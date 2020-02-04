Tuesday night highlights and statewide scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 92, East Grand Forks 73
Albert Lea 66, Mankato West 64
Alexandria 73, Brainerd 59
Annandale 46, Dassel-Cokato 24
Austin 57, Rochester John Marshall 41
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 82, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 33
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 84, Swanville 45
Blue Earth Area 75, Windom 37
Breck 75, Mounds Park Academy 36
Buffalo 86, St. Michael-Albertville 67
Cambridge-Isanti 78, Forest Lake 58
Cass Lake-Bena 70, Mahnomen/Waubun 47
Chanhassen 70, Bloomington Jefferson 38
Chaska 65, Benilde-St. Margaret's 57
Cleveland 84, Glenville-Emmons 49
Columbia Heights 65, St. Croix Lutheran 60
Concordia Academy 72, New Life Academy 58
Cromwell 82, Cherry 58
Dawson-Boyd 77, Ortonville 55
DeLaSalle 78, Richfield 57
Delano 84, Big Lake 49
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 86, Barnesville 54
Duluth East 75, Superior, Wis. 62
Eastview 97, Burnsville 70
Eden Prairie 88, Wayzata 81
Eden Valley-Watkins 85, St. John's Prep 46
Edina 78, Minnetonka 77
Farmington 67, Lakeville North 63
Fergus Falls 54, Detroit Lakes 37
Fertile-Beltrami 67, Fosston 42
Hancock 78, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 51
Hastings 85, St. Thomas Academy 70
Henning 102, Sebeka 37
Heritage Christian Academy 79, North Lakes Academy 34
Hermantown 85, Proctor 64
Hiawatha Collegiate 81, Hmong Academy 47
Hibbing 85, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 55
Holy Angels 83, Fridley 66
Holy Family Catholic 78, Hutchinson 71
Houston 84, Kingsland 65
Irondale 65, New Prague 48
Kimball 63, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 58
Lake City 76, Triton 49
Lakeville South 72, Apple Valley 36
LeRoy-Ostrander 67, Mabel-Canton 56
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 95, PACT Charter 57
Luverne 68, St. James Area 57
Mankato East 69, Northfield 56
Maple Grove 68, Coon Rapids 44
Maple River 78, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 38
Maranatha Christian 69, Cristo Rey Jesuit 57
Math and Science Academy 81, Groves Academy 46
Milaca 77, Holdingford 47
Minneapolis South 72, Stillwater 36
Moose Lake/Willow River 82, East Central 52
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 67, Montevideo 42
Nashwauk-Keewatin 97, Floodwood 19
Nevis 49, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 48
Nicollet 66, Martin County West 42
North St. Paul 74, White Bear Lake 41
North Woods 99, Wrenshall 37
Onamia 67, Verndale 36
Osakis 59, Minnewaska 44
Owatonna 66, Red Wing 53
Park (Cottage Grove) 68, Roseville 57
Park Center 56, Osseo 45
Paynesville 74, Benson 68
Pequot Lakes 69, Esko 59
Perham 66, St. Cloud Cathedral 59
Pierz 65, Foley 46
Pillager 74, Aitkin 65, OT
Pine River-Backus 86, Browerville/Eagle Valley 75
Providence Academy 66, St. Paul Academy 47
Redwood Valley 73, Pipestone 59
Rochester Century 84, Faribault 59
Rochester Mayo 76, Winona 56
Rosemount 73, Prior Lake 70
Royalton 48, Staples-Motley 41
Rush City 68, Barnum 62
Sacred Heart 92, Red Lake 66
Sartell-St. Stephen 73, Monticello 64
Sauk Rapids-Rice 81, North Branch 78
Shakopee 74, Eagan 60
Silver Bay 92, Lakeview Christian Academy 83
South St. Paul 64, Simley 58
Spectrum 66, Legacy Christian 65
Spring Grove 52, Lanesboro 17
St. Agnes 63, Trinity 40
St. Anthony 73, Brooklyn Center 67
St. Cloud Apollo 73, Willmar 71, OT
St. Cloud Tech 90, Bemidji 87
St. Croix Prep 65, Nova Classical Academy 23
St. Louis Park 47, Bloomington Kennedy 44
St. Paul Central 71, St. Paul Johnson 59
St. Paul Harding 81, St. Paul Como Park 59
St. Paul Highland Park 86, St. Paul Washington 75
St. Paul Humboldt 78, Lincoln International 36
Stewartville 58, Kasson-Mantorville 47
Tartan 62, Hill-Murray 51
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 77, Adrian 69
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 54, Stephen-Argyle 52
Waseca 101, New Richland-H-E-G 46
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 97, Madelia 44
West Central 59, Parkers Prairie 41
West Lutheran 58, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 43
Zimmerman 70, St. Francis 67
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 83, Bethlehem Academy 47
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Austin 48, Rochester John Marshall 46
Becker 84, St. Francis 32
Benson 72, Paynesville 52
Brainerd 59, Monticello 44
Breck 54, Mounds Park Academy 45
Burnsville 71, Eastview 43
Canby 73, Ortonville 19
Cass Lake-Bena 75, Mahnomen/Waubun 56
Chanhassen 71, Bloomington Jefferson 43
Chaska 87, Benilde-St. Margaret's 62
Concordia Academy 78, New Life Academy 49
Detroit Lakes 72, Aitkin 49
East Ridge 74, Woodbury 66
Eden Prairie 84, Wayzata 74
Faribault 74, Rochester Century 70
Farmington 64, Lakeville North 44
Fergus Falls 89, Rocori 43
Glencoe-Silver Lake 69, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 48
Hayfield 53, Southland 33
Henry Sibley 50, Mahtomedi 49
Heritage Christian Academy 82, North Lakes Academy 16
Hiawatha Collegiate 17, Hmong Academy 8
Hibbing 52, Eveleth-Gilbert 30
Hill City/Northland 58, McGregor 52
Hill-Murray 59, Tartan 36
Hillsboro/Central Valley, N.D. 62, Climax/Fisher 49
Holdingford 69, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 31
Holy Angels 82, Fridley 58
Houston 69, LeRoy-Ostrander 14
Kittson County Central 63, Warroad 27
Lakeville South 59, Apple Valley 46
Lewiston-Altura 70, Spring Grove 43
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 48, Bethlehem Academy 35
Mankato East 73, Northfield 70, 3OT
Maple Grove 68, Coon Rapids 32
Maple Lake 46, Kimball 27
Maranatha Christian 61, Cristo Rey Jesuit 34
Menahga 71, Bertha-Hewitt 20
Minnehaha Academy 66, Blake 62
Minnetonka 55, Edina 49
Moorhead 67, St. Cloud Tech 33
Moose Lake/Willow River 83, Carlton 76
New London-Spicer 51, Minnewaska 29
New Prague 51, Hutchinson 37
North Branch 78, Brooklyn Center 48
Northern Freeze 66, Win-E-Mac 60
Nova Classical Academy 32, St. Paul Washington 27
Osakis 66, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 37
Park Center 68, Osseo 45
Park Rapids 60, Crosby-Ironton 57
Parkers Prairie 56, Browerville/Eagle Valley 31
Perham 55, Pequot Lakes 45
Pipestone 48, Redwood Valley 27
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 63, Pine Island 61
Red Lake County 69, Kelliher/Northome 39
Red Lake Falls 75, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 59
Red Wing 65, Owatonna 33
Rochester Mayo 66, Winona 30
Rockford 76, Delano 47
Roseau 65, Bemidji 49
Rosemount 61, Prior Lake 58
Roseville 63, Park (Cottage Grove) 48
Sauk Rapids-Rice 90, Sartell-St. Stephen 87
Simley 71, South St. Paul 48
Spectrum 44, Legacy Christian 33
Springfield 72, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 49
St. Agnes 49, Trinity 26
St. Croix Lutheran 76, Columbia Heights 34
St. Louis Park 80, Bloomington Kennedy 39
St. Paul Central 85, St. Paul Johnson 18
St. Paul Como Park 69, St. Paul Harding 24
Stewartville 69, Kasson-Mantorville 44
Superior, Wis. 46, Duluth East 41
Underwood 66, Hillcrest Lutheran 42
Waconia 79, Worthington 65
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 72, Nevis 27
Waseca 46, New Richland-H-E-G 30
Watertown-Mayer 60, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 39
West Lutheran 63, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 22
Willmar 75, Alexandria 59
Winona Cotter 76, Grand Meadow 39
Zimmerman 58, Little Falls 25
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 79, Tri-City United 74
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albia 70, Knoxville 32
Alburnett 77, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 44
Anamosa 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 60
Ankeny 96, Marshalltown 50
Ankeny Centennial 80, Des Moines, East 33
Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Jesup 43
Assumption, Davenport 63, Burlington 44
Atlantic 63, Red Oak 40
Ballard 57, Carlisle 36
Baxter 68, Collins-Maxwell 65
Belle Plaine 72, Sigourney 37
Boyden-Hull 74, Rock Valley 71
Burlington Notre Dame 82, Van Buren, Keosauqua 35
CAM, Anita 44, Woodbine 38
Calamus-Wheatland 71, Midland, Wyoming 58
Camanche 72, Bellevue 37
Carroll 65, ADM, Adel 61
Cedar Falls 57, Dubuque, Senior 52
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52, Iowa City Liberty High School 47
Centerville 78, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 71
Central City 67, Edgewood-Colesburg 61
Central Decatur, Leon 70, Wayne, Corydon 27
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 68, Sheldon 59
Chariton 55, Davis County, Bloomfield 46
Clear Creek-Amana 66, Center Point-Urbana 64
Colo-NESCO 76, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 39
Coon Rapids-Bayard 52, West Harrison, Mondamin 48
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, Sioux City, West 67
Danville 75, Eldon Cardinal 54
Davenport, North 54, Muscatine 47
Decorah 54, Crestwood, Cresco 37
Denison-Schleswig 63, Creston 46
Des Moines, North 86, Fort Dodge 66
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 91, Mason City 42
Dubuque, Hempstead 60, Linn-Mar, Marion 48
Earlham 90, Woodward Academy 58
East Mills 53, Griswold 14
Elkhorn, Neb. 40, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 26
Emmetsburg 55, Alta-Aurelia 53
Fort Madison 63, Central Lee, Donnellson 44
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 77, Akron-Westfield 44
Gilbert 73, Saydel 24
Glenwood 81, Clarinda 59
Grand View Christian 85, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 53
Grinnell 74, Pella Christian 72
H-L-V, Victor 65, Lynnville-Sully 56
Harlan 73, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 66
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 63, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 58
Hillcrest Academy 55, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 36
Indianola 83, Dallas Center-Grimes 46
Iowa City High 64, Cedar Rapids, Washington 58
Iowa City West 71, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 43
Iowa Falls-Alden 64, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60
Janesville 58, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 46
Johnston 74, Des Moines, Lincoln 54
Keota 57, Iowa Valley, Marengo 31
Lake Mills 86, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 50
LeMars 80, Sioux City, North 44
Logan-Magnolia 68, Audubon 48
MFL-Mar-Mac 61, Kee, Lansing 52
MOC-Floyd Valley 69, Sibley-Ocheyedan 21
Marion 68, Beckman, Dyersville 41
Martensdale-St. Marys 77, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 21
Meskwaki Settlement School 55, GMG, Garwin 42
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 51, Wilton 42
Montezuma 79, B-G-M 44
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 59, Orient-Macksburg 46
Mount Ayr 52, Nodaway Valley 51
Mount Vernon 69, West Delaware, Manchester 48
Nevada 74, Greene County 60
Newell-Fonda 81, Ruthven-Ayrshire 51
Newman Catholic, Mason City 61, Central Springs 35
North Linn, Troy Mills 87, East Buchanan, Winthrop 54
North Scott, Eldridge 44, Davenport, Central 37
Norwalk 94, Oskaloosa 83
Okoboji, Milford 59, George-Little Rock 49
Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb. 72, Heartland Christian 49
Osage 61, Rockford Junior-Senior Rockford 31
PAC-LM 70, East Sac County 68
Pella 69, Newton 47
Pleasant Valley 58, Davenport, West 41
Pleasantville 66, Interstate 35,Truro 44
Postville 48, West Central, Maynard 31
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 66, Cedar Rapids Xavier 53
Ridge View 51, Woodbury Central, Moville 50
Roland-Story, Story City 55, PCM, Monroe 47
Saint Ansgar 42, Northwood-Kensett 36
Seymour 63, Moravia 56
Sidney 79, Essex 32
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 62, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 30
Sioux City, East 70, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63
Solon 71, South Tama County, Tama 26
South Central Calhoun 91, Southeast Valley 62
South Hamilton, Jewell 65, North Polk, Alleman 51
Springville 72, Starmont 30
St. Mary's, Remsen 58, Hinton 35
Storm Lake 65, Estherville Lincoln Central 59
Treynor 76, Riverside, Oakland 53
Tri-Center, Neola 57, Underwood 41
Union Community, LaPorte City 43, Sumner-Fredericksburg 36
Vinton-Shellsburg 39, Benton Community 37
WACO, Wayland 70, New London 44
Wapello 51, Louisa-Muscatine 45
Waukee 81, Des Moines, Hoover 45
Waukon 66, Oelwein 57
Webster City 73, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64
West Branch 55, West Liberty 36
West Fork, Sheffield 58, North Butler, Greene 22
West Hancock, Britt 65, Belmond-Klemme 42
West Lyon, Inwood 80, Sioux Center 77
Western Christian 59, Tea Area, S.D. 38
Westwood, Sloan 54, MVAO-CO-U 48
Williamsburg 65, Independence 29
Winterset 61, Perry 28
Woodward-Granger 72, Madrid 60
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 62, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 51
ADM, Adel 68, Carroll 53
Akron-Westfield 54, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 46
Algona 48, Clear Lake 45
Ames 59, Des Moines, Roosevelt 53
Anamosa 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 33
Ankeny 72, Marshalltown 41
Ankeny Centennial 66, Des Moines, East 23
Assumption, Davenport 42, Burlington 27
Bedford 44, Southwest Valley 41
Bellevue 55, Camanche 19
Benton Community 58, Vinton-Shellsburg 37
Bishop Garrigan 79, Forest City 56
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 63, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 38
Boyden-Hull 54, Rock Valley 42
Calamus-Wheatland 40, Midland, Wyoming 29
Cedar Falls 61, Dubuque, Senior 34
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 50, Iowa City Liberty High School 35
Centerville 51, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 38
Central City 49, Edgewood-Colesburg 35
Central Clinton, DeWitt 48, Maquoketa 44
Central Lee, Donnellson 67, Fort Madison 37
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 75, Sheldon 50
Cherokee, Washington 59, Spirit Lake 47
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 50, Webster City 42
Clarksville 59, Waterloo Christian School 8
Collins-Maxwell 44, Baxter 43
Colo-NESCO 69, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 14
Coon Rapids-Bayard 53, West Harrison, Mondamin 51
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, Sioux City, West 46
Crestwood, Cresco 72, Charles City 51
Davis County, Bloomfield 73, Chariton 51
Denison-Schleswig 61, Creston 44
Durant-Bennett 55, Tipton 47
East Mills 35, Griswold 18
Epworth, Western Dubuque 64, Waterloo, East 36
Estherville Lincoln Central 70, Storm Lake 24
Gilbert 75, Saydel 19
Glenwood 70, Shenandoah 36
Grinnell 57, Pella Christian 35
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 51, Iowa Falls-Alden 27
Harlan 63, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 28
Hillcrest Academy 45, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 30
Hinton 55, St. Mary's, Remsen 25
Holy Trinity 63, West Burlington 56
Hudson 47, New Hampton 42
Iowa City High 75, Cedar Rapids, Washington 51
Jesup 63, Aplington-Parkersburg 48
Johnston 81, Des Moines, Lincoln 5
Knoxville 60, Albia 33
Lake Mills 56, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 29
LeMars 59, Sioux City, North 44
Linn-Mar, Marion 35, Dubuque, Hempstead 34
Logan-Magnolia 38, Audubon 23
Lynnville-Sully 57, H-L-V, Victor 25
MOC-Floyd Valley 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 32
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 49, Alburnett 36
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 33
Marion 68, Beckman, Dyersville 41
Martensdale-St. Marys 59, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 38
Mediapolis 56, Pekin 38
Montezuma 76, B-G-M 9
Monticello 62, Northeast, Goose Lake 54
Nevada 57, Greene County 13
Newell-Fonda 81, Ruthven-Ayrshire 38
Newman Catholic, Mason City 46, Central Springs 36
Nodaway Valley 61, Mount Ayr 46
North Linn, Troy Mills 69, East Buchanan, Winthrop 39
North Mahaska, New Sharon 51, Colfax-Mingo 11
North Polk, Alleman 71, South Hamilton, Jewell 32
North Scott, Eldridge 72, Davenport, Central 57
Okoboji, Milford 70, George-Little Rock 36
Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb. 49, Heartland Christian 35
Osage 84, Rockford 18
PAC-LM 50, East Sac County 43
Pella 60, Newton 49
Prairie du Chien, Wis. 55, Decorah 39
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 66, Cedar Rapids Xavier 42
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 46, Easton Valley 44
Red Oak 66, Atlantic 31
Riceville 33, Dunkerton 32
Roland-Story, Story City 53, PCM, Monroe 36
Saint Ansgar 65, Northwood-Kensett 30
Sigourney 63, Belle Plaine 18
South Central Calhoun 58, Southeast Valley 36
South O'Brien, Paullina 54, Trinity Christian High School 26
Southeast Polk 49, Urbandale 44
Springville 72, Starmont 38
Stanton 38, Fremont Mills, Tabor 33
Tea Area, S.D. 73, Western Christian 71, OT
Treynor 66, Riverside, Oakland 29
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 54, South Winneshiek, Calmar 13
Union Community, LaPorte City 41, Sumner-Fredericksburg 36, OT
Van Buren, Keosauqua 53, Burlington Notre Dame 25
WACO, Wayland 48, New London 44
Wapello 54, Louisa-Muscatine 23
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 51, Oelwein 25
Waterloo, West 66, Wahlert, Dubuque 52
West Branch 58, West Liberty 41
West Central, Maynard 45, Postville 37
West Delaware, Manchester 25, Mount Vernon 24
West Fork, Sheffield 56, North Butler, Greene 40
West Hancock, Britt 61, Belmond-Klemme 31
West Lyon, Inwood 43, Sioux Center 39
West Marshall, State Center 36, Grundy Center 23
Wilton 54, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 42
Winfield-Mount Union 46, Lone Tree 38
Winterset 64, Perry 24
Woodbine 61, CAM, Anita 58
