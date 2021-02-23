Turning a passion for cooking into a business

MASON CITY, Iowa - With us spending a lot more time at home over the last year or so due to COVID, you may have been feeling adventurous and trying new things, like sharpening your cooking skills. For a Mason City native, he spent the last year starting his own barbeque sauce business from scratch.

From a young age growing up in Mason City, Todd Harris has always had an interest in cooking, grilling and smoking, and wanted to start his own business. For a few years, he would post food videos on his own YouTube channel called Neighborhood Cookin', featuring pasta, breakfast, brisket and empanadas. Last year, at the encouragement of his wife, Harris created Papa Bruce's BBQ Sauce, named after his late father. The logo that's on the bottles was drawn by his nephew.

"My Dad loved it, and he would show people it and tell how his nephew drew it. We couldn't think of a name for my barbeque sauce, and his nickname was Bruce and they called him Papa Bruce, so I told my wife, 'what about Papa Bruce for the name of the sauce?'"

While he has an online store, with most sales coming from Iowa, Harris, who is now living in Virginia, wanted to expand into the brick and mortar side.

"I have a mentor that I got through the SBA [Small Business Association]. When I called him up and asked what I wanted, I told him I wanted to get into market by next year. I told him everything I had done. The first question was, 'why do you need me?' Because I was so far along in just a short period of time. I took that as a great compliment."

While he was able to score a deal with a barbeque store near his Virginia home to carry his sauce, Harris recently inked a deal with Hy-Vee West in Mason City to carry his sauces. The deal followed a discussion with the store's manager about making his sauce retail ready.

"He sent me a message through Facebook, and he said, 'I wanted to find out about your sauce.' I was thinking he wanted to do his own sauce, and I was willing to give him the information as well. He asked if I had everything I needed to sell it through retail. He said, 'why don't we try to get that in here sometime?' I said before I do that, I want you to actually try it. That way when you're selling it, you actually know what it tastes like. I sent it to him, and he called me back and said, 'absolutely. Let's get that in here.'"

He sees the deal as a victory for his small business, and for small businesses as a whole.

"One of my goals when I started thinking about my business name was to focus on small businesses, because they are the back bone of this country. I think that this sauce and other small businesses will help bring neighborhoods and people together. Everybody loves food in some way or another, and all types of people can really enjoy it."

If you're looking to get your hands on a bottle of Papa Bruce's Sauce, you'll have to wait just a bit. Harris expects that 36 bottles of sauce will be expected to arrive on shelves at Hy-Vee West in Mason City in about three weeks.

In addition, Harris is looking to partner with other stores to carry his sauce, and there are more in the works. Also, he plans to enter in the sauce competition during this year's American Royal in Kansas City.