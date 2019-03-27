Do you have too much clutter? Turning to the KonMari Method to find joy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's easier than ever to fall victim to consumerism. You might see a cute short, or pair of shoes, online and with one click it's in an invisible shopping car. Tick tock and before you know it you're checking out with a hefty total on the credit card. The real question though, are the items you're purchasing bringing you joy? Do the items you already own bring you joy? KIMT News 3's Katie Lange took a look at the art of decluttering and finding happiness in letting go.

"If you love it and it sparks joy for you, you should keep it," explained Sara Messina, owner of Simple Home Method.

Messina just opened her own business to help combat the madness of life, often caused by clutter. She became hooked on the KonMari Method, designed by Japan's Marie Kondo, in the Fall of 2018. Marriage, a move across country, three children, and a busy life Messina said she no longer had a good relationship with her personal belongings.

"Because you have this very high standard as to whether or not something sparks joy you won't let anything into your home that doesn't meet that standard," said Messina.

The Kon Mari Method encourages you to organize by category, instead of by location. The process is simple and straightforward you start by going through your clothes and focusing on whether every item brings you joy. If the item doesn't spark joy, you can't see it serving a purpose in your future, or you don't love it you're encouraged to get rid of it.

"You, at the end of it know everything that is in your home. Everything is there on purpose. It saves you time, because everything has a home and you know what you have," explained Messina.

It turns out the KonMari Method actually works.

"In fact, there has been research that has shown that the brain likes organization - it helps to settle things down. When they're less stressful outside of us they're also less stressfully internally for us," said Dr. Craig Sawchuk, Co-Chair of Mayo Clinic's Division of Integrated Behavioral Health. He went on to say many people easily feel overwhelmed when dealing with clutter.

"It can be stressful getting rid of things that you spent money on or that you have a belief you may be able to use again some day," said Dr. Sawchuk.

Messina has made the method her lifestyle saying, "You hold everything that you purchase to a higher standard. It makes you a more mindful shopper, you save money and your things don't go to waste."

