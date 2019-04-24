Clear
Tuesday's local sports scores

A roundup of Tuesday's scores from around the area.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 10:26 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Report scores to sports@kimt.com or 641-421-2620.

High School Baseball
Rochester Mayo 5, Albert Lea 1
Randolph 16, Alden-Conger/Glenville Emmons 0
Chatfield 10, Cotter 0
Caledonia 11, Dover-Eyota 6
Hayfield 8, NRHEG 4
Cannon Falls 8, Lake City 5
Rochester John Marshall 4, Mankato East 1
Owatonna 10, Austin 9
Rochester Century 7, Northfield 3
Rochester Lourdes 11, Kenyon-Wanamingo 1
Schaffer Academy 1, Houston 0
Rushford-Peterson 5, Southland 2
Spring Grove 2, Lyle-Pacelli 0
Triton 5, Kasson-Mantorville 3

High School Softball
Randolph 19, Alden-Conger-Glenville Emmons 0
Owatonna 7, Austin 4
Byron 4, Stewartville 2
Cannon Falls 6, Goodhue 3
Cotter 1, Chatfield 0
Rochester Lourdes 4, Kasson-Mantorville 2
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 14, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 12, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 3
Lyle-Pacelli 7, Bethlehem Academy6
Northfield 7, Rochester Century 0
Mankato East 7, Rochester John Marshall 0
NRHEG 8, Hayfield 6
High School Boys Soccer
Valley 9, Mason City 1

High School Girls Soccer
GHV 5, Aplington-Parkersburg 0
Valley 10, Mason City 0

High School Boys Golf
Osage (179), Nashua-Plainfield (199), St. Ansgar (NA), Southland (NA). Medalist: Zach Duren – Osage (45)

High School Girls Golf
Central Springs (227), North Butler (227), Nashua-Plainfield (227), Rockford (235). Medalist: Jenna Paulus – Rockford (235).
Northwood-Kensett (229), Newman Catholic (236), West Fork (256). Medalist: Allie Carman – Northwood-Kensett (49).

High School Boys Track
Lake Mills (162), Belmond-Klemme (112), West Hancock (97), North Butler (79), Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (77), GHV (76), North Union (26), Rockford (20), West Hancock [JV(3)].
Clear Lake (164), Charles City (94), St. Ansgar (89), Osage (69), Crestwood (66), South Winneshiek (49), New Hampton (47), Newman Catholic (10).

NAIA Softball
Dordt 7, Waldorf 1

NCAA Baseball
Iowa 5, Milwaukee 4 – 12 innings

NCAA Softball
Drake 1, UNI 0

