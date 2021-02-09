Tuesday's prep sports highlights and scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Caledonia 84, La Crescent-Hokah 58
Cannon Falls 62, Lourdes 48
Rushford-Peterson 54, Cotter 35
St. Charles 69, Dover-Eyota 63
Lanesboro 73, Houston 39
Red Wing 72, Albert Lea 43
Stewartville 93, Kasson-Mantorville 73
Century 47, Winona 46
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Red Wing 62, Albert Lea 51
Blooming Prairie 55, NRHEG 29
Byron 73, Pine Island 36
Century 62, Winona 38
Hayfield 63, Fillmore Central 37
John Marshall 67, Faribault 35
Stewartville 77, Kasson-Mantorville 71
Chatfield 63, Lewiston-Altura 45
Lourdes 62, Cannon Falls 41
Mayo 82, Mankato West 69
Rushford-Peterson 55, Mabel-Canton 34
Dover-Eyota 78, St. Charles 48
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Charles City 76, New Hampton 53
Newman Catholic 70, Dunkerton 54
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, Eagle Grove 49
Forest City 64, Belmond-Klemme 49
North Iowa 60, Northwood-Kensett 45
Valley 68, Mason City 55
West Fork 67, Central Springs 60
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Decorah 55, Crestwood 41
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 66, Eagle Grove 38
Forest City 56, Belmond-Klemme 43
New Hampton 48, Charles City 36
Dike-New Hartford 55, Osage 29
Saint Ansgar 79, Rockford 31
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP HOCKEY
Dodge County 10, Albert Lea 0
Mayo 4, Winona 2
Northfield 12, Austin 0
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP HOCKEY
Albert Lea 5, Century 2
Northfield 6, Austin 0
Hill Murray 7, Dodge County 1
Waconia 3, Lourdes 2 (OT)