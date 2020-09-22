Tuesday's soccer highlights and prep scores

MINNESOTA BOYS SOCCER
Century 1, Austin 1
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1, Cotter 1
Owatonna 2, John Marshall 0
Tri-City United 4, Schaeffer Academy 1
MINNESOTA GIRLS SOCCER
Century 4, Austin 0
Owatonna 2, John Marshall 1
Lake City 9, Triton/k-W/Hayfield 0
Lourdes 1, Kasson-Mantorville 0
Mayo 0, Mankato East 0
PIZM 5, Cannon Falls 0
Cotter 2, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 0
Byron 1, Stewartville 0
Schaeffer Academy 6, Tri-City United 2
IOWA VOLLEYBALL
Charles City 3, Crestwood 0
Forest City 3, Belmond-Klemme 0
Central Springs 3, Northwood-Kensett 0
Saint Ansgar 3, Rockford 0
Osage 3, West Fork 0