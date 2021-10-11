Turn lane project on South Eisenhower in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A turn lane construction project is getting underway on South Eisenhower Avenue.

The Mason City Engineering Department says the work involves the construction of a southbound right-turn lane on South Eisenhower Avenue at the intersection with Highway 122/4th Street SW. The project will include removal of the existing pavement at the northwest corner of the intersection along with utility adjustments, ditch shaping, and a storm sewer culvert extension.

Construction is expected to take up to three weeks and Highway 122/4th Street SW near the intersection will be reduced to one westbound lane of traffic and South Eisenhower Avenue north of the intersection will be reduced to one southbound lane of traffic.