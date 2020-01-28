Tuesday's local sports scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 72, Park Christian 50
Aitkin 72, Crosby-Ironton 58
Albany 86, Milaca 49
Albert Lea 63, Winona 61
Andover 62, Rogers 59
Apple Valley 89, Rosemount 81
Avail Academy 86, Groves Academy 53
BOLD 87, Montevideo 33
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 71, Sacred Heart 64
Blake 76, Mounds Park Academy 16
Brainerd 71, St. Cloud Apollo 67
Breck 64, St. Paul Academy 58
Breckenridge 76, Barnesville 73
Buffalo 84, Duluth East 73, 2OT
Cambridge-Isanti 101, Chisago Lakes 74
Cannon Falls 77, Triton 61
Christ's Household of Faith 76, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 55
Cretin-Derham Hall 89, Stillwater 47
DeLaSalle 80, Brooklyn Center 44
Delano 62, Hutchinson 53
Eagan 74, Farmington 63
East Ridge 96, Park (Cottage Grove) 58
Eastview 82, Shakopee 68
Eden Prairie 100, St. Michael-Albertville 80
Eden Valley-Watkins 64, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 63
Elk River 71, Anoka 40
Ely 60, Carlton 54
Fairmont 54, Blue Earth Area 43
Faribault 79, Red Wing 65
Fergus Falls 51, Sartell-St. Stephen 31
Fertile-Beltrami 63, Win-E-Mac 60
Forest Lake 68, Irondale 51
Frazee 85, Hawley 60
Fridley 86, St. Anthony 77
Glencoe-Silver Lake 60, New London-Spicer 50
Goodhue 52, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 43
Grand Rapids 64, Virginia 62
Hayfield 58, Medford 51
Hermantown 89, Duluth Denfeld 71
Holdingford 48, Maple Lake 41
Holy Angels 76, Columbia Heights 70
Hopkins 80, Minnetonka 61
Houston 85, Fillmore Central 73
Jackson County Central 76, Worthington 65
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 66, Cleveland 56
Kaleidoscope Charter 89, Lincoln International 76
Kittson County Central 39, May Port CG, N.D. 15
Lake City 70, Stewartville 45
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 55, Alden-Conger 50
Lake Park-Audubon 55, Menahga 39
Lakeville South 74, Burnsville 71
Lanesboro 61, Winona Cotter 56
Legacy Christian 57, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 44
Litchfield 56, Rockford 48
Little Falls 72, Foley 43
Mahtomedi 82, Hill-Murray 40
Maple Grove 67, Osseo 53
Maranatha Christian 95, Nova Classical Academy 26
Marshall 68, Redwood Valley 38
Math and Science Academy 82, Hmong Academy 36
Melrose 74, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 59
Minneapolis Henry 76, Minneapolis Roosevelt 53
Minnehaha Academy 100, Providence Academy 39
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 76, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 46
Monticello 84, North Branch 69
Moorhead 57, Watertown, S.D. 43
Mora 65, St. Cloud Cathedral 51
Mound Westonka 75, Watertown-Mayer 44
Murray County Central 55, Red Rock Central 48
NCEUH 66, Mahnomen/Waubun 61
Nevis 93, Laporte 27
North St. Paul 52, Simley 39
Northland 61, McGregor 38
Orono 87, Holy Family Catholic 56
PACT Charter 71, North Lakes Academy 29
Park Center 82, Champlin Park 65
Parkers Prairie 76, Battle Lake 57
Pequot Lakes 70, Detroit Lakes 61
Pine City 78, Braham 54
Pine Island 59, Wabasha-Kellogg 55
Pipestone 97, Windom 88
Princeton 85, St. Francis 50
Prior Lake 87, Lakeville North 84, OT
Red Lake County 60, Northern Freeze 47
Renville County West 60, Minneota 42
Robbinsdale Armstrong 71, Blaine 66
Roseau 58, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 52
Royalton 64, Kimball 56
Rush City 67, Ogilvie 61
Rushford-Peterson 60, Kingsland 41
South St. Paul 85, St. Thomas Academy 60
Springfield 95, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 52
St. Agnes 46, New Life Academy 42
St. Clair 96, Madelia 61
St. Peter 69, Jordan 66
Tartan 65, Hastings 56
Totino-Grace 69, Coon Rapids 56
Trinity 70, Concordia Academy 47
Twin Cities Academy 87, Liberty Classical 62
Two Harbors 62, Silver Bay 54
United South Central 62, Bethlehem Academy 50
Waconia 60, New Prague 49
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 78, New Richland-H-E-G 53
Wayzata 72, Edina 60
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 62, St. James Area 56
White Bear Lake 53, Roseville 50
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AC/GE 70, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 64
Albany 60, Holdingford 42
Andover 75, Rogers 64
Avail Academy 66, St. Paul Johnson 50
Belle Plaine 75, Mayer-Lutheran 67
Blackduck 71, Climax/Fisher 58
Blaine 50, Robbinsdale Armstrong 39
Blake 78, Mounds Park Academy 46
Breckenridge 55, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 50
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 85, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 65
Burnsville 73, Lakeville South 61
Cambridge-Isanti 60, Chisago Lakes 43
Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 61, New Ulm Cathedral 34
Centennial 57, Spring Lake Park 50
Chaska 57, Buffalo 37
Chisholm 35, Floodwood 24
Concordia Academy 67, Trinity 15
DeLaSalle 90, Visitation 16
Duluth East 53, Grand Rapids 42
East Ridge 72, Park (Cottage Grove) 53
Eden Valley-Watkins 64, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 55
Ely 67, Nashwauk-Keewatin 35
Farmington 75, Eagan 35
Fergus Falls 79, Detroit Lakes 38
Forest Lake 68, Irondale 51
Fosston 61, Red Lake County 52
Grand Meadow 49, Southland 23
Hastings 47, Tartan 38
Hawley 64, Park Rapids 51
Henning 60, Pillager 31
Hermantown 37, Hibbing 36
Hill-Murray 62, Mahtomedi 46
Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Mountain Lake Co-op 47
Holy Angels 99, Columbia Heights 36
Hopkins 81, Minnetonka 53
Hutchinson 83, Delano 28
Kingsland 67, Rushford-Peterson 59
Lac qui Parle Valley 81, Montevideo 67
Lake Park-Audubon 66, Battle Lake 58
Lakeville North 72, Prior Lake 50
Lanesboro 62, LeRoy-Ostrander 52
LeSueur-Henderson 82, Jordan 48
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 62, Legacy Christian 49
Mankato East 61, Owatonna 59
Maple Grove 71, Osseo 42
Marshall 63, Redwood Valley 37
Medford 64, Hayfield 48
Minneapolis Southwest 47, Benilde-St. Margaret's 39
Monticello 61, North Branch 38
Moorhead 62, Brainerd 60
Moose Lake/Willow River 87, Aitkin 78
Nevis 82, Laporte 15
New Life Academy 54, St. Agnes 49, OT
New London-Spicer 78, Glencoe-Silver Lake 43
Ogilvie 62, Rush City 44
Park Center 63, Champlin Park 57
Perham 53, East Grand Forks 32
Pine City 83, Braham 39
Pine River-Backus 67, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 42
Proctor 68, Cloquet 48
Providence Academy 59, Minnehaha Academy 38
Red Lake 84, Clearbrook-Gonvick 65
Red Rock Central 76, Murray County Central 71
Red Wing 76, Faribault 30
Rochester John Marshall 56, Northfield 54
Rochester Lourdes 74, Pine Island 43
Roseau 61, Crookston 60
Rosemount 81, Apple Valley 50
Roseville 63, White Bear Lake 46
Schaeffer Academy 66, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf 14
Sebeka 72, Verndale 59
Shakopee 41, Eastview 30
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 57, Norwood-Young America 44
Spectrum 79, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 24
Springfield 49, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 37
St. Charles 52, Mabel-Canton 41
St. Croix Lutheran 52, Richfield 50
St. Michael-Albertville 67, Eden Prairie 65
St. Paul Academy 40, Breck 31
St. Paul Highland Park 55, St. Paul Harding 45
Stephen-Argyle 64, Sacred Heart 40
Stillwater 79, Cretin-Derham Hall 50
Thief River Falls 56, Red Lake Falls 47
Totino-Grace 68, Coon Rapids 38
Triton 72, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 48
Two Harbors 59, Silver Bay 24
United South Central 29, Bethlehem Academy 28
Watertown-Mayer 66, Mound Westonka 49
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 76, New Richland-H-E-G 42
Wayzata 69, Edina 54
Windom 67, Pipestone 62
Worthington 107, Jackson County Central 63
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albia 52, Davis County, Bloomfield 48
Algona 50, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 43
Ankeny Centennial 78, Waukee 70
Aplington-Parkersburg 77, Sumner-Fredericksburg 54
Assumption, Davenport 47, Pleasant Valley 45
Audubon 53, Riverside, Oakland 46
B-G-M 59, Lynnville-Sully 40
Ballard 87, Boone 42
Baxter 92, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 29
Beckman, Dyersville 56, Central Clinton, DeWitt 39
Belle Plaine 72, Keota 66
Bishop Garrigan 62, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53
Boyden-Hull 78, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 47
Burlington Notre Dame 70, New London 63
CAM, Anita 66, Glidden-Ralston 54
Carroll 73, Perry 44
Cascade,Western Dubuque 62, Bellevue 40
Cedar Falls 90, Cedar Rapids, Washington 46
Center Point-Urbana 48, Williamsburg 27
Centerville 72, Clarke, Osceola 62
Central City 65, Starmont 50
Central Decatur, Leon 67, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 32
Cherokee, Washington 57, Estherville Lincoln Central 32
Clear Creek-Amana 83, South Tama County, Tama 22
Clear Lake 65, Webster City 39
Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Ar-We-Va, Westside 35
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 62, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 47
Davenport, Central 70, Clinton 65
Davenport, North 73, Burlington 53
Decorah 49, Oelwein 19
Denver 84, Jesup 50
Des Moines, North 88, Southeast Polk 75
Dike-New Hartford 71, Grundy Center 36
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Riceville 37
Dubuque, Hempstead 69, Iowa City Liberty High School 66, OT
Dubuque, Senior 91, Iowa City High 68
Durant-Bennett 61, Wilton 51
East Sac County 81, Manson Northwest Webster 57
Edgewood-Colesburg 67, East Buchanan, Winthrop 52
Fort Madison 60, Clark County, Mo. 49
Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Clarinda Academy 29
George-Little Rock 68, Sioux Center 61
Glenwood 71, Creston 51
Grand View Christian 84, Woodward Academy 69
Harlan 54, Denison-Schleswig 48
Highland, Riverside 63, Winfield-Mount Union 40
Hillcrest Academy 62, Wapello 40
Hinton 94, Akron-Westfield 73
Hudson 51, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 30
Indianola 87, Pella 85
Iowa City West 71, Wahlert, Dubuque 57
Iowa Falls-Alden 91, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 58
Johnston 66, Fort Dodge 47
Knoxville 57, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 47
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 64, Atlantic 60
Lake Mills 70, Eagle Grove 43
Lawton-Bronson 75, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 63
LeMars 70, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 38
Linn-Mar, Marion 77, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 70
Marion 65, Solon 63
Montezuma 70, Colfax-Mingo 49
Mount Vernon 73, Benton Community 37
Muscatine 65, Davenport, West 59
Nashua-Plainfield 46, Saint Ansgar 36
Nevada 51, North Polk, Alleman 49
Newton 50, Grinnell 38
Nodaway Valley 62, Bedford 54
North Linn, Troy Mills 73, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37
North Scott, Eldridge 38, Bettendorf 35, OT
OA-BCIG 49, IKM-Manning 46, OT
Osage 50, North Butler, Greene 17
Ottumwa 57, Marshalltown 50
PCM, Monroe 57, Greene County 50
Pekin 59, Lone Tree 57
Pella Christian 71, Norwalk 68
Postville 54, North Fayette Valley 47
Regina, Iowa City 46, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 34
Rock Valley 65, West Lyon, Inwood 46
Rockford 66, Newman Catholic, Mason City 48
Ruthven-Ayrshire 59, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 48
Savannah, Mo. 62, Clarinda 51
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 67, Sioux City, North 29
Sheldon 66, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42
Sidney 59, Griswold 26
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 48, Alta-Aurelia 43, OT
Sioux City, East 70, Sioux City, West 56
Siouxland Christian 70, Homer, Neb. 48
South Hamilton, Jewell 53, Saydel 27
South Hardin 57, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 38
South O'Brien, Paullina 74, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 37
South Winneshiek, Calmar 57, West Central, Maynard 38
Southeast Valley 57, PAC-LM 42
Springville 69, Alburnett 59
St. Mary's, Remsen 60, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 43
Stanton 42, East Mills 38
Storm Lake 63, Spirit Lake 59
Treynor 66, Tri-Center, Neola 44
Underwood 61, Logan-Magnolia 49
Valley, West Des Moines 70, Ames 46
Van Meter 48, Mount Ayr 43
Vinton-Shellsburg 48, Independence 42
WACO, Wayland 72, Danville 45
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 70, Union Community, LaPorte City 57
Washington 62, Fairfield 46
Waterloo, West 77, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 49
Waukon 60, Crestwood, Cresco 57
Waverly-Shell Rock 76, New Hampton 47
West Branch 83, Tipton 66
West Delaware, Manchester 55, Maquoketa 41
West Fork, Sheffield 84, Central Springs 37
West Hancock, Britt 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 50
West Sioux 85, Unity Christian 66
Winterset 64, ADM, Adel 61
Woodward-Granger 70, AC/GC 53
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Akron-Westfield 57, Hinton 53
Algona 53, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 21
Ankeny 48, Des Moines, Roosevelt 45
Audubon 67, Riverside, Oakland 36
Ballard 63, Boone 39
Baxter 63, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 8
Belle Plaine 60, Keota 24
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 55, Lisbon 38
Benton Community 38, Mount Vernon 35
Bishop Garrigan 50, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 58, LeMars 33
Bondurant Farrar 63, Carlisle 46
Burlington Notre Dame 70, New London 35
Camanche 68, North Cedar, Stanwood 55
Carroll 70, Perry 40
Cascade,Western Dubuque 59, Bellevue 26
Cedar Falls 80, Cedar Rapids, Washington 49
Cedar Falls 80, Washington 49
Cedar Rapids Xavier 57, Epworth, Western Dubuque 30
Center Point-Urbana 65, Williamsburg 38
Centerville 62, Clarke, Osceola 27
Central City 63, Starmont 27
Central Elkader 48, Kee, Lansing 45
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 58, Boyden-Hull 49
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44, Iowa Falls-Alden 14
Clear Lake 65, Webster City 28
Colo-NESCO 62, North Tama, Traer 33
Coon Rapids-Bayard 55, Ar-We-Va, Westside 40
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 44, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 30
Crestwood, Cresco 69, Waukon 56
Dallas Center-Grimes 63, Oskaloosa 28
Danville 46, WACO, Wayland 39
Davenport, North 66, Burlington 41
Davis County, Bloomfield 41, Albia 37
Des Moines Christian 56, Interstate 35,Truro 45
Dike-New Hartford 56, Grundy Center 45
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 84, Des Moines, East 27
Dubuque, Hempstead 65, Iowa City Liberty High School 48
East Buchanan, Winthrop 76, Edgewood-Colesburg 27
East Sac County 51, Manson Northwest Webster 47
Estherville Lincoln Central 59, Cherokee, Washington 49
Gilbert 41, Roland-Story, Story City 36
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 41, South Hardin 25
Glenwood 87, Creston 46
Glidden-Ralston 47, CAM, Anita 36
Grinnell 79, Newton 61
Harlan 37, Denison-Schleswig 33
Hudson 52, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 35
Humboldt 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50
Indianola 60, Pella 46
Iowa City High 70, Dubuque, Senior 29
Jesup 46, Denver 44
Keokuk 45, Warsaw West Hancock, Ill. 43
Knoxville 64, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 30
Lake Mills 75, Eagle Grove 40
Linn-Mar, Marion 52, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 41
Logan-Magnolia 63, Underwood 47
Lynnville-Sully 67, B-G-M 51
Maquoketa 61, West Delaware, Manchester 45
Marion 74, Solon 30
Mediapolis 52, Louisa-Muscatine 27
Montezuma 80, Colfax-Mingo 19
Mount Ayr 62, Van Meter 24
Muscatine 57, Davenport, West 32
Nevada 70, North Polk, Alleman 30
Newell-Fonda 55, Emmetsburg 44
Newman Catholic, Mason City 48, Rockford 30
Nodaway Valley 69, Bedford 26
North Fayette Valley 73, Postville 20
North Linn, Troy Mills 47, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37
North Mahaska, New Sharon 75, H-L-V, Victor 13
North Scott, Eldridge 65, Bettendorf 39
North Union 51, Belmond-Klemme 30
Norwalk 48, Pella Christian 36
Okoboji, Milford 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 35
Osage 63, North Butler, Greene 25
Ottumwa 70, Marshalltown 36
PAC-LM 65, Southeast Valley 44
PCM, Monroe 67, Greene County 18
Paton-Churdan 62, West Harrison, Mondamin 29
Pekin 66, Lone Tree 54
Pleasant Valley 48, Assumption, Davenport 43
Pleasantville 58, Chariton 53
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Waterloo, East 11
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 67, Cedar Valley Christian School 27
Regina, Iowa City 46, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 34
Saint Ansgar 61, Nashua-Plainfield 24
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71, Sioux City, North 36
Sibley-Ocheyedan 65, Sheldon 44
Sidney 49, Griswold 14
Sigourney 43, English Valleys, North English 39
Sioux Center 47, George-Little Rock 41
South Hamilton, Jewell 58, Saydel 43
Southeast Polk 66, Des Moines, North 43
Southwest Valley 50, Lenox 46
Spirit Lake 54, Storm Lake 34
Springville 43, Alburnett 36
St. Mary's, Storm Lake 46, Ruthven-Ayrshire 43
Stanton 49, East Mills 39
Sumner-Fredericksburg 46, Aplington-Parkersburg 38
Treynor 52, Tri-Center, Neola 18
Union Community, LaPorte City 43, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 39
Unity Christian 50, West Sioux 45
Urbandale 88, Des Moines, Lincoln 9
Valley, West Des Moines 57, Ames 43
Van Buren, Keosauqua 63, Holy Trinity 34
Wapello 71, Hillcrest Academy 17
Waterloo, West 74, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 23
Waukee 55, Ankeny Centennial 33
Waverly-Shell Rock 61, New Hampton 36
Wayne, Corydon 45, East Union, Afton 43
West Branch 50, Tipton 13
West Burlington 66, Central Lee, Donnellson 60
West Central, Maynard 47, South Winneshiek, Calmar 23
West Fork, Sheffield 53, Central Springs 22
West Hancock, Britt 79, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 10
West Lyon, Inwood 48, Rock Valley 39
Wilton 55, Durant-Bennett 42
Winfield-Mount Union 45, Highland, Riverside 30
Winterset 62, ADM, Adel 59
Woodbury Central, Moville 63, Kingsley-Pierson 47
Woodward-Granger 44, AC/GC 40
MINNESOTA BOYS HOCKEY
Alexandria 4, River Lakes Stars 0
Andover 7, Holy Family Academy 1
Bloomington Kennedy 3, Providence Academy 1
C-E-C Lumberjacks 8, Forest Lake 1
Centennial 7, Brainerd/Pillager 6, OT
Chisago Lakes 3, Pine City Area 2, OT
Cretin-Derham Hall 4, White Bear Lake 1
Delano/Rockford 7, Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer 1
Detroit Lakes/Perham 3, Red Lake Falls 2, OT
Duluth Denfeld 3, Eveleth-Gilbert Area 2
East Grand Forks 7, Crookston Pirates 0
East Ridge 3, Holy Angels 2
Eastview 6, Park (Cottage Grove) 0
Farmington 3, Hastings 3, OT (tie)
Kittson County Central 9, Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades 3
Mankato West 4, Mankato East/Loyola 3
Marshall 7, Willmar 2
Monticello Moose 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 1
Moorhead 9, Bemidji 0
Mounds View 4, St. Paul Academy 1
New Prague 5, Waconia 1
New Ulm Eagles 16, Fairmont Cardinals 2
Northern Lakes Lightning 6, Becker/Big Lake 1
Northfield 7, Red Wing 4
Orono 11, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1
Owatonna 5, Albert Lea 1
Prairie Centre Area 2, Park Rapids Area 1
Rochester John Marshall 11, Austin 4
Roseau 3, Warroad 1
Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Moose Lake Area 3
South St. Paul 4, St. Paul Johnson 3, OT
St. Cloud 7, Anoka 0
St. Cloud Cathedral 11, Wadena-Deer Creek 2
St. Michael-Albertville 9, Rogers 3
St. Paul Highland Park 4, Henry Sibley 2
Thief River Falls 6, Lake of the Woods 0
Waseca Blue Jays 7, Redwood Valley 0
Winona/Cotter 8, La Crescent 3
MINNESOTA GIRLS HOCKEY
Andover 10, Osseo/Park Center 0
Benilde-St. Margaret's 3, Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy 1
Blaine 1, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 0
Breck 4, South St. Paul 0
Burnsville 2, Farmington 0
C-E-C Lumberjacks 8, North Shore Storm 1
Centennial 7, Totino-Grace 0
Chaska/Chanhassen Storm Hawks 1, Minneapolis 0
Crookston Pirates 3, Detroit Lakes/Perham 2
Dodge County Wildcats 2, Holy Angels/Richfield 0
Duluth Marshall 2, Eveleth-Gilbert Area 1, OT
Eagan 5, Prior Lake 2
East Ridge 2, Stillwater 1, OT
Eastview 4, Apple Valley 3, OT
Eden Prairie 3, Buffalo Bison 2
Fargo Davies, N.D. 5, East Grand Forks 1
Fergus Falls 0, Moorhead 0, OT (tie)
Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Moose Lake Area 1
Holy Family Catholic 3, Hutchinson 0
Lakeville South 8, Rosemount 1
Luverne Cardinals 8, Worthington/Fulda 0
Mankato West 2, Mankato East/Loyola 0
Maple Grove 5, Rogers 4
Minnesota River 5, Marshall 2
Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer/SW Christian 3, Delano/Rockford 0
New Prague 5, Waconia 2
North Wright County 5, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 0
Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 6, St. Francis/North Branch 2
Red Wing 5, Albert Lea 1
River Lakes Stars 2, Northern Lakes Lightning 1
Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 6, Chisago Lakes 5, OT
Roseau 5, Thief River Falls 1
Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Brainerd/Little Falls 0
Shakopee 5, Lakeville North 4
Simley 2, Hastings 1
Wayzata 4, Minnetonka 2
