Clear

Tuesday's prep basketball scores from Iowa and Minnesota

Scores from a busy night on the hardwood.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 6:47 AM

IOWA SCORES

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

AGWSR, Ackley 62, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44

Akron-Westfield 63, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 58

Ames 54, Mason City 52

Ankeny 85, Des Moines, North 78

Ankeny Centennial 62, Southeast Polk 45

Ar-We-Va, Westside 50, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 39

Audubon 76, IKM-Manning 62

B-G-M, Brooklyn 50, North Mahaska, New Sharon 41

Ballard 69, Norwalk 66

Baxter 66, GMG, Garwin 48

Bedford 72, Essex 20

Belle Plaine 74, Tri-County, Thornburg 40

Benton Community 76, Beckman, Dyersville 66

Bishop Garrigan 67, Belmond-Klemme 40

Boone 57, Newton 53

Camanche 79, Wilton 37

Carlisle 63, Dallas Center-Grimes 56

Carroll 71, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 54, Clinton 22

Center Point-Urbana 55, Solon 53

Central City 52, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 47

Central Elkader 63, West Central, Maynard 43

Chariton 47, Davis County, Bloomfield 31

Cherokee, Washington 62, Emmetsburg 34

Clear Creek-Amana 61, Central Clinton, DeWitt 59

Clear Lake 61, West Fork, Sheffield 47

Colfax-Mingo 47, H-L-V, Victor 41

Collins-Maxwell 47, Colo-NESCO 35

Danville 68, Holy Trinity 51

Denison-Schleswig 53, Lewis Central 52

Des Moines Christian 81, Central Decatur, Leon 50

Des Moines, Hoover 57, Urbandale 47

Des Moines, Lincoln 52, Fort Dodge 45

Des Moines, Roosevelt 57, Valley, West Des Moines 52

Dunkerton 75, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 66

East Buchanan, Winthrop 69, Cedar Valley Christian School 38

Easton Valley 66, Springville 59

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 83, Centerville 57

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61, Coon Rapids-Bayard 43

Forest City 74, Eagle Grove 34

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 83, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 40

George-Little Rock 60, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 45

Gilbert 79, Pella 75

Glenwood 74, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 52

Greene County 69, Perry 46

Grundy Center 38, Hudson 35

Iowa City Liberty High School 63, Washington 55

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 58, Lone Tree 55

Iowa Valley, Marengo 70, English Valleys, North English 61

Janesville 73, Clarksville 61

Jesup 67, BCLUW, Conrad 38

Kingsley-Pierson 50, Lawton-Bronson 48

Knoxville 64, Albia 58

Lake Mills 76, West Hancock, Britt 68

Lisbon 69, Starmont 35

Maquoketa 67, Vinton-Shellsburg 42

Marion 64, Williamsburg 39

Mediapolis 58, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 24

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 54, West Liberty 40

Midland, Wyoming 41, Edgewood-Colesburg 27

Montezuma 72, Lynnville-Sully 36

Monticello 63, Bellevue 53

Mount Vernon 66, South Tama County, Tama 27

Murray 53, Lamoni 33

New London 81, Central Lee, Donnellson 38

Newell-Fonda 75, Spencer 70, OT

Newman Catholic, Mason City 57, Osage 54

Nodaway Valley 61, Clarinda 49

North Butler, Greene 54, Northwood-Kensett 42

North Fayette Valley 54, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 41

North Linn, Troy Mills 90, Calamus-Wheatland 63

North Tama, Traer 54, Meskwaki Settlement School 51

Northeast, Goose Lake 81, North Cedar, Stanwood 37

Ogden 74, Woodward Academy 66

Oskaloosa 42, Fairfield 40

Ottumwa 54, Fort Madison 47

PAC-LM 67, Webster City 56

Pella Christian 59, ADM, Adel 50

Postville 33, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 31

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 48, Alburnett 33

Regina, Iowa City 64, Tipton 62

Rockford 86, Nashua-Plainfield 54

Roland-Story, Story City 59, East Marshall, LeGrand 27

Ruthven-Ayrshire 66, West Bend-Mallard 34

Shenandoah 58, Southwest Valley 41

Sibley-Ocheyedan 72, West Lyon, Inwood 67

Sigourney 58, Keota 45

Sioux Center 90, Okoboji, Milford 66

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 63, Estherville Lincoln Central 58

Sioux City, North 75, Storm Lake 72

South Hamilton, Jewell 72, South Central Calhoun 58

South Hardin 82, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 69

South O'Brien, Paullina 64, Hinton 44

South Winneshiek, Calmar 62, Kee, Lansing 23

Spirit Lake 64, Woodbury Central, Moville 41

St. Mary's, Remsen 69, Clay Central-Everly 19

Treynor 66, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 41

Tri-Center, Neola 59, Riverside, Oakland 39

Tripoli 41, Riceville 33

Underwood 58, Missouri Valley 33

Unity Christian, Orange City 62, LeMars 58, OT

WACO, Wayland 43, Wapello 32

Waterloo, East 69, Waverly-Shell Rock 66

Waukee 89, Des Moines, East 47

West Branch 77, Durant-Bennett 52

West Burlington 77, Van Buren, Keosauqua 47

West Delaware, Manchester 53, Independence 41

West Sioux, Hawarden 88, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46

Winterset 69, Atlantic 55

Woodbine 66, Glidden-Ralston 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Boyden-Hull vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, ppd. to Jan 3rd.

Rock Valley vs. Sheldon, ppd. to Dec 6th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

ADM, Adel 62, Pella Christian 51

AGWSR, Ackley 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 63

Alburnett 54, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 44

Ames 54, Mason City 52

Ankeny 63, Des Moines, North 24

Ankeny Christian Academy 56, Grand View Christian 25

Aplington-Parkersburg 67, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 23

Ar-We-Va, Westside 61, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 51

Assumption, Davenport 46, Muscatine 35

Ballard 68, Norwalk 27

Beckman, Dyersville 52, Benton Community 43

Bedford 61, Essex 13

Bellevue 41, Monticello 31

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 61, Central City 48

Bettendorf 56, Davenport, North 54

Bishop Garrigan 53, Belmond-Klemme 32

CAM, Anita 69, Paton-Churdan 50

Carroll 54, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 41

Cedar Rapids Xavier 61, Decorah 16

Center Point-Urbana 73, Solon 40

Central Decatur, Leon 68, Des Moines Christian 56

Central Elkader 58, West Central, Maynard 25

Central Lee, Donnellson 77, New London 39

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 72, George-Little Rock 62

Chariton 53, Davis County, Bloomfield 33

Cherokee, Washington 73, Emmetsburg 32

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 65, South Hardin 21

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 47, Postville 12

Clear Lake 62, West Fork, Sheffield 30

Clinton 55, Davenport, West 10

Colo-NESCO 67, Collins-Maxwell 44

Dallas Center-Grimes 43, Carlisle 30

Denver 67, Union Community, LaPorte City 45

Dike-New Hartford 63, Sumner-Fredericksburg 48

Dunkerton 57, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 28

East Buchanan, Winthrop 69, Cedar Valley Christian School 6

East Union, Afton 47, Diagonal 25

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 35, Centerville 31

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 56, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44

Forest City 60, Eagle Grove 42

GMG, Garwin 55, Baxter 40

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 62, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 16

Glenwood 64, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55

Glidden-Ralston 57, Woodbine 21

Grundy Center 67, Hudson 43

Holy Trinity 44, Danville 33

IKM-Manning 68, Audubon 44

Iowa City Liberty High School 40, Fort Madison 31

Iowa Falls-Alden 46, Bondurant Farrar 42

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 58, Lone Tree 55

Janesville 44, Clarksville 35, OT

Jesup 59, BCLUW, Conrad 34

Johnston 77, Marshalltown 17

Kingsley-Pierson 89, Lawton-Bronson 63

Knoxville 69, Albia 17

Lamoni 48, Murray 42

LeMars 42, Unity Christian, Orange City 32

Lenox 67, Orient-Macksburg 30

Lisbon 44, Starmont 33

MOC-Floyd Valley 44, Boyden-Hull 42

Maquoketa 54, Vinton-Shellsburg 25

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 61, Akron-Westfield 47

Marion 57, Williamsburg 20

Martensdale-St. Marys 36, Interstate 35,Truro 35

Mediapolis 57, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 18

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 54, West Liberty 40

Montezuma 69, Lynnville-Sully 35

Newell-Fonda 89, Spencer 40

Nodaway Valley 48, Clarinda 12

North Linn, Troy Mills 72, Calamus-Wheatland 26

North Mahaska, New Sharon 55, B-G-M, Brooklyn 15

North Polk, Alleman 79, Pella 51

Northwood-Kensett 30, North Butler, Greene 20

Okoboji, Milford 54, Sioux Center 47

Osage 49, Newman Catholic, Mason City 26

Pekin 52, Winfield-Mount Union 16

Pleasantville 51, Melcher-Dallas 20

Regina, Iowa City 57, Tipton 55

Rock Valley 71, Sheldon 50

Rockford 53, Nashua-Plainfield 37

Roland-Story, Story City 65, East Marshall, LeGrand 26

Ruthven-Ayrshire 51, West Bend-Mallard 33

Seymour 62, Moulton-Udell 35

Shenandoah 58, Southwest Valley 41

Sioux City, East 62, Western Christian, Hull 54, OT

South Central Calhoun 53, South Hamilton, Jewell 25

South O'Brien, Paullina 67, Hinton 42

South Tama County, Tama 49, Mount Vernon 44

Southeast Polk 51, Ankeny Centennial 44

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 59, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 37

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 68, Logan-Magnolia 44

Storm Lake 50, Sioux City, North 34

Treynor 66, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 41

Tri-Center, Neola 57, Riverside, Oakland 33

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, North Fayette Valley 53

Underwood 49, Missouri Valley 29

Urbandale 70, Des Moines, Hoover 16

Valley, West Des Moines 70, Des Moines, Roosevelt 34

Van Buren, Keosauqua 62, West Burlington 40

Wapello 44, WACO, Wayland 23

Waukee 55, Des Moines, East 43

Webster City 60, PAC-LM 47

West Branch 76, Durant-Bennett 43

West Hancock, Britt 75, Lake Mills 31

West Lyon, Inwood 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 37

West Monona, Onawa 82, West Harrison, Mondamin 24

West Sioux, Hawarden 55, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 20

Wilton 58, Camanche 43

Worthington, Minn. 44, Spirit Lake 40

MINNESOTA SCORES

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Salam School, Wis. 72, Cristo Rey Jesuit 27

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

AC/GE 77, Mountain Lake Area 61

Albany 50, Fergus Falls 47

Alexandria 54, Brainerd 38

Annandale 53, Hutchinson 50

Apple Valley 59, White Bear Lake 47

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 52, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity Co-op 50

Austin 73, Byron 62

Barnesville 50, Battle Lake 44

Barnum 37, East Central 33

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 54, Melrose 45, OT

Bemidji 70, Thief River Falls 50

Bigfork 55, Littlefork-Big Falls 39

Blaine 61, Princeton 54

Blake 53, Legacy Christian 45

Bloomington Jefferson 55, Minneapolis Southwest 36

Buffalo 64, Osseo 59

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 65, Madelia 63, 2OT

Burnsville 76, Hastings 67

Carlton 57, Duluth Denfeld 37

Centennial 60, St. Francis 36

Central Minnesota Christian 58, MACCRAY 51

Chaska 72, Edina 53

Cherry 71, South Ridge 50

Cleveland 66, Bethlehem Academy 52

Concordia Academy 63, Fridley 61

Coon Rapids 39, Cambridge-Isanti 32

Crookston 62, Sacred Heart 52

Dawson-Boyd 55, Montevideo 36

Detroit Lakes 68, Ashby 49

Dover-Eyota 65, St. Charles 52

Duluth Marshall 112, Silver Bay 12

Eagan 36, Park (Cottage Grove) 35

East Grand Forks 75, Bagley 16

East Ridge 38, Mahtomedi 37

Eden Valley-Watkins 49, Litchfield 32

Ellsworth 69, Fulda/Heron Lake-Okabena Co-op 35

Esko 55, Cloquet 38

Farmington 59, Rochester Mayo 22

Fillmore Central 47, La Crescent 37

Forest Lake 57, Andover 34

Fosston 47, Northern Freeze 36

Goodhue 50, Hayfield 31

Grand Meadow 46, Kingsland 36

Grand Rapids 56, Hibbing 52

Hawley 67, NCEUH 53

Hermantown 61, Eveleth-Gilbert 38

Hills-Beaver Creek 70, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 27

Holdingford 53, Osakis 33

Holy Family Catholic 75, Breck 21

Hopkins 83, Lakeville North 41

Jackson County Central 45, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 23

Jordan 67, Pine Island 41

Kasson-Mantorville 83, Albert Lea 30

Lac qui Parle Valley 54, Minnewaska 37

Lake City 56, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 49

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 78, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 69

Luverne 67, Edgerton 23

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 72, Spring Grove 56

Mabel-Canton 50, Schaeffer Academy 25

Mankato East 68, Faribault 42

Maple River 66, Sibley East 50

Martin County West 59, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 57, OT

Medford 64, Cannon Falls 37

Menahga 78, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 35

Minneapolis North 63, St. Paul Humboldt 45

Minneapolis South 60, Henry Sibley 43

Minneota 77, BOLD 60

Minnetonka 65, Providence Academy 35

Monticello 54, Sartell-St. Stephen 45

Moorhead 82, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 57

Mound Westonka 53, Delano 49

Mounds View 61, Chisago Lakes 47

Mountain Iron-Buhl 86, Mesabi East 45

Murray County Central 57, Canby 50

New London-Spicer 57, West Central 51

New Richland-H-E-G 67, Kenyon-Wanamingo 64

New Ulm 62, Mankato West 50

New Ulm Cathedral 48, Renville County West 40

North Woods 103, Chisholm 37

Orono 57, Dassel-Cokato 45

Ortonville 54, Benson 45

Park Christian (Moorhead) 49, Brandon-Evansville 42

Parkers Prairie 49, Sebeka 32

Pequot Lakes 69, Little Falls 22

Perham 72, Henning 58

Pine City 66, Aitkin 56

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 57, Southland 45

Proctor 59, Two Harbors 22

Randolph 59, New Life Academy 57

Red Lake Falls 53, Mahnomen/Waubun 42

Robbinsdale Armstrong 56, Bloomington Kennedy 44

Rockford 64, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 42

Rogers 82, St. Cloud Tech 46

Roseau 89, Warroad 27

Rosemount 64, Tartan 37

Royalton 58, Kimball 43

Sauk Centre 64, St. Cloud Cathedral 56

Sauk Rapids-Rice 53, Braham 43

Shakopee 70, New Prague 56

Spectrum 32, Maple Lake 28

Springfield 51, Red Rock Central 50

St. Agnes 41, North St. Paul 21

St. Anthony 48, Benilde-St. Margaret's 46

St. Cloud Apollo 82, Rocori 58

St. Croix Lutheran 51, Richfield 39

St. James Area 57, Nicollet/Loyola 53

St. Michael-Albertville 57, Maple Grove 51

St. Paul Academy 44, Trinity 32

St. Paul Como Park 87, Robbinsdale Cooper 80

St. Paul Highland Park 60, Minneapolis Washburn 56

St. Peter 60, Mayer Lutheran 40

Staples-Motley 65, Wadena-Deer Creek 61, OT

Stephen-Argyle 63, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 28

Swanville 73, Onamia 42

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 71, Windom 64

Tri-City United 62, Fairmont 38

Triton 75, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 47

Underwood 47, New York Mills 28

Upsala 60, Pierz 57

Verndale 71, Laporte 10

Virginia 68, Greenway 34

Visitation 60, South St. Paul 45

Wabasha-Kellogg 55, Chatfield 44

Waconia 89, Zimmerman 61

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 44, Fertile-Beltrami 30

Waseca 54, Stewartville 45

Wayzata 88, Prior Lake 61

Willmar 69, Becker 63

Winona 65, La Crosse Logan, Wis. 61

Winona Cotter 49, Caledonia 36

Worthington 44, Spirit Lake, Iowa 40

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 3°
Light snow returns today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Keeping up with the growing workforce

Image

River City Renaissance project moves forward

Image

Spotting Counterfeit Money

Image

Newman wrestlers grear-up

Image

Preventing dryer fires

Image

Clear Lake/West Fork Highlights

Image

Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Preparing for the changes in the workforce

Image

RFD Wants Community Input

Community Events