Tuesday's highlights and statewide prep scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aitkin 53, Moose Lake/Willow River 51
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 75, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 43
Austin 72, Red Wing 51
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 68, Stephen-Argyle 47
Becker 76, St. Francis 55
Bemidji 59, Willmar 44
Benson 75, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 71
Big Lake 75, Cambridge-Isanti 46
Blackduck 71, Pine River-Backus 63
Blaine 80, Centennial 46
Blake 90, Breck 70
Blooming Prairie 72, Southland 63
Bloomington Kennedy 69, Minneapolis Washburn 63
Blue Earth Area 50, Maple River 36
Breckenridge 83, Staples-Motley 51
Caledonia 78, Byron 69
Cass Lake-Bena 87, Deer River 79
Champlin Park 86, Anoka 41
Chaska 62, Minnetonka 59
Community of Peace 71, Avail Academy 66
Concordia Academy 62, Cristo Rey Jesuit 60
Cretin-Derham Hall 68, Irondale 53
Cromwell 65, Carlton 44
Decorah, Iowa 54, Spring Grove 33
Delano 71, St. Cloud Apollo 56
Duluth East 79, Hermantown 67
Eagan 72, Burnsville 65
East Central 67, Ogilvie 52
East Grand Forks 78, Northern Freeze 30
East Ridge 81, Stillwater 56
Eastview 77, Lakeville North 64
Eden Prairie 100, Chanhassen 67
Eden Valley-Watkins 79, Foley 36
Edina 48, Bloomington Jefferson 35
Eveleth-Gilbert 70, South Ridge 53
Farmington 78, Apple Valley 62
Fergus Falls 51, Detroit Lakes 39
Fertile-Beltrami 68, Thief River Falls 57
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 95, Mountain Iron-Buhl 81
Forest Lake 57, Roseville 50
Goodhue 56, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 42
Grand Rapids 66, Esko 42
Greenway 69, Ely 43
Hastings 69, St. Thomas Academy 55
Hayfield 66, Rushford-Peterson 46
Hibbing 91, Duluth Denfeld 64
Holdingford 70, Sauk Centre 63
Hope Academy 75, St. Paul Humboldt 71
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 57, Glencoe-Silver Lake 49
Jackson County Central 68, Fairmont 64
Jordan 79, Belle Plaine 68
Kittson County Central 76, Warroad 70
Lac qui Parle Valley 71, Montevideo 45
Lake City 79, Dover-Eyota 54
Lakeville South 69, Rosemount 47
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 74, Heritage Christian Academy 40
Litchfield 57, New London-Spicer 32
Littlefork-Big Falls 60, Laporte 35
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 81, Randolph 75
Mahtomedi 61, Henry Sibley 55
Maple Grove 55, Andover 42
Maranatha Christian 87, New Life Academy 64
Marshall 93, Luverne 43
Mayer-Lutheran 73, Norwood-Young America 59
Menahga 59, Verndale 29
Minneapolis North 52, DeLaSalle 51
Minneapolis Southwest 68, St. Paul Harding 66
Monticello 80, Chisago Lakes 46
Mora 72, Maple Lake 50
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 65, Paynesville 61
Mound Westonka 74, St. Louis Park 66
Mounds View 57, White Bear Lake 45
NCEUH 63, Bagley 32
Nashwauk-Keewatin 108, Chisholm 36
Nevis 76, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 51
New Ulm 68, Worthington 64
New York Mills 91, Pillager 80
North St. Paul 70, Wayzata 60
Northfield 57, Mankato West 56
Orono 84, Hutchinson 72
Osakis 53, Royalton 24
Osseo 64, Rogers 59
Owatonna 75, Faribault 51
PACT Charter 71, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 64
Park Center 100, Elk River 78
Pequot Lakes 74, St. Cloud Cathedral 67
Perham 71, Barnesville 47
Pierz 83, Swanville 56
Pine Island 80, Cannon Falls 67
Princeton 84, North Branch 61
Red Rock Central 57, Edgerton 38
Robbinsdale Armstrong 59, Totino-Grace 58
Rochester Century 75, Rochester Mayo 62
Rochester John Marshall 50, Albert Lea 38
Rocori 80, Zimmerman 76
Sacred Heart 69, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 39
Schaeffer Academy 73, Mabel-Canton 31
Sebeka 66, Bertha-Hewitt 58
Shakopee 80, Prior Lake 63
Sibley East 68, LeSueur-Henderson 58
Silver Bay 67, McGregor 47
South St. Paul 54, Simley 51
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 78, Tri-City United 28
Southwest Minnesota Christian 74, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 62
Spectrum 52, West Lutheran 23
Spring Lake Park 81, Coon Rapids 49
Springfield 90, Sleepy Eye 33
St. Charles 84, Lewiston-Altura 69
St. Croix Lutheran 59, St. Peter 55
St. Croix Prep 59, Trinity 31
St. Michael-Albertville 84, Brainerd 50
St. Paul Johnson 82, Minneapolis South 43
Stewartville 65, Rochester Lourdes 56
Tartan 82, Hill-Murray 37
Virginia 86, Two Harbors 43
Wabasha-Kellogg 63, Bethlehem Academy 45
Waseca 85, St. James Area 48
Winona 67, Kasson-Mantorville 54
Winona Cotter 88, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 41
Woodbury 71, Park (Cottage Grove) 57
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Adrian 75, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 36
Albany 63, Zimmerman 40
Annandale 52, Glencoe-Silver Lake 39
Anoka 49, Champlin Park 46
Austin 42, Red Wing 34
BOLD 57, Montevideo 50
Barnesville 51, Osakis 48
Becker 88, St. Francis 46
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 52, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 46
Bemidji 61, Little Falls 36
Blake 67, Breck 45
Blooming Prairie 55, Southland 30
Braham 51, Rush City 34
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 81, Martin County West 54
Burnsville 64, Eagan 61
Cambridge-Isanti 70, Big Lake 68
Cannon Falls 56, Pine Island 46
Centennial 65, Blaine 62
Chanhassen 72, Bloomington Jefferson 56
Chaska 71, Benilde-St. Margaret's 39
Cherry 69, Cook County 29
Concordia Academy 73, Cristo Rey Jesuit 34
Cretin-Derham Hall 69, Irondale 67
DeLaSalle 83, Holy Angels 79
Duluth Marshall 73, Superior, Wis. 53
East Central 52, Ogilvie 43
Eden Prairie 75, Minnetonka 62
Eden Valley-Watkins 57, Maple Lake 31
Elk River 65, Park Center 50
Fairmont 67, Jackson County Central 64
Farmington 78, Apple Valley 48
Fergus Falls 73, St. Cloud Tech 43
Fillmore Central 53, Spring Grove 39
Fosston 61, Mahnomen/Waubun 46
GHEC/Martin Luther 62, AC/GE 49
Goodhue 56, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 36
Grand Meadow 78, LeRoy-Ostrander 27
Hastings 60, North St. Paul 22
Hawley 67, Perham 58
Heritage Christian Academy 57, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 44
Hermantown 48, Duluth East 28
Hill-Murray 56, Tartan 39
Hopkins 82, Edina 27
Hutchinson 68, Orono 63
Jordan 69, Christ's Household of Faith 46
Kimball 50, Paynesville 49
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 71, Nicollet/Loyola 39
Lake Park-Audubon 78, Fertile-Beltrami 47
Lakeview 52, MACCRAY 40
Lakeville North 67, Eastview 38
Mahtomedi 41, Henry Sibley 33
Maple Grove 55, Andover 42
Maranatha Christian 68, New Life Academy 58
Marshall 56, Luverne 24
McGregor 44, Silver Bay 28
Melrose 32, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 29
Minneapolis North 64, Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 48
Minneapolis South 63, Minneapolis Southwest 29
Minneapolis Washburn 77, Minneapolis Henry 10
Minneota 94, Dawson-Boyd 24
Minnewaska 63, Benson 49
Monticello 45, Chisago Lakes 41
Moorhead 50, East Grand Forks 43
Mountain Lake Co-op 53, Red Rock Central 33
NCEUH 79, Bagley 27
New London-Spicer 59, Litchfield 29
New Prague 69, Delano 27
Northern Freeze 47, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 29
Nova Classical Academy 58, Metro Schools College Prep 34
Onamia 68, Isle 50
Owatonna 70, Faribault 57
PACT Charter 65, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 15
Park Christian 67, Climax/Fisher 42
Park Rapids 63, Detroit Lakes 55
Pelican Rapids 54, Breckenridge 28
Pequot Lakes 78, Aitkin 31
Pillager 57, Staples-Motley 51
Pine City 85, Hinckley-Finlayson 21
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 59, Winona Cotter 57
Princeton 84, North Branch 61
Prior Lake 52, Shakopee 44
Providence Academy 78, Mounds Park Academy 17
Randolph 61, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 33
Red Lake County 56, Red Lake Falls 50
Richfield 88, Columbia Heights 54
Rochester John Marshall 74, Albert Lea 48
Rochester Mayo 61, Rochester Century 26
Rockford 79, Mound Westonka 45
Rosemount 59, Lakeville South 55
Roseville 59, Forest Lake 50
Rothsay 57, Hillcrest Lutheran 48
Royalton 56, Holdingford 43
Sacred Heart 50, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 30
Sauk Centre 74, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 23
Simley 63, South St. Paul 29
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 61, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 43
Spectrum 52, West Lutheran 23
Spring Lake Park 81, Coon Rapids 49
St. Charles 60, Kingsland 54
St. Cloud Cathedral 61, Foley 57
St. Croix Lutheran 81, St. Anthony 54
St. Louis Park 67, Bloomington Kennedy 36
St. Paul Central 57, St. Paul Highland Park 55
St. Paul Como Park 92, St. Paul Johnson 10
St. Paul Harding 58, Hope Academy 37
St. Paul Humboldt 54, Minneapolis Roosevelt 49
Stillwater 72, East Ridge 40
Swanville 64, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 53
Totino-Grace 47, Robbinsdale Armstrong 31
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 53, Lac qui Parle Valley 47
Triton 71, Kenyon-Wanamingo 56
Underwood 61, Battle Lake 24
Visitation 75, Fridley 71
Waconia 71, Holy Family Catholic 55
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 82, Nevis 41
Wayzata 72, Buffalo 19
West Central 61, Brandon-Evansville 55
Woodbury 64, Park (Cottage Grove) 59
Worthington 68, New Ulm 29
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
AGWSR, Ackley 73, Grundy Center 72, OT
Alburnett 61, Starmont 27
Ankeny 57, Ottumwa 47
Ankeny Centennial 67, Marshalltown 34
Ankeny Christian Academy 99, Moulton-Udell 32
Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 56
B-G-M 67, Iowa Valley, Marengo 42
Bedford 71, Southwest Valley 43
Belle Plaine 47, H-L-V, Victor 44
Bettendorf 51, Davenport, West 45
Bishop Garrigan 64, Forest City 62
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 66, South Sioux City, Neb. 42
Bondurant Farrar 72, Boone 46
Boyden-Hull 83, Sheldon 55
Burlington 66, Muscatine 51
CAM, Anita 58, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 48
Camanche 72, Bellevue 34
Carroll 72, ADM, Adel 59
Cedar Falls 70, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 58
Center Point-Urbana 49, Central Clinton, DeWitt 47
Central Decatur, Leon 71, Wayne, Corydon 33
Cherokee, Washington 86, Manson Northwest Webster 50
Clear Creek-Amana 62, Benton Community 42
Clear Lake 67, Charles City 60
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Glidden-Ralston 35
Dakota Valley, S.D. 74, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 68
Danville 64, Central Lee, Donnellson 60, OT
Davenport, Central 39, Pleasant Valley 19
Davis County, Bloomfield 62, Clarke, Osceola 38
Decorah 54, Spring Grove, Minn. 33
Denison-Schleswig 58, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 34
Denver 57, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 51
Des Moines Christian 85, Ogden 51
Des Moines, Roosevelt 56, Fort Dodge 54
Dike-New Hartford 46, Union Community, LaPorte City 39
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 54, North Tama, Traer 48
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42, Des Moines, Hoover 27
Dubuque, Senior 55, Cedar Rapids Xavier 44
Durant-Bennett 67, Tipton 58
Eagle Grove 45, North Union 36
Estherville Lincoln Central 62, Ruthven-Ayrshire 31
Fremont Mills, Tabor 48, Griswold 24
George-Little Rock 55, Sibley-Ocheyedan 45
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, South Hardin 25
Highland, Riverside 65, Hillcrest Academy 58
Hinton 62, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 60
Humboldt 65, Garner-Hayfield 61
IKM-Manning 54, Logan-Magnolia 49
Independence 56, South Tama County, Tama 36
Indianola 65, Dallas Center-Grimes 53
Iowa City Liberty High School 65, Wahlert, Dubuque 59
Iowa City West 54, Dubuque, Hempstead 53
Iowa Falls-Alden 54, Roland-Story, Story City 50
Johnston 83, Mason City 52
Kee, Lansing 66, West Central, Maynard 34
Keota 82, Colfax-Mingo 43
Lake Mills 97, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 70
LeMars 72, Unity Christian 48
Linn-Mar, Marion 74, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 54
Lone Tree 71, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 50
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 46, Central City 44
Martensdale-St. Marys 89, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 31
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 62, Wilton 43
Montezuma 83, Tri-County, Thornburg 31
Monticello 48, Northeast, Goose Lake 33
Mount Vernon 76, Solon 64
Nashua-Plainfield 48, Riceville 46, OT
Nevada 89, Greene County 74
New London 80, West Burlington 50
Newell-Fonda 59, Spencer 55
Newman Catholic, Mason City 65, Central Springs 35
Nodaway Valley 67, Mount Ayr 54
North Cedar, Stanwood 66, Anamosa 44
North Linn, Troy Mills 83, Edgewood-Colesburg 32
North Scott, Eldridge 48, Assumption, Davenport 30
Norwalk 73, Oskaloosa 64
Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 42, Heartland Christian 41
Osage 65, Rockford Junior-Senior Rockford 47
Panorama, Panora 68, Woodward Academy 61
Pella 63, Newton 41
Pella Christian 59, Grinnell 44
Regina, Iowa City 49, Cascade,Western Dubuque 43
Rock Valley 57, Sioux Center 53
Saint Ansgar 38, Northwood-Kensett 21
Sidney 84, Clarinda Academy 48
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 46, Ridge View 38
Siouxland Christian 67, Woodbury Central, Moville 54
South Central Calhoun 52, OA-BCIG 43
South Hamilton, Jewell 67, North Polk, Alleman 50
South O'Brien, Paullina 93, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 18
Southeast Polk 60, Ames 47
Southeast Valley 42, East Sac County 40
Spirit Lake 80, PAC-LM 62
Springville 86, East Buchanan, Winthrop 43
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 70, Red Oak 28
Treynor 73, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 50
Tripoli 65, Colo-NESCO 45
Underwood 47, Missouri Valley 29
Van Meter 57, West Central Valley, Stuart 10
WACO, Wayland 48, Burlington Notre Dame 45, OT
Washington 60, Albia 53
Waterloo, East 54, Cedar Rapids, Washington 49
Waterloo, West 74, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 53
Waukon 66, Prairie du Chien, Wis. 65
West Branch 49, West Liberty 31
West Hancock, Britt 44, Belmond-Klemme 36
West Lyon, Inwood 71, Okoboji, Milford 69
West Sioux 72, St. Mary's, Remsen 58
Western Christian 51, Harrisburg, S.D. 38
Williamsburg 44, Vinton-Shellsburg 40
Winterset 70, Perry 31
Woodbine 59, Ar-We-Va, Westside 40
Yankton, S.D. 65, Sioux City, East 63, OT
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 48, Treynor 39
Alburnett 56, Starmont 33
Alta-Aurelia 46, MVAO-CO-U 45
Anamosa 61, North Cedar, Stanwood 36
Ankeny 62, Ottumwa 45
Ankeny Centennial 60, Marshalltown 27
Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42
Ballard 64, Carlisle 30
Belle Plaine 47, H-L-V, Victor 36
Bellevue 65, Camanche 44
Bishop Garrigan 48, Forest City 38
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 66, South Sioux City, Neb. 42
Bondurant Farrar 61, Boone 37
Boyden-Hull 57, Sheldon 40
Burlington Notre Dame 62, WACO, Wayland 44
Carroll 57, ADM, Adel 36
Cascade,Western Dubuque 49, Regina, Iowa City 19
Cedar Rapids Xavier 65, Dubuque, Senior 40
Cedar Rapids, Washington 72, Waterloo, East 40
Central Decatur, Leon 60, Wayne, Corydon 20
Central Lee, Donnellson 53, Danville 24
Cherokee, Washington 70, Manson Northwest Webster 30
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, Webster City 38
Colfax-Mingo 52, Keota 30
Collins-Maxwell 74, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 11
Colo-NESCO 69, Tripoli 47
Crestwood, Cresco 59, New Hampton 39
Davenport, North 72, Clinton 32
Davis County, Bloomfield 54, Clarke, Osceola 43
Denison-Schleswig 58, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 26
Denver 55, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 31
Des Moines Christian 75, Ogden 18
Des Moines, Roosevelt 72, Fort Dodge 43
Dike-New Hartford 46, Union Community, LaPorte City 25
Durant-Bennett 38, Tipton 37
Earlham 31, Madrid 19
East Buchanan, Winthrop 61, Springville 45
East Mills 58, Essex 22
East Sac County 55, Southeast Valley 43
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 47, Chariton 31
Estherville Lincoln Central 57, Ruthven-Ayrshire 24
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 38, CAM, Anita 32
Fremont Mills, Tabor 49, Griswold 27
Gilbert 76, Saydel 13
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, South Hardin 25
Glidden-Ralston 35, Coon Rapids-Bayard 25
Grundy Center 43, AGWSR, Ackley 38
Harrisburg, S.D. 56, Western Christian 48
Heartland Christian 60, Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 33
Highland, Riverside 56, Hillcrest Academy 18
Hinton 66, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 55
Holy Trinity 47, Eldon Cardinal 18
Hudson 46, Sumner-Fredericksburg 33
Humboldt 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 30
IKM-Manning 64, Logan-Magnolia 58
Independence 49, South Tama County, Tama 36
Indianola 47, Dallas Center-Grimes 41
Iowa City West 61, Dubuque, Hempstead 51
Johnston 76, Mason City 52
Knoxville 67, Centerville 45
Lake Mills 46, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 34
LeMars 74, Unity Christian 61
Linn-Mar, Marion 67, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 34
Lynnville-Sully 74, English Valleys, North English 39
MOC-Floyd Valley 58, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 56
Maquoketa 65, Beckman, Dyersville 51
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 63, Central City 35
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 46, South O'Brien, Paullina 29
Marion 51, West Delaware, Manchester 17
Martensdale-St. Marys 54, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 36
Mediapolis 59, Mount Pleasant 34
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 62, Wilton 44
Montezuma 84, Tri-County, Thornburg 7
Moulton-Udell 49, Ankeny Christian Academy 9
Mount Ayr 65, Nodaway Valley 42
Muscatine 39, Burlington 22
Nevada 57, Greene County 12
Newell-Fonda 80, Spencer 44
Newman Catholic, Mason City 58, Central Springs 31
North Butler, Greene 43, West Fork, Sheffield 29
North Linn, Troy Mills 74, Edgewood-Colesburg 23
North Mahaska, New Sharon 50, Sigourney 28
North Polk, Alleman 62, South Hamilton, Jewell 23
North Scott, Eldridge 62, Assumption, Davenport 34
North Tama, Traer 53, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 25
North Union 69, Eagle Grove 49
Norwalk 47, Oskaloosa 26
Okoboji, Milford 45, West Lyon, Inwood 37
Orient-Macksburg 48, Moravia 33
Osage 64, Rockford 18
Pella 72, Newton 43
Pleasant Valley 60, Davenport, Central 38
Prairie du Chien, Wis. 62, Waukon 39
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 62, Cedar Falls 53
Riceville 56, Nashua-Plainfield 49
Saint Ansgar 52, Northwood-Kensett 15
Seymour 48, Melcher-Dallas 39
Sibley-Ocheyedan 72, George-Little Rock 42
Sioux Center 44, Rock Valley 42
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 37, Ridge View 34
Sioux City, North 65, Omaha Bryan, Neb. 32
Solon 33, Mount Vernon 17
South Central Calhoun 52, OA-BCIG 45
Southwest Valley 51, Bedford 31
Spirit Lake 60, PAC-LM 39
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 57, Red Oak 44
Tri-Center, Neola 46, Riverside, Oakland 31
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 61, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 26
Underwood 57, Missouri Valley 40
Valley, West Des Moines 72, Des Moines, East 28
Van Meter 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 28
Vinton-Shellsburg 67, Williamsburg 45
Wahlert, Dubuque 62, Iowa City Liberty High School 47
Waterloo, West 59, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 44
Waukee 81, Des Moines, Lincoln 12
West Bend-Mallard 40, Paton-Churdan 20
West Branch 55, West Liberty 43
West Burlington 55, New London 34
West Marshall, State Center 57, East Marshall, LeGrand 16
West Monona 67, Trinity Christian High School 22
West Sioux 55, St. Mary's, Remsen 26
Westwood, Sloan 46, Akron-Westfield 44
Winterset 54, Perry 51
Woodbury Central, Moville 75, Siouxland Christian 38
MINNESOTA BOYS HOCKEY
AC Wings 3, Minnehaha United 0
Albert Lea 3, Faribault 2, OT
Alexandria 1, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Bemidji 3, Crookston Pirates 2
Blake 8, St. Paul Academy 0
Bloomington Kennedy 2, Somerset, Wis. 1
Burnsville 3, Prior Lake 3, OT (tie)
C-E-C Lumberjacks 8, Duluth Marshall 0
Cretin-Derham Hall 2, Stillwater 0,
Delano/Rockford 2, Hutchinson 1
Detroit Lakes/Perham 5, Wadena-Deer Creek 0
Dodge County Wildcats 7, Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 2
East Ridge 7, Bloomington Jefferson 4
Edina 5, St. Michael-Albertville 5, OT (tie)
Elk River/Zimmerman 6, Anoka 1
Eveleth-Gilbert Area 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 0
Forest Lake 4, St. Francis 1
Grand Rapids 2, Hermantown 1, OT
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 2, North Shore 0
Holy Angels 6, South St. Paul 0
Holy Family Catholic 7, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0
International Falls 3, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 3, OT (tie)
Kittson County Central 5, Red Lake Falls 2
Lake of the Woods 4, Bagley/Fosston 3
Luverne Cardinals 8, Fairmont Cardinals 0
Mankato East/Loyola 5, Mankato West 2
Marshall 3, Worthington/Fulda 1
Minneapolis 4, Southwest Christian/Richfield 4, OT (tie)
Minnesota River 7, Austin/Austin Pacelli 1
Moorhead 6, East Grand Forks 3
New Ulm Eagles 7, Redwood Valley 0
Northern Lakes Lightning 9, Moose Lake Area 6
Orono 5, New Prague 1
Osseo 2, Coon Rapids 0
Pine City Area 7, St. Paul Highland Park 1
Princeton 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3
Proctor 7, Mora/Milaca 2
Providence Academy 5, Prairie Centre 2
River Lakes Stars 1, Little Falls 0
Rogers 4, Totino-Grace 3, OT
Simley 7, Willmar 3
St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Andover 1
St. Louis Park 8, Chaska 3
Thief River Falls 8, Park Rapids Area 0
Waconia 3, Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer 1
Winona/Cotter 5, Rochester John Marshall 4, OT
MINNESOTA GIRLS HOCKEY
Alexandria 5, Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Andover 7, Centennial 1
Benilde-St. Margaret's 6, Chaska/Chanhassen Storm Hawks 1
Brainerd/Little Falls 4, Moorhead 0
Breck 10, Minnehaha United 2
Burnsville 2, Shakopee 1, OT
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 2, Osseo/Park Center 1, OT
Chisago Lakes 7, St. Francis/North Branch 1
Cretin-Derham Hall 2, Stillwater 2, OT (tie)
Eastview 4, Eagan 1
Eden Prairie 4, Wayzata 0
Elk River/Zimmerman 5, Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings 1
Faribault 11, Albert Lea 7
Farmington 4, Apple Valley 3, OT
Fergus Falls 8, Detroit Lakes/Perham 0
Forest Lake 4, Woodbury Area 0
Grand Forks Knightriders, N.D. 5, East Grand Forks 3
Grand Rapids/Greenway 4, Duluth Marshall 3, OT
Holy Angels/Richfield 2, Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy 0
Holy Family Catholic 4, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0
Hutchinson 4, Delano/Rockford 2
Lakeville South 6, Prior Lake 0
Luverne Cardinals 4, Fairmont Cardinals 1
Maple Grove 4, Blaine 1
Minnesota River 6, Waseca 5
Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer/SW Christian 10, Waconia 1
North Wright County 7, Buffalo Bison 2
Orono 6, New Prague 3
Park (Cottage Grove) 9, Irondale/Saint Anthony 1
Prairie Centre 4, Morris Benson Area Storm 0
Red Wing 1, Rochester Century 0
River Lakes Stars 6, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 4
Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 5, Owatonna 3
Rosemount 3, Lakeville North 2
Simley 1, Hastings 0
South St. Paul 3, North/Tartan 1
St. Paul United 6, Minneapolis 2
Superior, Wis. 7, C-E-C Lumberjacks 0
Warroad 9, Roseau 5
Willmar 7, Northern Lakes Lightning 3
Worthington/Fulda 4, Marshall Tigers 3
