Turkeys killed when semi tips over in Olmsted County

Sheriff's Office says the driver was apparently not impaired.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 10:44 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi full of turkeys crashed in Olmsted County overnight.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 12:34 am along County Road #10 in Dover Township. Jonathon Paulzine, 56 from Barron, Wisconsin, was driving east when his semi shifted weight as he approached a curve and overturned.

Paulzine was not hurt. It is not known how many of the Jenny-O turkeys he was hauling were injured or killed in the crash.

This incident is still under investigation but the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it not appear Paulzine was impaired at the time of the crash. Deputies and staff from Jenny-O were on the scene until 6:50 am while the road was cleared.

