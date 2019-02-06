Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tuesday's local sports highlights

Big Nine basketball in Rochester plus wrestling regionals from Lake Mills.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Click on the video tab for the highlights.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 3°
Albert Lea
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 8°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 3°
Tracking several rounds of snow showers through the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday's local sports highlights

Image

ER visits up due to slick walkways

Image

Prediction tool for kidney stones

Image

Surplus of road treatment materials

Image

Discrimination at RPS

Image

Questions still linger in Central Heights

Image

Tracking Our Next Round of Significant Snow

Image

Keeping bees warm during the winter

Image

Golden Apple Award: Sherry Klein

Image

Collaborative Meeting with DMC and Rochester officials

Community Events