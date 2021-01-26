Tuesday's local highlights and scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Hayfield 81, Blooming Praire 43
Goodhue 46, Pine Island 23
John Marshall 75, Albert Lea 33
Century 51, Red Wing 49
Owatonna 89, Mayo 69
Kenyon-Wanamingo 65, Kasson-Mantorville 48
Lewiston-Altura 63, Rushford-Peterson 56
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Lourdes 51, Byron 39
Mayo 76, Owatonna 60
John Marshall 56, Albert Lea 46
Kasson-Mantorville 85, Cannon Falls 41
Stewartville 76, Pine Island 34
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 60, Triton 38
Blooming Prairie 53, Hayfield 43
Fillmore Central 53, Grand Meadow 48
Lanesboro 34, Mabel-Canton 29
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP HOCKEY
Northfield 7, Century 2
Dodge County 3, Hopkins 2
Mankato West 2, Albert Lea 1
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP HOCKEY
Dodge County 5, Hopkins 1
Lourdes 7, Visitation
Albert Lea 2, Mankato West 2
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bishop Garrigan 52, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48
West Fork 74, Central Springs 47
Decorah 69, Charles City 56
Clear Lake 89, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 78
Lake Mills 77, Eagle Grove 24
Newman Catholic 80, Rockford 37
Crestwood 58, Oelwein 31
Osage 54, North Butler 38
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bishop Garrigan 60, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 51
Clear Lake 75, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 37
West Fork 54, Central Springs 48
Crestwood 58, Oelwein 29
Decorah 61, Charles City 37
Osage 74, North Butler 35
Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Forest City 37
NAIA MENS BASKETBALL
Viterbo 62, Waldorf 46
NAIA WOMENS BASKETBALL
Viterbo 60, Waldorf 52
NJCAA VOLLEYBALL
Hawkeye 3, NIACC 2