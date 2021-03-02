Tuesday's hockey highlights and local sports scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Faribault 82, Albert Lea 40
Austin 69, John Marshall 34
Blooming Prairie 63, NRHEG 60
Century 63, Northfield 59
Hayfield 79, Medford 54
Kasson-Mantorville 75, New Ulm 53
Lyle-Pacelli 51, Spring Grove 38
Southland 66, Lanesboro 40
Stewartville 63, Pine Island 26
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Byron 54, Lourdes 51
Houston 63, Lanesboro 29
Medford 62, Hayfield 49
Blooming Prairie 59, NRHEG 39
Stewartville 98, Pine Island 33
Randolph 64, Grand Meadow 44
Mayo 85, Red Wing 64
Spring Grove 56, Lyle-Pacelli 49
Kasson-Mantorville 79, Triton 37
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP HOCKEY
Owatonna 6, Albert Lea 3
Dodge County 5, Lourdes 1
Mayo 1, Faribault 1
Mankato East 6, Century 4
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP HOCKEY
Austin 3, Century 2
Holy Angels 7, Lourdes 0
Mankato East 4, Albert Lea 3
Mayo 4, Red Wing 0
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Clear Lake 64, Humboldt 48
NJCAA VOLLEYBALL
Hawkeye 3, NIACC 1