simple as using a bucket of sand, water jugs and a stack of books can go a long way in helping build muscle. A stack of books can be used for pushups or they can be loaded up in a backpack to provide extra weight.

Even as simple as using your coach for elevated pushups and dips, kitchen counter tops for assisted squats or a broom can provide the resistance you're looking for.

Olmsted Medical Center Sports Performance Coach Eric Pohl says you need to get creative when planning your workouts. He said it's not to late to stay in shape.

"Just start one step at a time, maybe just start five minutes a day, or when you wake up in the morning, or before you go to bed or before you go to work or get home from work, just do something," Pohl said. Aanything you can find to help add resistance is going to help recruit those other muscle fibers.