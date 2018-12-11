Tuesday marks first day of total dental makeover

MASON CITY, Iowa - In November, we shared the story of Megan Rikala, who was the winner of a complete dental makeover from North Iowa Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Center.

On Tuesday, she began her journey towards getting a new smile.

"I feel blessed and beyond grateful for what they've done for me."

Rikala struggled with eating disorders resulting from childhood trauma, which took a toll on her teeth, leaving her embarrassed about her smile.

Dr. Christopher Kepros is performing the surgery, which involved removing teeth and setting Rikala up for permanent dental implants. After the surgery, Rikala visited Dr. Tom Bieber at Lake Dental Associates, where she was given temporary dentures.

"They've already fitted me for a temporary denture, for a top and bottom. So I'll be wearing those until my sutures heal. And then once that's healed, then we'll do the screws. But I'll be wearing those until everything's healed, and then they get the implants done."

After all the necessary steps in the makeover, she and her family are looking forward to the final result.

"It will be a life changing process, and that's why I'm so grateful that they chose me, and I can't wait to see the end result is what I'm excited for. I know it's going to be amazing."

Depending on the healing process, the final implants could be ready anywhere between six months to a year.