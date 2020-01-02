Turn your headlights on before driving!

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Minnesota Department of Transportation wrote about the importance of doing so on Facebook, especially during the winter when it snows.

A lot of the newer cars have automatic lights, but some people are driving cars with manuel lights and that could be causing some problems. Driving a car with automatic headlights doesn't guarantee the lights will always be on. It's important you physically make sure your headlights are on when it's snowing, sleeting or raining - even during the day. This helps you and other drivers see a little better.

In a Facebook post from the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, 30% of traffic deaths in 2019 involved pedestrians. Do you think that not having lights on played a role in the statistics? KIMT spoke with some drivers who have their own opinion. "No, I don't think so," said John Priniski. "Pedestrians are so hard to see no matter what."

It's also recommended drivers are routinely checking their headlights to make sure they do work properly. Driving with a broken headlight can get you a fine - in Minnesota, the ticket starts at $50 and for Iowa, it starts at $30.