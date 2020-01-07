Clear
Tuesday's highlights and statewide prep scores

Prep highlights and scores from Jan. 7.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 11:20 PM
Updated: Jan 7, 2020 11:20 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aitkin 53, Moose Lake/Willow River 51

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 75, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 43

Austin 72, Red Wing 51

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 68, Stephen-Argyle 47

Becker 76, St. Francis 55

Bemidji 59, Willmar 44

Benson 75, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 71

Big Lake 75, Cambridge-Isanti 46

Blackduck 71, Pine River-Backus 63

Blaine 80, Centennial 46

Blake 90, Breck 70

Blooming Prairie 72, Southland 63

Bloomington Kennedy 69, Minneapolis Washburn 63

Blue Earth Area 50, Maple River 36

Breckenridge 83, Staples-Motley 51

Caledonia 78, Byron 69

Cass Lake-Bena 87, Deer River 79

Champlin Park 86, Anoka 41

Chaska 62, Minnetonka 59

Community of Peace 71, Avail Academy 66

Concordia Academy 62, Cristo Rey Jesuit 60

Cretin-Derham Hall 68, Irondale 53

Cromwell 65, Carlton 44

Decorah, Iowa 54, Spring Grove 33

Delano 71, St. Cloud Apollo 56

Duluth East 79, Hermantown 67

Eagan 72, Burnsville 65

East Central 67, Ogilvie 52

East Grand Forks 78, Northern Freeze 30

East Ridge 81, Stillwater 56

Eastview 77, Lakeville North 64

Eden Prairie 100, Chanhassen 67

Eden Valley-Watkins 79, Foley 36

Edina 48, Bloomington Jefferson 35

Eveleth-Gilbert 70, South Ridge 53

Farmington 78, Apple Valley 62

Fergus Falls 51, Detroit Lakes 39

Fertile-Beltrami 68, Thief River Falls 57

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 95, Mountain Iron-Buhl 81

Forest Lake 57, Roseville 50

Goodhue 56, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 42

Grand Rapids 66, Esko 42

Greenway 69, Ely 43

Hastings 69, St. Thomas Academy 55

Hayfield 66, Rushford-Peterson 46

Hibbing 91, Duluth Denfeld 64

Holdingford 70, Sauk Centre 63

Hope Academy 75, St. Paul Humboldt 71

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 57, Glencoe-Silver Lake 49

Jackson County Central 68, Fairmont 64

Jordan 79, Belle Plaine 68

Kittson County Central 76, Warroad 70

Lac qui Parle Valley 71, Montevideo 45

Lake City 79, Dover-Eyota 54

Lakeville South 69, Rosemount 47

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 74, Heritage Christian Academy 40

Litchfield 57, New London-Spicer 32

Littlefork-Big Falls 60, Laporte 35

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 81, Randolph 75

Mahtomedi 61, Henry Sibley 55

Maple Grove 55, Andover 42

Maranatha Christian 87, New Life Academy 64

Marshall 93, Luverne 43

Mayer-Lutheran 73, Norwood-Young America 59

Menahga 59, Verndale 29

Minneapolis North 52, DeLaSalle 51

Minneapolis Southwest 68, St. Paul Harding 66

Monticello 80, Chisago Lakes 46

Mora 72, Maple Lake 50

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 65, Paynesville 61

Mound Westonka 74, St. Louis Park 66

Mounds View 57, White Bear Lake 45

NCEUH 63, Bagley 32

Nashwauk-Keewatin 108, Chisholm 36

Nevis 76, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 51

New Ulm 68, Worthington 64

New York Mills 91, Pillager 80

North St. Paul 70, Wayzata 60

Northfield 57, Mankato West 56

Orono 84, Hutchinson 72

Osakis 53, Royalton 24

Osseo 64, Rogers 59

Owatonna 75, Faribault 51

PACT Charter 71, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 64

Park Center 100, Elk River 78

Pequot Lakes 74, St. Cloud Cathedral 67

Perham 71, Barnesville 47

Pierz 83, Swanville 56

Pine Island 80, Cannon Falls 67

Princeton 84, North Branch 61

Red Rock Central 57, Edgerton 38

Robbinsdale Armstrong 59, Totino-Grace 58

Rochester Century 75, Rochester Mayo 62

Rochester John Marshall 50, Albert Lea 38

Rocori 80, Zimmerman 76

Sacred Heart 69, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 39

Schaeffer Academy 73, Mabel-Canton 31

Sebeka 66, Bertha-Hewitt 58

Shakopee 80, Prior Lake 63

Sibley East 68, LeSueur-Henderson 58

Silver Bay 67, McGregor 47

South St. Paul 54, Simley 51

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 78, Tri-City United 28

Southwest Minnesota Christian 74, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 62

Spectrum 52, West Lutheran 23

Spring Lake Park 81, Coon Rapids 49

Springfield 90, Sleepy Eye 33

St. Charles 84, Lewiston-Altura 69

St. Croix Lutheran 59, St. Peter 55

St. Croix Prep 59, Trinity 31

St. Michael-Albertville 84, Brainerd 50

St. Paul Johnson 82, Minneapolis South 43

Stewartville 65, Rochester Lourdes 56

Tartan 82, Hill-Murray 37

Virginia 86, Two Harbors 43

Wabasha-Kellogg 63, Bethlehem Academy 45

Waseca 85, St. James Area 48

Winona 67, Kasson-Mantorville 54

Winona Cotter 88, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 41

Woodbury 71, Park (Cottage Grove) 57

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Adrian 75, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 36

Albany 63, Zimmerman 40

Annandale 52, Glencoe-Silver Lake 39

Anoka 49, Champlin Park 46

Austin 42, Red Wing 34

BOLD 57, Montevideo 50

Barnesville 51, Osakis 48

Becker 88, St. Francis 46

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 52, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 46

Bemidji 61, Little Falls 36

Blake 67, Breck 45

Blooming Prairie 55, Southland 30

Braham 51, Rush City 34

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 81, Martin County West 54

Burnsville 64, Eagan 61

Cambridge-Isanti 70, Big Lake 68

Cannon Falls 56, Pine Island 46

Centennial 65, Blaine 62

Chanhassen 72, Bloomington Jefferson 56

Chaska 71, Benilde-St. Margaret's 39

Cherry 69, Cook County 29

Concordia Academy 73, Cristo Rey Jesuit 34

Cretin-Derham Hall 69, Irondale 67

DeLaSalle 83, Holy Angels 79

Duluth Marshall 73, Superior, Wis. 53

East Central 52, Ogilvie 43

Eden Prairie 75, Minnetonka 62

Eden Valley-Watkins 57, Maple Lake 31

Elk River 65, Park Center 50

Fairmont 67, Jackson County Central 64

Farmington 78, Apple Valley 48

Fergus Falls 73, St. Cloud Tech 43

Fillmore Central 53, Spring Grove 39

Fosston 61, Mahnomen/Waubun 46

GHEC/Martin Luther 62, AC/GE 49

Goodhue 56, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 36

Grand Meadow 78, LeRoy-Ostrander 27

Hastings 60, North St. Paul 22

Hawley 67, Perham 58

Heritage Christian Academy 57, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 44

Hermantown 48, Duluth East 28

Hill-Murray 56, Tartan 39

Hopkins 82, Edina 27

Hutchinson 68, Orono 63

Jordan 69, Christ's Household of Faith 46

Kimball 50, Paynesville 49

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 71, Nicollet/Loyola 39

Lake Park-Audubon 78, Fertile-Beltrami 47

Lakeview 52, MACCRAY 40

Lakeville North 67, Eastview 38

Mahtomedi 41, Henry Sibley 33

Maple Grove 55, Andover 42

Maranatha Christian 68, New Life Academy 58

Marshall 56, Luverne 24

McGregor 44, Silver Bay 28

Melrose 32, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 29

Minneapolis North 64, Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 48

Minneapolis South 63, Minneapolis Southwest 29

Minneapolis Washburn 77, Minneapolis Henry 10

Minneota 94, Dawson-Boyd 24

Minnewaska 63, Benson 49

Monticello 45, Chisago Lakes 41

Moorhead 50, East Grand Forks 43

Mountain Lake Co-op 53, Red Rock Central 33

NCEUH 79, Bagley 27

New London-Spicer 59, Litchfield 29

New Prague 69, Delano 27

Northern Freeze 47, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 29

Nova Classical Academy 58, Metro Schools College Prep 34

Onamia 68, Isle 50

Owatonna 70, Faribault 57

PACT Charter 65, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 15

Park Christian 67, Climax/Fisher 42

Park Rapids 63, Detroit Lakes 55

Pelican Rapids 54, Breckenridge 28

Pequot Lakes 78, Aitkin 31

Pillager 57, Staples-Motley 51

Pine City 85, Hinckley-Finlayson 21

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 59, Winona Cotter 57

Princeton 84, North Branch 61

Prior Lake 52, Shakopee 44

Providence Academy 78, Mounds Park Academy 17

Randolph 61, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 33

Red Lake County 56, Red Lake Falls 50

Richfield 88, Columbia Heights 54

Rochester John Marshall 74, Albert Lea 48

Rochester Mayo 61, Rochester Century 26

Rockford 79, Mound Westonka 45

Rosemount 59, Lakeville South 55

Roseville 59, Forest Lake 50

Rothsay 57, Hillcrest Lutheran 48

Royalton 56, Holdingford 43

Sacred Heart 50, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 30

Sauk Centre 74, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 23

Simley 63, South St. Paul 29

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 61, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 43

Spectrum 52, West Lutheran 23

Spring Lake Park 81, Coon Rapids 49

St. Charles 60, Kingsland 54

St. Cloud Cathedral 61, Foley 57

St. Croix Lutheran 81, St. Anthony 54

St. Louis Park 67, Bloomington Kennedy 36

St. Paul Central 57, St. Paul Highland Park 55

St. Paul Como Park 92, St. Paul Johnson 10

St. Paul Harding 58, Hope Academy 37

St. Paul Humboldt 54, Minneapolis Roosevelt 49

Stillwater 72, East Ridge 40

Swanville 64, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 53

Totino-Grace 47, Robbinsdale Armstrong 31

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 53, Lac qui Parle Valley 47

Triton 71, Kenyon-Wanamingo 56

Underwood 61, Battle Lake 24

Visitation 75, Fridley 71

Waconia 71, Holy Family Catholic 55

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 82, Nevis 41

Wayzata 72, Buffalo 19

West Central 61, Brandon-Evansville 55

Woodbury 64, Park (Cottage Grove) 59

Worthington 68, New Ulm 29

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

AGWSR, Ackley 73, Grundy Center 72, OT

Alburnett 61, Starmont 27

Ankeny 57, Ottumwa 47

Ankeny Centennial 67, Marshalltown 34

Ankeny Christian Academy 99, Moulton-Udell 32

Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 56

B-G-M 67, Iowa Valley, Marengo 42

Bedford 71, Southwest Valley 43

Belle Plaine 47, H-L-V, Victor 44

Bettendorf 51, Davenport, West 45

Bishop Garrigan 64, Forest City 62

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 66, South Sioux City, Neb. 42

Bondurant Farrar 72, Boone 46

Boyden-Hull 83, Sheldon 55

Burlington 66, Muscatine 51

CAM, Anita 58, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 48

Camanche 72, Bellevue 34

Carroll 72, ADM, Adel 59

Cedar Falls 70, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 58

Center Point-Urbana 49, Central Clinton, DeWitt 47

Central Decatur, Leon 71, Wayne, Corydon 33

Cherokee, Washington 86, Manson Northwest Webster 50

Clear Creek-Amana 62, Benton Community 42

Clear Lake 67, Charles City 60

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Glidden-Ralston 35

Dakota Valley, S.D. 74, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 68

Danville 64, Central Lee, Donnellson 60, OT

Davenport, Central 39, Pleasant Valley 19

Davis County, Bloomfield 62, Clarke, Osceola 38

Decorah 54, Spring Grove, Minn. 33

Denison-Schleswig 58, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 34

Denver 57, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 51

Des Moines Christian 85, Ogden 51

Des Moines, Roosevelt 56, Fort Dodge 54

Dike-New Hartford 46, Union Community, LaPorte City 39

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 54, North Tama, Traer 48

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42, Des Moines, Hoover 27

Dubuque, Senior 55, Cedar Rapids Xavier 44

Durant-Bennett 67, Tipton 58

Eagle Grove 45, North Union 36

Estherville Lincoln Central 62, Ruthven-Ayrshire 31

Fremont Mills, Tabor 48, Griswold 24

George-Little Rock 55, Sibley-Ocheyedan 45

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, South Hardin 25

Highland, Riverside 65, Hillcrest Academy 58

Hinton 62, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 60

Humboldt 65, Garner-Hayfield 61

IKM-Manning 54, Logan-Magnolia 49

Independence 56, South Tama County, Tama 36

Indianola 65, Dallas Center-Grimes 53

Iowa City Liberty High School 65, Wahlert, Dubuque 59

Iowa City West 54, Dubuque, Hempstead 53

Iowa Falls-Alden 54, Roland-Story, Story City 50

Johnston 83, Mason City 52

Kee, Lansing 66, West Central, Maynard 34

Keota 82, Colfax-Mingo 43

Lake Mills 97, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 70

LeMars 72, Unity Christian 48

Linn-Mar, Marion 74, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 54

Lone Tree 71, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 50

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 46, Central City 44

Martensdale-St. Marys 89, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 31

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 62, Wilton 43

Montezuma 83, Tri-County, Thornburg 31

Monticello 48, Northeast, Goose Lake 33

Mount Vernon 76, Solon 64

Nashua-Plainfield 48, Riceville 46, OT

Nevada 89, Greene County 74

New London 80, West Burlington 50

Newell-Fonda 59, Spencer 55

Newman Catholic, Mason City 65, Central Springs 35

Nodaway Valley 67, Mount Ayr 54

North Cedar, Stanwood 66, Anamosa 44

North Linn, Troy Mills 83, Edgewood-Colesburg 32

North Scott, Eldridge 48, Assumption, Davenport 30

Norwalk 73, Oskaloosa 64

Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 42, Heartland Christian 41

Osage 65, Rockford Junior-Senior Rockford 47

Panorama, Panora 68, Woodward Academy 61

Pella 63, Newton 41

Pella Christian 59, Grinnell 44

Regina, Iowa City 49, Cascade,Western Dubuque 43

Rock Valley 57, Sioux Center 53

Saint Ansgar 38, Northwood-Kensett 21

Sidney 84, Clarinda Academy 48

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 46, Ridge View 38

Siouxland Christian 67, Woodbury Central, Moville 54

South Central Calhoun 52, OA-BCIG 43

South Hamilton, Jewell 67, North Polk, Alleman 50

South O'Brien, Paullina 93, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 18

Southeast Polk 60, Ames 47

Southeast Valley 42, East Sac County 40

Spirit Lake 80, PAC-LM 62

Springville 86, East Buchanan, Winthrop 43

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 70, Red Oak 28

Treynor 73, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 50

Tripoli 65, Colo-NESCO 45

Underwood 47, Missouri Valley 29

Van Meter 57, West Central Valley, Stuart 10

WACO, Wayland 48, Burlington Notre Dame 45, OT

Washington 60, Albia 53

Waterloo, East 54, Cedar Rapids, Washington 49

Waterloo, West 74, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 53

Waukon 66, Prairie du Chien, Wis. 65

West Branch 49, West Liberty 31

West Hancock, Britt 44, Belmond-Klemme 36

West Lyon, Inwood 71, Okoboji, Milford 69

West Sioux 72, St. Mary's, Remsen 58

Western Christian 51, Harrisburg, S.D. 38

Williamsburg 44, Vinton-Shellsburg 40

Winterset 70, Perry 31

Woodbine 59, Ar-We-Va, Westside 40

Yankton, S.D. 65, Sioux City, East 63, OT

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 48, Treynor 39

Alburnett 56, Starmont 33

Alta-Aurelia 46, MVAO-CO-U 45

Anamosa 61, North Cedar, Stanwood 36

Ankeny 62, Ottumwa 45

Ankeny Centennial 60, Marshalltown 27

Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42

Ballard 64, Carlisle 30

Belle Plaine 47, H-L-V, Victor 36

Bellevue 65, Camanche 44

Bishop Garrigan 48, Forest City 38

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 66, South Sioux City, Neb. 42

Bondurant Farrar 61, Boone 37

Boyden-Hull 57, Sheldon 40

Burlington Notre Dame 62, WACO, Wayland 44

Carroll 57, ADM, Adel 36

Cascade,Western Dubuque 49, Regina, Iowa City 19

Cedar Rapids Xavier 65, Dubuque, Senior 40

Cedar Rapids, Washington 72, Waterloo, East 40

Central Decatur, Leon 60, Wayne, Corydon 20

Central Lee, Donnellson 53, Danville 24

Cherokee, Washington 70, Manson Northwest Webster 30

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, Webster City 38

Colfax-Mingo 52, Keota 30

Collins-Maxwell 74, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 11

Colo-NESCO 69, Tripoli 47

Crestwood, Cresco 59, New Hampton 39

Davenport, North 72, Clinton 32

Davis County, Bloomfield 54, Clarke, Osceola 43

Denison-Schleswig 58, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 26

Denver 55, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 31

Des Moines Christian 75, Ogden 18

Des Moines, Roosevelt 72, Fort Dodge 43

Dike-New Hartford 46, Union Community, LaPorte City 25

Durant-Bennett 38, Tipton 37

Earlham 31, Madrid 19

East Buchanan, Winthrop 61, Springville 45

East Mills 58, Essex 22

East Sac County 55, Southeast Valley 43

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 47, Chariton 31

Estherville Lincoln Central 57, Ruthven-Ayrshire 24

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 38, CAM, Anita 32

Fremont Mills, Tabor 49, Griswold 27

Gilbert 76, Saydel 13

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, South Hardin 25

Glidden-Ralston 35, Coon Rapids-Bayard 25

Grundy Center 43, AGWSR, Ackley 38

Harrisburg, S.D. 56, Western Christian 48

Heartland Christian 60, Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 33

Highland, Riverside 56, Hillcrest Academy 18

Hinton 66, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 55

Holy Trinity 47, Eldon Cardinal 18

Hudson 46, Sumner-Fredericksburg 33

Humboldt 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 30

IKM-Manning 64, Logan-Magnolia 58

Independence 49, South Tama County, Tama 36

Indianola 47, Dallas Center-Grimes 41

Iowa City West 61, Dubuque, Hempstead 51

Johnston 76, Mason City 52

Knoxville 67, Centerville 45

Lake Mills 46, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 34

LeMars 74, Unity Christian 61

Linn-Mar, Marion 67, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 34

Lynnville-Sully 74, English Valleys, North English 39

MOC-Floyd Valley 58, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 56

Maquoketa 65, Beckman, Dyersville 51

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 63, Central City 35

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 46, South O'Brien, Paullina 29

Marion 51, West Delaware, Manchester 17

Martensdale-St. Marys 54, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 36

Mediapolis 59, Mount Pleasant 34

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 62, Wilton 44

Montezuma 84, Tri-County, Thornburg 7

Moulton-Udell 49, Ankeny Christian Academy 9

Mount Ayr 65, Nodaway Valley 42

Muscatine 39, Burlington 22

Nevada 57, Greene County 12

Newell-Fonda 80, Spencer 44

Newman Catholic, Mason City 58, Central Springs 31

North Butler, Greene 43, West Fork, Sheffield 29

North Linn, Troy Mills 74, Edgewood-Colesburg 23

North Mahaska, New Sharon 50, Sigourney 28

North Polk, Alleman 62, South Hamilton, Jewell 23

North Scott, Eldridge 62, Assumption, Davenport 34

North Tama, Traer 53, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 25

North Union 69, Eagle Grove 49

Norwalk 47, Oskaloosa 26

Okoboji, Milford 45, West Lyon, Inwood 37

Orient-Macksburg 48, Moravia 33

Osage 64, Rockford 18

Pella 72, Newton 43

Pleasant Valley 60, Davenport, Central 38

Prairie du Chien, Wis. 62, Waukon 39

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 62, Cedar Falls 53

Riceville 56, Nashua-Plainfield 49

Saint Ansgar 52, Northwood-Kensett 15

Seymour 48, Melcher-Dallas 39

Sibley-Ocheyedan 72, George-Little Rock 42

Sioux Center 44, Rock Valley 42

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 37, Ridge View 34

Sioux City, North 65, Omaha Bryan, Neb. 32

Solon 33, Mount Vernon 17

South Central Calhoun 52, OA-BCIG 45

Southwest Valley 51, Bedford 31

Spirit Lake 60, PAC-LM 39

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 57, Red Oak 44

Tri-Center, Neola 46, Riverside, Oakland 31

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 61, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 26

Underwood 57, Missouri Valley 40

Valley, West Des Moines 72, Des Moines, East 28

Van Meter 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 28

Vinton-Shellsburg 67, Williamsburg 45

Wahlert, Dubuque 62, Iowa City Liberty High School 47

Waterloo, West 59, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 44

Waukee 81, Des Moines, Lincoln 12

West Bend-Mallard 40, Paton-Churdan 20

West Branch 55, West Liberty 43

West Burlington 55, New London 34

West Marshall, State Center 57, East Marshall, LeGrand 16

West Monona 67, Trinity Christian High School 22

West Sioux 55, St. Mary's, Remsen 26

Westwood, Sloan 46, Akron-Westfield 44

Winterset 54, Perry 51

Woodbury Central, Moville 75, Siouxland Christian 38

MINNESOTA BOYS HOCKEY
AC Wings 3, Minnehaha United 0

Albert Lea 3, Faribault 2, OT

Alexandria 1, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Bemidji 3, Crookston Pirates 2

Blake 8, St. Paul Academy 0

Bloomington Kennedy 2, Somerset, Wis. 1

Burnsville 3, Prior Lake 3, OT (tie)

C-E-C Lumberjacks 8, Duluth Marshall 0

Cretin-Derham Hall 2, Stillwater 0,

Delano/Rockford 2, Hutchinson 1

Detroit Lakes/Perham 5, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

Dodge County Wildcats 7, Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 2

East Ridge 7, Bloomington Jefferson 4

Edina 5, St. Michael-Albertville 5, OT (tie)

Elk River/Zimmerman 6, Anoka 1

Eveleth-Gilbert Area 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 0

Forest Lake 4, St. Francis 1

Grand Rapids 2, Hermantown 1, OT

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 2, North Shore 0

Holy Angels 6, South St. Paul 0

Holy Family Catholic 7, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0

International Falls 3, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 3, OT (tie)

Kittson County Central 5, Red Lake Falls 2

Lake of the Woods 4, Bagley/Fosston 3

Luverne Cardinals 8, Fairmont Cardinals 0

Mankato East/Loyola 5, Mankato West 2

Marshall 3, Worthington/Fulda 1

Minneapolis 4, Southwest Christian/Richfield 4, OT (tie)

Minnesota River 7, Austin/Austin Pacelli 1

Moorhead 6, East Grand Forks 3

New Ulm Eagles 7, Redwood Valley 0

Northern Lakes Lightning 9, Moose Lake Area 6

Orono 5, New Prague 1

Osseo 2, Coon Rapids 0

Pine City Area 7, St. Paul Highland Park 1

Princeton 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

Proctor 7, Mora/Milaca 2

Providence Academy 5, Prairie Centre 2

River Lakes Stars 1, Little Falls 0

Rogers 4, Totino-Grace 3, OT

Simley 7, Willmar 3

St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Andover 1

St. Louis Park 8, Chaska 3

Thief River Falls 8, Park Rapids Area 0

Waconia 3, Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer 1

Winona/Cotter 5, Rochester John Marshall 4, OT

MINNESOTA GIRLS HOCKEY
Alexandria 5, Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Andover 7, Centennial 1

Benilde-St. Margaret's 6, Chaska/Chanhassen Storm Hawks 1

Brainerd/Little Falls 4, Moorhead 0

Breck 10, Minnehaha United 2

Burnsville 2, Shakopee 1, OT

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 2, Osseo/Park Center 1, OT

Chisago Lakes 7, St. Francis/North Branch 1

Cretin-Derham Hall 2, Stillwater 2, OT (tie)

Eastview 4, Eagan 1

Eden Prairie 4, Wayzata 0

Elk River/Zimmerman 5, Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings 1

Faribault 11, Albert Lea 7

Farmington 4, Apple Valley 3, OT

Fergus Falls 8, Detroit Lakes/Perham 0

Forest Lake 4, Woodbury Area 0

Grand Forks Knightriders, N.D. 5, East Grand Forks 3

Grand Rapids/Greenway 4, Duluth Marshall 3, OT

Holy Angels/Richfield 2, Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy 0

Holy Family Catholic 4, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0

Hutchinson 4, Delano/Rockford 2

Lakeville South 6, Prior Lake 0

Luverne Cardinals 4, Fairmont Cardinals 1

Maple Grove 4, Blaine 1

Minnesota River 6, Waseca 5

Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer/SW Christian 10, Waconia 1

North Wright County 7, Buffalo Bison 2

Orono 6, New Prague 3

Park (Cottage Grove) 9, Irondale/Saint Anthony 1

Prairie Centre 4, Morris Benson Area Storm 0

Red Wing 1, Rochester Century 0

River Lakes Stars 6, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 4

Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 5, Owatonna 3

Rosemount 3, Lakeville North 2

Simley 1, Hastings 0

South St. Paul 3, North/Tartan 1

St. Paul United 6, Minneapolis 2

Superior, Wis. 7, C-E-C Lumberjacks 0

Warroad 9, Roseau 5

Willmar 7, Northern Lakes Lightning 3

Worthington/Fulda 4, Marshall Tigers 3

