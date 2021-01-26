Clear

Tuesday's local highlights and scores

Highlights and scores from the top games in the area.

Posted: Jan 26, 2021 10:53 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Hayfield 81, Blooming Praire 43

Goodhue 46, Pine Island 23

John Marshall 75, Albert Lea 33

Century 51, Red Wing 49

Owatonna 89, Mayo 69

Kenyon-Wanamingo 65, Kasson-Mantorville 48

Lewiston-Altura 63, Rushford-Peterson 56

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Lourdes 51, Byron 39

Mayo 76, Owatonna 60

John Marshall 56, Albert Lea 46

Kasson-Mantorville 85, Cannon Falls 41

Stewartville 76, Pine Island 34

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 60, Triton 38

Blooming Prairie 53, Hayfield 43

Fillmore Central 53, Grand Meadow 48

Lanesboro 34, Mabel-Canton 29

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP HOCKEY

Northfield 7, Century 2

Dodge County 3, Hopkins 2

Mankato West 2, Albert Lea 1

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP HOCKEY

Dodge County 5, Hopkins 1

Lourdes 7, Visitation

Albert Lea 2, Mankato West 2

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bishop Garrigan 52, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48

West Fork 74, Central Springs 47

Decorah 69, Charles City 56

Clear Lake 89, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 78

Lake Mills 77, Eagle Grove 24

Newman Catholic 80, Rockford 37

Crestwood 58, Oelwein 31

Osage 54, North Butler 38

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bishop Garrigan 60, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 51

Clear Lake 75, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 37

West Fork 54, Central Springs 48

Crestwood 58, Oelwein 29

Decorah 61, Charles City 37

Osage 74, North Butler 35

Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Forest City 37

NAIA MENS BASKETBALL

Viterbo 62, Waldorf 46

NAIA WOMENS BASKETBALL

Viterbo 60, Waldorf 52

NJCAA VOLLEYBALL

Hawkeye 3, NIACC 2

