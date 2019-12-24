Tuesday morning robbery foiled in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An attempted robbery was foiled Tuesday morning.
Rochester police say they got a call around 8 am of someone trying to steal money from the register at Qdoba on Center Street W.
The suspect was detained at the scene until officers arrived to arrest him. The name of the accused robber has not been released.
