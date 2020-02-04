Clear

Tuesday night highlights and statewide scores

All things basketball and hockey.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 10:53 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 92, East Grand Forks 73

Albert Lea 66, Mankato West 64

Alexandria 73, Brainerd 59

Annandale 46, Dassel-Cokato 24

Austin 57, Rochester John Marshall 41

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 82, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 33

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 84, Swanville 45

Blue Earth Area 75, Windom 37

Breck 75, Mounds Park Academy 36

Buffalo 86, St. Michael-Albertville 67

Cambridge-Isanti 78, Forest Lake 58

Cass Lake-Bena 70, Mahnomen/Waubun 47

Chanhassen 70, Bloomington Jefferson 38

Chaska 65, Benilde-St. Margaret's 57

Cleveland 84, Glenville-Emmons 49

Columbia Heights 65, St. Croix Lutheran 60

Concordia Academy 72, New Life Academy 58

Cromwell 82, Cherry 58

Dawson-Boyd 77, Ortonville 55

DeLaSalle 78, Richfield 57

Delano 84, Big Lake 49

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 86, Barnesville 54

Duluth East 75, Superior, Wis. 62

Eastview 97, Burnsville 70

Eden Prairie 88, Wayzata 81

Eden Valley-Watkins 85, St. John's Prep 46

Edina 78, Minnetonka 77

Farmington 67, Lakeville North 63

Fergus Falls 54, Detroit Lakes 37

Fertile-Beltrami 67, Fosston 42

Hancock 78, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 51

Hastings 85, St. Thomas Academy 70

Henning 102, Sebeka 37

Heritage Christian Academy 79, North Lakes Academy 34

Hermantown 85, Proctor 64

Hiawatha Collegiate 81, Hmong Academy 47

Hibbing 85, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 55

Holy Angels 83, Fridley 66

Holy Family Catholic 78, Hutchinson 71

Houston 84, Kingsland 65

Irondale 65, New Prague 48

Kimball 63, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 58

Lake City 76, Triton 49

Lakeville South 72, Apple Valley 36

LeRoy-Ostrander 67, Mabel-Canton 56

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 95, PACT Charter 57

Luverne 68, St. James Area 57

Mankato East 69, Northfield 56

Maple Grove 68, Coon Rapids 44

Maple River 78, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 38

Maranatha Christian 69, Cristo Rey Jesuit 57

Math and Science Academy 81, Groves Academy 46

Milaca 77, Holdingford 47

Minneapolis South 72, Stillwater 36

Moose Lake/Willow River 82, East Central 52

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 67, Montevideo 42

Nashwauk-Keewatin 97, Floodwood 19

Nevis 49, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 48

Nicollet 66, Martin County West 42

North St. Paul 74, White Bear Lake 41

North Woods 99, Wrenshall 37

Onamia 67, Verndale 36

Osakis 59, Minnewaska 44

Owatonna 66, Red Wing 53

Park (Cottage Grove) 68, Roseville 57

Park Center 56, Osseo 45

Paynesville 74, Benson 68

Pequot Lakes 69, Esko 59

Perham 66, St. Cloud Cathedral 59

Pierz 65, Foley 46

Pillager 74, Aitkin 65, OT

Pine River-Backus 86, Browerville/Eagle Valley 75

Providence Academy 66, St. Paul Academy 47

Redwood Valley 73, Pipestone 59

Rochester Century 84, Faribault 59

Rochester Mayo 76, Winona 56

Rosemount 73, Prior Lake 70

Royalton 48, Staples-Motley 41

Rush City 68, Barnum 62

Sacred Heart 92, Red Lake 66

Sartell-St. Stephen 73, Monticello 64

Sauk Rapids-Rice 81, North Branch 78

Shakopee 74, Eagan 60

Silver Bay 92, Lakeview Christian Academy 83

South St. Paul 64, Simley 58

Spectrum 66, Legacy Christian 65

Spring Grove 52, Lanesboro 17

St. Agnes 63, Trinity 40

St. Anthony 73, Brooklyn Center 67

St. Cloud Apollo 73, Willmar 71, OT

St. Cloud Tech 90, Bemidji 87

St. Croix Prep 65, Nova Classical Academy 23

St. Louis Park 47, Bloomington Kennedy 44

St. Paul Central 71, St. Paul Johnson 59

St. Paul Harding 81, St. Paul Como Park 59

St. Paul Highland Park 86, St. Paul Washington 75

St. Paul Humboldt 78, Lincoln International 36

Stewartville 58, Kasson-Mantorville 47

Tartan 62, Hill-Murray 51

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 77, Adrian 69

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 54, Stephen-Argyle 52

Waseca 101, New Richland-H-E-G 46

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 97, Madelia 44

West Central 59, Parkers Prairie 41

West Lutheran 58, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 43

Zimmerman 70, St. Francis 67

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 83, Bethlehem Academy 47

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Austin 48, Rochester John Marshall 46

Becker 84, St. Francis 32

Benson 72, Paynesville 52

Brainerd 59, Monticello 44

Breck 54, Mounds Park Academy 45

Burnsville 71, Eastview 43

Canby 73, Ortonville 19

Cass Lake-Bena 75, Mahnomen/Waubun 56

Chanhassen 71, Bloomington Jefferson 43

Chaska 87, Benilde-St. Margaret's 62

Concordia Academy 78, New Life Academy 49

Detroit Lakes 72, Aitkin 49

East Ridge 74, Woodbury 66

Eden Prairie 84, Wayzata 74

Faribault 74, Rochester Century 70

Farmington 64, Lakeville North 44

Fergus Falls 89, Rocori 43

Glencoe-Silver Lake 69, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 48

Hayfield 53, Southland 33

Henry Sibley 50, Mahtomedi 49

Heritage Christian Academy 82, North Lakes Academy 16

Hiawatha Collegiate 17, Hmong Academy 8

Hibbing 52, Eveleth-Gilbert 30

Hill City/Northland 58, McGregor 52

Hill-Murray 59, Tartan 36

Hillsboro/Central Valley, N.D. 62, Climax/Fisher 49

Holdingford 69, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 31

Holy Angels 82, Fridley 58

Houston 69, LeRoy-Ostrander 14

Kittson County Central 63, Warroad 27

Lakeville South 59, Apple Valley 46

Lewiston-Altura 70, Spring Grove 43

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 48, Bethlehem Academy 35

Mankato East 73, Northfield 70, 3OT

Maple Grove 68, Coon Rapids 32

Maple Lake 46, Kimball 27

Maranatha Christian 61, Cristo Rey Jesuit 34

Menahga 71, Bertha-Hewitt 20

Minnehaha Academy 66, Blake 62

Minnetonka 55, Edina 49

Moorhead 67, St. Cloud Tech 33

Moose Lake/Willow River 83, Carlton 76

New London-Spicer 51, Minnewaska 29

New Prague 51, Hutchinson 37

North Branch 78, Brooklyn Center 48

Northern Freeze 66, Win-E-Mac 60

Nova Classical Academy 32, St. Paul Washington 27

Osakis 66, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 37

Park Center 68, Osseo 45

Park Rapids 60, Crosby-Ironton 57

Parkers Prairie 56, Browerville/Eagle Valley 31

Perham 55, Pequot Lakes 45

Pipestone 48, Redwood Valley 27

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 63, Pine Island 61

Red Lake County 69, Kelliher/Northome 39

Red Lake Falls 75, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 59

Red Wing 65, Owatonna 33

Rochester Mayo 66, Winona 30

Rockford 76, Delano 47

Roseau 65, Bemidji 49

Rosemount 61, Prior Lake 58

Roseville 63, Park (Cottage Grove) 48

Sauk Rapids-Rice 90, Sartell-St. Stephen 87

Simley 71, South St. Paul 48

Spectrum 44, Legacy Christian 33

Springfield 72, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 49

St. Agnes 49, Trinity 26

St. Croix Lutheran 76, Columbia Heights 34

St. Louis Park 80, Bloomington Kennedy 39

St. Paul Central 85, St. Paul Johnson 18

St. Paul Como Park 69, St. Paul Harding 24

Stewartville 69, Kasson-Mantorville 44

Superior, Wis. 46, Duluth East 41

Underwood 66, Hillcrest Lutheran 42

Waconia 79, Worthington 65

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 72, Nevis 27

Waseca 46, New Richland-H-E-G 30

Watertown-Mayer 60, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 39

West Lutheran 63, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 22

Willmar 75, Alexandria 59

Winona Cotter 76, Grand Meadow 39

Zimmerman 58, Little Falls 25

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 79, Tri-City United 74

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Albia 70, Knoxville 32

Alburnett 77, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 44

Anamosa 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 60

Ankeny 96, Marshalltown 50

Ankeny Centennial 80, Des Moines, East 33

Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Jesup 43

Assumption, Davenport 63, Burlington 44

Atlantic 63, Red Oak 40

Ballard 57, Carlisle 36

Baxter 68, Collins-Maxwell 65

Belle Plaine 72, Sigourney 37

Boyden-Hull 74, Rock Valley 71

Burlington Notre Dame 82, Van Buren, Keosauqua 35

CAM, Anita 44, Woodbine 38

Calamus-Wheatland 71, Midland, Wyoming 58

Camanche 72, Bellevue 37

Carroll 65, ADM, Adel 61

Cedar Falls 57, Dubuque, Senior 52

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52, Iowa City Liberty High School 47

Centerville 78, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 71

Central City 67, Edgewood-Colesburg 61

Central Decatur, Leon 70, Wayne, Corydon 27

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 68, Sheldon 59

Chariton 55, Davis County, Bloomfield 46

Clear Creek-Amana 66, Center Point-Urbana 64

Colo-NESCO 76, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 39

Coon Rapids-Bayard 52, West Harrison, Mondamin 48

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, Sioux City, West 67

Danville 75, Eldon Cardinal 54

Davenport, North 54, Muscatine 47

Decorah 54, Crestwood, Cresco 37

Denison-Schleswig 63, Creston 46

Des Moines, North 86, Fort Dodge 66

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 91, Mason City 42

Dubuque, Hempstead 60, Linn-Mar, Marion 48

Earlham 90, Woodward Academy 58

East Mills 53, Griswold 14

Elkhorn, Neb. 40, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 26

Emmetsburg 55, Alta-Aurelia 53

Fort Madison 63, Central Lee, Donnellson 44

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 77, Akron-Westfield 44

Gilbert 73, Saydel 24

Glenwood 81, Clarinda 59

Grand View Christian 85, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 53

Grinnell 74, Pella Christian 72

H-L-V, Victor 65, Lynnville-Sully 56

Harlan 73, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 66

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 63, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 58

Hillcrest Academy 55, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 36

Indianola 83, Dallas Center-Grimes 46

Iowa City High 64, Cedar Rapids, Washington 58

Iowa City West 71, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 43

Iowa Falls-Alden 64, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60

Janesville 58, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 46

Johnston 74, Des Moines, Lincoln 54

Keota 57, Iowa Valley, Marengo 31

Lake Mills 86, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 50

LeMars 80, Sioux City, North 44

Logan-Magnolia 68, Audubon 48

MFL-Mar-Mac 61, Kee, Lansing 52

MOC-Floyd Valley 69, Sibley-Ocheyedan 21

Marion 68, Beckman, Dyersville 41

Martensdale-St. Marys 77, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 21

Meskwaki Settlement School 55, GMG, Garwin 42

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 51, Wilton 42

Montezuma 79, B-G-M 44

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 59, Orient-Macksburg 46

Mount Ayr 52, Nodaway Valley 51

Mount Vernon 69, West Delaware, Manchester 48

Nevada 74, Greene County 60

Newell-Fonda 81, Ruthven-Ayrshire 51

Newman Catholic, Mason City 61, Central Springs 35

North Linn, Troy Mills 87, East Buchanan, Winthrop 54

North Scott, Eldridge 44, Davenport, Central 37

Norwalk 94, Oskaloosa 83

Okoboji, Milford 59, George-Little Rock 49

Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb. 72, Heartland Christian 49

Osage 61, Rockford Junior-Senior Rockford 31

PAC-LM 70, East Sac County 68

Pella 69, Newton 47

Pleasant Valley 58, Davenport, West 41

Pleasantville 66, Interstate 35,Truro 44

Postville 48, West Central, Maynard 31

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 66, Cedar Rapids Xavier 53

Ridge View 51, Woodbury Central, Moville 50

Roland-Story, Story City 55, PCM, Monroe 47

Saint Ansgar 42, Northwood-Kensett 36

Seymour 63, Moravia 56

Sidney 79, Essex 32

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 62, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 30

Sioux City, East 70, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63

Solon 71, South Tama County, Tama 26

South Central Calhoun 91, Southeast Valley 62

South Hamilton, Jewell 65, North Polk, Alleman 51

Springville 72, Starmont 30

St. Mary's, Remsen 58, Hinton 35

Storm Lake 65, Estherville Lincoln Central 59

Treynor 76, Riverside, Oakland 53

Tri-Center, Neola 57, Underwood 41

Union Community, LaPorte City 43, Sumner-Fredericksburg 36

Vinton-Shellsburg 39, Benton Community 37

WACO, Wayland 70, New London 44

Wapello 51, Louisa-Muscatine 45

Waukee 81, Des Moines, Hoover 45

Waukon 66, Oelwein 57

Webster City 73, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64

West Branch 55, West Liberty 36

West Fork, Sheffield 58, North Butler, Greene 22

West Hancock, Britt 65, Belmond-Klemme 42

West Lyon, Inwood 80, Sioux Center 77

Western Christian 59, Tea Area, S.D. 38

Westwood, Sloan 54, MVAO-CO-U 48

Williamsburg 65, Independence 29

Winterset 61, Perry 28

Woodward-Granger 72, Madrid 60

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 62, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 51

ADM, Adel 68, Carroll 53

Akron-Westfield 54, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 46

Algona 48, Clear Lake 45

Ames 59, Des Moines, Roosevelt 53

Anamosa 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 33

Ankeny 72, Marshalltown 41

Ankeny Centennial 66, Des Moines, East 23

Assumption, Davenport 42, Burlington 27

Bedford 44, Southwest Valley 41

Bellevue 55, Camanche 19

Benton Community 58, Vinton-Shellsburg 37

Bishop Garrigan 79, Forest City 56

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 63, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 38

Boyden-Hull 54, Rock Valley 42

Calamus-Wheatland 40, Midland, Wyoming 29

Cedar Falls 61, Dubuque, Senior 34

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 50, Iowa City Liberty High School 35

Centerville 51, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 38

Central City 49, Edgewood-Colesburg 35

Central Clinton, DeWitt 48, Maquoketa 44

Central Lee, Donnellson 67, Fort Madison 37

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 75, Sheldon 50

Cherokee, Washington 59, Spirit Lake 47

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 50, Webster City 42

Clarksville 59, Waterloo Christian School 8

Collins-Maxwell 44, Baxter 43

Colo-NESCO 69, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 14

Coon Rapids-Bayard 53, West Harrison, Mondamin 51

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, Sioux City, West 46

Crestwood, Cresco 72, Charles City 51

Davis County, Bloomfield 73, Chariton 51

Denison-Schleswig 61, Creston 44

Durant-Bennett 55, Tipton 47

East Mills 35, Griswold 18

Epworth, Western Dubuque 64, Waterloo, East 36

Estherville Lincoln Central 70, Storm Lake 24

Gilbert 75, Saydel 19

Glenwood 70, Shenandoah 36

Grinnell 57, Pella Christian 35

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 51, Iowa Falls-Alden 27

Harlan 63, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 28

Hillcrest Academy 45, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 30

Hinton 55, St. Mary's, Remsen 25

Holy Trinity 63, West Burlington 56

Hudson 47, New Hampton 42

Iowa City High 75, Cedar Rapids, Washington 51

Jesup 63, Aplington-Parkersburg 48

Johnston 81, Des Moines, Lincoln 5

Knoxville 60, Albia 33

Lake Mills 56, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 29

LeMars 59, Sioux City, North 44

Linn-Mar, Marion 35, Dubuque, Hempstead 34

Logan-Magnolia 38, Audubon 23

Lynnville-Sully 57, H-L-V, Victor 25

MOC-Floyd Valley 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 32

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 49, Alburnett 36

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 33

Marion 68, Beckman, Dyersville 41

Martensdale-St. Marys 59, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 38

Mediapolis 56, Pekin 38

Montezuma 76, B-G-M 9

Monticello 62, Northeast, Goose Lake 54

Nevada 57, Greene County 13

Newell-Fonda 81, Ruthven-Ayrshire 38

Newman Catholic, Mason City 46, Central Springs 36

Nodaway Valley 61, Mount Ayr 46

North Linn, Troy Mills 69, East Buchanan, Winthrop 39

North Mahaska, New Sharon 51, Colfax-Mingo 11

North Polk, Alleman 71, South Hamilton, Jewell 32

North Scott, Eldridge 72, Davenport, Central 57

Okoboji, Milford 70, George-Little Rock 36

Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb. 49, Heartland Christian 35

Osage 84, Rockford 18

PAC-LM 50, East Sac County 43

Pella 60, Newton 49

Prairie du Chien, Wis. 55, Decorah 39

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 66, Cedar Rapids Xavier 42

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 46, Easton Valley 44

Red Oak 66, Atlantic 31

Riceville 33, Dunkerton 32

Roland-Story, Story City 53, PCM, Monroe 36

Saint Ansgar 65, Northwood-Kensett 30

Sigourney 63, Belle Plaine 18

South Central Calhoun 58, Southeast Valley 36

South O'Brien, Paullina 54, Trinity Christian High School 26

Southeast Polk 49, Urbandale 44

Springville 72, Starmont 38

Stanton 38, Fremont Mills, Tabor 33

Tea Area, S.D. 73, Western Christian 71, OT

Treynor 66, Riverside, Oakland 29

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 54, South Winneshiek, Calmar 13

Union Community, LaPorte City 41, Sumner-Fredericksburg 36, OT

Van Buren, Keosauqua 53, Burlington Notre Dame 25

WACO, Wayland 48, New London 44

Wapello 54, Louisa-Muscatine 23

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 51, Oelwein 25

Waterloo, West 66, Wahlert, Dubuque 52

West Branch 58, West Liberty 41

West Central, Maynard 45, Postville 37

West Delaware, Manchester 25, Mount Vernon 24

West Fork, Sheffield 56, North Butler, Greene 40

West Hancock, Britt 61, Belmond-Klemme 31

West Lyon, Inwood 43, Sioux Center 39

West Marshall, State Center 36, Grundy Center 23

Wilton 54, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 42

Winfield-Mount Union 46, Lone Tree 38

Winterset 64, Perry 24

Woodbine 61, CAM, Anita 58

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
13° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 2°
Rochester
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 11°
Snow later in the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday night highlights

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/4

Image

North Broadway property owners filing objects

Image

Coyote mating season

Image

Reflecting on caucus debacle

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Rochester in a new light

Image

Caucuses: Some Reporting Issues in Cerro Gordo Co.

Image

Honoring the Hubble House Legacy

Image

Paint the Town Pink

Community Events