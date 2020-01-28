Clear

Tuesday's local sports scores

Minnesota and Iowa prep scores from Tuesday.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 10:49 PM
Updated: Jan 28, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 72, Park Christian 50

Aitkin 72, Crosby-Ironton 58

Albany 86, Milaca 49

Albert Lea 63, Winona 61

Andover 62, Rogers 59

Apple Valley 89, Rosemount 81

Avail Academy 86, Groves Academy 53

BOLD 87, Montevideo 33

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 71, Sacred Heart 64

Blake 76, Mounds Park Academy 16

Brainerd 71, St. Cloud Apollo 67

Breck 64, St. Paul Academy 58

Breckenridge 76, Barnesville 73

Buffalo 84, Duluth East 73, 2OT

Cambridge-Isanti 101, Chisago Lakes 74

Cannon Falls 77, Triton 61

Christ's Household of Faith 76, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 55

Cretin-Derham Hall 89, Stillwater 47

DeLaSalle 80, Brooklyn Center 44

Delano 62, Hutchinson 53

Eagan 74, Farmington 63

East Ridge 96, Park (Cottage Grove) 58

Eastview 82, Shakopee 68

Eden Prairie 100, St. Michael-Albertville 80

Eden Valley-Watkins 64, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 63

Elk River 71, Anoka 40

Ely 60, Carlton 54

Fairmont 54, Blue Earth Area 43

Faribault 79, Red Wing 65

Fergus Falls 51, Sartell-St. Stephen 31

Fertile-Beltrami 63, Win-E-Mac 60

Forest Lake 68, Irondale 51

Frazee 85, Hawley 60

Fridley 86, St. Anthony 77

Glencoe-Silver Lake 60, New London-Spicer 50

Goodhue 52, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 43

Grand Rapids 64, Virginia 62

Hayfield 58, Medford 51

Hermantown 89, Duluth Denfeld 71

Holdingford 48, Maple Lake 41

Holy Angels 76, Columbia Heights 70

Hopkins 80, Minnetonka 61

Houston 85, Fillmore Central 73

Jackson County Central 76, Worthington 65

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 66, Cleveland 56

Kaleidoscope Charter 89, Lincoln International 76

Kittson County Central 39, May Port CG, N.D. 15

Lake City 70, Stewartville 45

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 55, Alden-Conger 50

Lake Park-Audubon 55, Menahga 39

Lakeville South 74, Burnsville 71

Lanesboro 61, Winona Cotter 56

Legacy Christian 57, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 44

Litchfield 56, Rockford 48

Little Falls 72, Foley 43

Mahtomedi 82, Hill-Murray 40

Maple Grove 67, Osseo 53

Maranatha Christian 95, Nova Classical Academy 26

Marshall 68, Redwood Valley 38

Math and Science Academy 82, Hmong Academy 36

Melrose 74, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 59

Minneapolis Henry 76, Minneapolis Roosevelt 53

Minnehaha Academy 100, Providence Academy 39

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 76, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 46

Monticello 84, North Branch 69

Moorhead 57, Watertown, S.D. 43

Mora 65, St. Cloud Cathedral 51

Mound Westonka 75, Watertown-Mayer 44

Murray County Central 55, Red Rock Central 48

NCEUH 66, Mahnomen/Waubun 61

Nevis 93, Laporte 27

North St. Paul 52, Simley 39

Northland 61, McGregor 38

Orono 87, Holy Family Catholic 56

PACT Charter 71, North Lakes Academy 29

Park Center 82, Champlin Park 65

Parkers Prairie 76, Battle Lake 57

Pequot Lakes 70, Detroit Lakes 61

Pine City 78, Braham 54

Pine Island 59, Wabasha-Kellogg 55

Pipestone 97, Windom 88

Princeton 85, St. Francis 50

Prior Lake 87, Lakeville North 84, OT

Red Lake County 60, Northern Freeze 47

Renville County West 60, Minneota 42

Robbinsdale Armstrong 71, Blaine 66

Roseau 58, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 52

Royalton 64, Kimball 56

Rush City 67, Ogilvie 61

Rushford-Peterson 60, Kingsland 41

South St. Paul 85, St. Thomas Academy 60

Springfield 95, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 52

St. Agnes 46, New Life Academy 42

St. Clair 96, Madelia 61

St. Peter 69, Jordan 66

Tartan 65, Hastings 56

Totino-Grace 69, Coon Rapids 56

Trinity 70, Concordia Academy 47

Twin Cities Academy 87, Liberty Classical 62

Two Harbors 62, Silver Bay 54

United South Central 62, Bethlehem Academy 50

Waconia 60, New Prague 49

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 78, New Richland-H-E-G 53

Wayzata 72, Edina 60

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 62, St. James Area 56

White Bear Lake 53, Roseville 50

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

AC/GE 70, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 64

Albany 60, Holdingford 42

Andover 75, Rogers 64

Avail Academy 66, St. Paul Johnson 50

Belle Plaine 75, Mayer-Lutheran 67

Blackduck 71, Climax/Fisher 58

Blaine 50, Robbinsdale Armstrong 39

Blake 78, Mounds Park Academy 46

Breckenridge 55, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 50

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 85, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 65

Burnsville 73, Lakeville South 61

Cambridge-Isanti 60, Chisago Lakes 43

Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 61, New Ulm Cathedral 34

Centennial 57, Spring Lake Park 50

Chaska 57, Buffalo 37

Chisholm 35, Floodwood 24

Concordia Academy 67, Trinity 15

DeLaSalle 90, Visitation 16

Duluth East 53, Grand Rapids 42

East Ridge 72, Park (Cottage Grove) 53

Eden Valley-Watkins 64, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 55

Ely 67, Nashwauk-Keewatin 35

Farmington 75, Eagan 35

Fergus Falls 79, Detroit Lakes 38

Forest Lake 68, Irondale 51

Fosston 61, Red Lake County 52

Grand Meadow 49, Southland 23

Hastings 47, Tartan 38

Hawley 64, Park Rapids 51

Henning 60, Pillager 31

Hermantown 37, Hibbing 36

Hill-Murray 62, Mahtomedi 46

Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Mountain Lake Co-op 47

Holy Angels 99, Columbia Heights 36

Hopkins 81, Minnetonka 53

Hutchinson 83, Delano 28

Kingsland 67, Rushford-Peterson 59

Lac qui Parle Valley 81, Montevideo 67

Lake Park-Audubon 66, Battle Lake 58

Lakeville North 72, Prior Lake 50

Lanesboro 62, LeRoy-Ostrander 52

LeSueur-Henderson 82, Jordan 48

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 62, Legacy Christian 49

Mankato East 61, Owatonna 59

Maple Grove 71, Osseo 42

Marshall 63, Redwood Valley 37

Medford 64, Hayfield 48

Minneapolis Southwest 47, Benilde-St. Margaret's 39

Monticello 61, North Branch 38

Moorhead 62, Brainerd 60

Moose Lake/Willow River 87, Aitkin 78

Nevis 82, Laporte 15

New Life Academy 54, St. Agnes 49, OT

New London-Spicer 78, Glencoe-Silver Lake 43

Ogilvie 62, Rush City 44

Park Center 63, Champlin Park 57

Perham 53, East Grand Forks 32

Pine City 83, Braham 39

Pine River-Backus 67, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 42

Proctor 68, Cloquet 48

Providence Academy 59, Minnehaha Academy 38

Red Lake 84, Clearbrook-Gonvick 65

Red Rock Central 76, Murray County Central 71

Red Wing 76, Faribault 30

Rochester John Marshall 56, Northfield 54

Rochester Lourdes 74, Pine Island 43

Roseau 61, Crookston 60

Rosemount 81, Apple Valley 50

Roseville 63, White Bear Lake 46

Schaeffer Academy 66, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf 14

Sebeka 72, Verndale 59

Shakopee 41, Eastview 30

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 57, Norwood-Young America 44

Spectrum 79, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 24

Springfield 49, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 37

St. Charles 52, Mabel-Canton 41

St. Croix Lutheran 52, Richfield 50

St. Michael-Albertville 67, Eden Prairie 65

St. Paul Academy 40, Breck 31

St. Paul Highland Park 55, St. Paul Harding 45

Stephen-Argyle 64, Sacred Heart 40

Stillwater 79, Cretin-Derham Hall 50

Thief River Falls 56, Red Lake Falls 47

Totino-Grace 68, Coon Rapids 38

Triton 72, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 48

Two Harbors 59, Silver Bay 24

United South Central 29, Bethlehem Academy 28

Watertown-Mayer 66, Mound Westonka 49

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 76, New Richland-H-E-G 42

Wayzata 69, Edina 54

Windom 67, Pipestone 62

Worthington 107, Jackson County Central 63

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Albia 52, Davis County, Bloomfield 48

Algona 50, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 43

Ankeny Centennial 78, Waukee 70

Aplington-Parkersburg 77, Sumner-Fredericksburg 54

Assumption, Davenport 47, Pleasant Valley 45

Audubon 53, Riverside, Oakland 46

B-G-M 59, Lynnville-Sully 40

Ballard 87, Boone 42

Baxter 92, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 29

Beckman, Dyersville 56, Central Clinton, DeWitt 39

Belle Plaine 72, Keota 66

Bishop Garrigan 62, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53

Boyden-Hull 78, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 47

Burlington Notre Dame 70, New London 63

CAM, Anita 66, Glidden-Ralston 54

Carroll 73, Perry 44

Cascade,Western Dubuque 62, Bellevue 40

Cedar Falls 90, Cedar Rapids, Washington 46

Center Point-Urbana 48, Williamsburg 27

Centerville 72, Clarke, Osceola 62

Central City 65, Starmont 50

Central Decatur, Leon 67, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 32

Cherokee, Washington 57, Estherville Lincoln Central 32

Clear Creek-Amana 83, South Tama County, Tama 22

Clear Lake 65, Webster City 39

Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Ar-We-Va, Westside 35

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 62, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 47

Davenport, Central 70, Clinton 65

Davenport, North 73, Burlington 53

Decorah 49, Oelwein 19

Denver 84, Jesup 50

Des Moines, North 88, Southeast Polk 75

Dike-New Hartford 71, Grundy Center 36

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Riceville 37

Dubuque, Hempstead 69, Iowa City Liberty High School 66, OT

Dubuque, Senior 91, Iowa City High 68

Durant-Bennett 61, Wilton 51

East Sac County 81, Manson Northwest Webster 57

Edgewood-Colesburg 67, East Buchanan, Winthrop 52

Fort Madison 60, Clark County, Mo. 49

Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Clarinda Academy 29

George-Little Rock 68, Sioux Center 61

Glenwood 71, Creston 51

Grand View Christian 84, Woodward Academy 69

Harlan 54, Denison-Schleswig 48

Highland, Riverside 63, Winfield-Mount Union 40

Hillcrest Academy 62, Wapello 40

Hinton 94, Akron-Westfield 73

Hudson 51, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 30

Indianola 87, Pella 85

Iowa City West 71, Wahlert, Dubuque 57

Iowa Falls-Alden 91, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 58

Johnston 66, Fort Dodge 47

Knoxville 57, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 47

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 64, Atlantic 60

Lake Mills 70, Eagle Grove 43

Lawton-Bronson 75, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 63

LeMars 70, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 38

Linn-Mar, Marion 77, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 70

Marion 65, Solon 63

Montezuma 70, Colfax-Mingo 49

Mount Vernon 73, Benton Community 37

Muscatine 65, Davenport, West 59

Nashua-Plainfield 46, Saint Ansgar 36

Nevada 51, North Polk, Alleman 49

Newton 50, Grinnell 38

Nodaway Valley 62, Bedford 54

North Linn, Troy Mills 73, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37

North Scott, Eldridge 38, Bettendorf 35, OT

OA-BCIG 49, IKM-Manning 46, OT

Osage 50, North Butler, Greene 17

Ottumwa 57, Marshalltown 50

PCM, Monroe 57, Greene County 50

Pekin 59, Lone Tree 57

Pella Christian 71, Norwalk 68

Postville 54, North Fayette Valley 47

Regina, Iowa City 46, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 34

Rock Valley 65, West Lyon, Inwood 46

Rockford 66, Newman Catholic, Mason City 48

Ruthven-Ayrshire 59, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 48

Savannah, Mo. 62, Clarinda 51

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 67, Sioux City, North 29

Sheldon 66, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42

Sidney 59, Griswold 26

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 48, Alta-Aurelia 43, OT

Sioux City, East 70, Sioux City, West 56

Siouxland Christian 70, Homer, Neb. 48

South Hamilton, Jewell 53, Saydel 27

South Hardin 57, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 38

South O'Brien, Paullina 74, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 37

South Winneshiek, Calmar 57, West Central, Maynard 38

Southeast Valley 57, PAC-LM 42

Springville 69, Alburnett 59

St. Mary's, Remsen 60, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 43

Stanton 42, East Mills 38

Storm Lake 63, Spirit Lake 59

Treynor 66, Tri-Center, Neola 44

Underwood 61, Logan-Magnolia 49

Valley, West Des Moines 70, Ames 46

Van Meter 48, Mount Ayr 43

Vinton-Shellsburg 48, Independence 42

WACO, Wayland 72, Danville 45

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 70, Union Community, LaPorte City 57

Washington 62, Fairfield 46

Waterloo, West 77, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 49

Waukon 60, Crestwood, Cresco 57

Waverly-Shell Rock 76, New Hampton 47

West Branch 83, Tipton 66

West Delaware, Manchester 55, Maquoketa 41

West Fork, Sheffield 84, Central Springs 37

West Hancock, Britt 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 50

West Sioux 85, Unity Christian 66

Winterset 64, ADM, Adel 61

Woodward-Granger 70, AC/GC 53

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Akron-Westfield 57, Hinton 53

Algona 53, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 21

Ankeny 48, Des Moines, Roosevelt 45

Audubon 67, Riverside, Oakland 36

Ballard 63, Boone 39

Baxter 63, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 8

Belle Plaine 60, Keota 24

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 55, Lisbon 38

Benton Community 38, Mount Vernon 35

Bishop Garrigan 50, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 58, LeMars 33

Bondurant Farrar 63, Carlisle 46

Burlington Notre Dame 70, New London 35

Camanche 68, North Cedar, Stanwood 55

Carroll 70, Perry 40

Cascade,Western Dubuque 59, Bellevue 26

Cedar Falls 80, Cedar Rapids, Washington 49

Cedar Falls 80, Washington 49

Cedar Rapids Xavier 57, Epworth, Western Dubuque 30

Center Point-Urbana 65, Williamsburg 38

Centerville 62, Clarke, Osceola 27

Central City 63, Starmont 27

Central Elkader 48, Kee, Lansing 45

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 58, Boyden-Hull 49

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44, Iowa Falls-Alden 14

Clear Lake 65, Webster City 28

Colo-NESCO 62, North Tama, Traer 33

Coon Rapids-Bayard 55, Ar-We-Va, Westside 40

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 44, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 30

Crestwood, Cresco 69, Waukon 56

Dallas Center-Grimes 63, Oskaloosa 28

Danville 46, WACO, Wayland 39

Davenport, North 66, Burlington 41

Davis County, Bloomfield 41, Albia 37

Des Moines Christian 56, Interstate 35,Truro 45

Dike-New Hartford 56, Grundy Center 45

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 84, Des Moines, East 27

Dubuque, Hempstead 65, Iowa City Liberty High School 48

East Buchanan, Winthrop 76, Edgewood-Colesburg 27

East Sac County 51, Manson Northwest Webster 47

Estherville Lincoln Central 59, Cherokee, Washington 49

Gilbert 41, Roland-Story, Story City 36

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 41, South Hardin 25

Glenwood 87, Creston 46

Glidden-Ralston 47, CAM, Anita 36

Grinnell 79, Newton 61

Harlan 37, Denison-Schleswig 33

Hudson 52, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 35

Humboldt 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50

Indianola 60, Pella 46

Iowa City High 70, Dubuque, Senior 29

Jesup 46, Denver 44

Keokuk 45, Warsaw West Hancock, Ill. 43

Knoxville 64, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 30

Lake Mills 75, Eagle Grove 40

Linn-Mar, Marion 52, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 41

Logan-Magnolia 63, Underwood 47

Lynnville-Sully 67, B-G-M 51

Maquoketa 61, West Delaware, Manchester 45

Marion 74, Solon 30

Mediapolis 52, Louisa-Muscatine 27

Montezuma 80, Colfax-Mingo 19

Mount Ayr 62, Van Meter 24

Muscatine 57, Davenport, West 32

Nevada 70, North Polk, Alleman 30

Newell-Fonda 55, Emmetsburg 44

Newman Catholic, Mason City 48, Rockford 30

Nodaway Valley 69, Bedford 26

North Fayette Valley 73, Postville 20

North Linn, Troy Mills 47, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37

North Mahaska, New Sharon 75, H-L-V, Victor 13

North Scott, Eldridge 65, Bettendorf 39

North Union 51, Belmond-Klemme 30

Norwalk 48, Pella Christian 36

Okoboji, Milford 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 35

Osage 63, North Butler, Greene 25

Ottumwa 70, Marshalltown 36

PAC-LM 65, Southeast Valley 44

PCM, Monroe 67, Greene County 18

Paton-Churdan 62, West Harrison, Mondamin 29

Pekin 66, Lone Tree 54

Pleasant Valley 48, Assumption, Davenport 43

Pleasantville 58, Chariton 53

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Waterloo, East 11

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 67, Cedar Valley Christian School 27

Regina, Iowa City 46, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 34

Saint Ansgar 61, Nashua-Plainfield 24

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71, Sioux City, North 36

Sibley-Ocheyedan 65, Sheldon 44

Sidney 49, Griswold 14

Sigourney 43, English Valleys, North English 39

Sioux Center 47, George-Little Rock 41

South Hamilton, Jewell 58, Saydel 43

Southeast Polk 66, Des Moines, North 43

Southwest Valley 50, Lenox 46

Spirit Lake 54, Storm Lake 34

Springville 43, Alburnett 36

St. Mary's, Storm Lake 46, Ruthven-Ayrshire 43

Stanton 49, East Mills 39

Sumner-Fredericksburg 46, Aplington-Parkersburg 38

Treynor 52, Tri-Center, Neola 18

Union Community, LaPorte City 43, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 39

Unity Christian 50, West Sioux 45

Urbandale 88, Des Moines, Lincoln 9

Valley, West Des Moines 57, Ames 43

Van Buren, Keosauqua 63, Holy Trinity 34

Wapello 71, Hillcrest Academy 17

Waterloo, West 74, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 23

Waukee 55, Ankeny Centennial 33

Waverly-Shell Rock 61, New Hampton 36

Wayne, Corydon 45, East Union, Afton 43

West Branch 50, Tipton 13

West Burlington 66, Central Lee, Donnellson 60

West Central, Maynard 47, South Winneshiek, Calmar 23

West Fork, Sheffield 53, Central Springs 22

West Hancock, Britt 79, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 10

West Lyon, Inwood 48, Rock Valley 39

Wilton 55, Durant-Bennett 42

Winfield-Mount Union 45, Highland, Riverside 30

Winterset 62, ADM, Adel 59

Woodbury Central, Moville 63, Kingsley-Pierson 47

Woodward-Granger 44, AC/GC 40

MINNESOTA BOYS HOCKEY
Alexandria 4, River Lakes Stars 0

Andover 7, Holy Family Academy 1

Bloomington Kennedy 3, Providence Academy 1

C-E-C Lumberjacks 8, Forest Lake 1

Centennial 7, Brainerd/Pillager 6, OT

Chisago Lakes 3, Pine City Area 2, OT

Cretin-Derham Hall 4, White Bear Lake 1

Delano/Rockford 7, Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer 1

Detroit Lakes/Perham 3, Red Lake Falls 2, OT

Duluth Denfeld 3, Eveleth-Gilbert Area 2

East Grand Forks 7, Crookston Pirates 0

East Ridge 3, Holy Angels 2

Eastview 6, Park (Cottage Grove) 0

Farmington 3, Hastings 3, OT (tie)

Kittson County Central 9, Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades 3

Mankato West 4, Mankato East/Loyola 3

Marshall 7, Willmar 2

Monticello Moose 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

Moorhead 9, Bemidji 0

Mounds View 4, St. Paul Academy 1

New Prague 5, Waconia 1

New Ulm Eagles 16, Fairmont Cardinals 2

Northern Lakes Lightning 6, Becker/Big Lake 1

Northfield 7, Red Wing 4

Orono 11, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1

Owatonna 5, Albert Lea 1

Prairie Centre Area 2, Park Rapids Area 1

Rochester John Marshall 11, Austin 4

Roseau 3, Warroad 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Moose Lake Area 3

South St. Paul 4, St. Paul Johnson 3, OT

St. Cloud 7, Anoka 0

St. Cloud Cathedral 11, Wadena-Deer Creek 2

St. Michael-Albertville 9, Rogers 3

St. Paul Highland Park 4, Henry Sibley 2

Thief River Falls 6, Lake of the Woods 0

Waseca Blue Jays 7, Redwood Valley 0

Winona/Cotter 8, La Crescent 3

MINNESOTA GIRLS HOCKEY
Andover 10, Osseo/Park Center 0

Benilde-St. Margaret's 3, Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy 1

Blaine 1, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 0

Breck 4, South St. Paul 0

Burnsville 2, Farmington 0

C-E-C Lumberjacks 8, North Shore Storm 1

Centennial 7, Totino-Grace 0

Chaska/Chanhassen Storm Hawks 1, Minneapolis 0

Crookston Pirates 3, Detroit Lakes/Perham 2

Dodge County Wildcats 2, Holy Angels/Richfield 0

Duluth Marshall 2, Eveleth-Gilbert Area 1, OT

Eagan 5, Prior Lake 2

East Ridge 2, Stillwater 1, OT

Eastview 4, Apple Valley 3, OT

Eden Prairie 3, Buffalo Bison 2

Fargo Davies, N.D. 5, East Grand Forks 1

Fergus Falls 0, Moorhead 0, OT (tie)

Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Moose Lake Area 1

Holy Family Catholic 3, Hutchinson 0

Lakeville South 8, Rosemount 1

Luverne Cardinals 8, Worthington/Fulda 0

Mankato West 2, Mankato East/Loyola 0

Maple Grove 5, Rogers 4

Minnesota River 5, Marshall 2

Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer/SW Christian 3, Delano/Rockford 0

New Prague 5, Waconia 2

North Wright County 5, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 0

Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 6, St. Francis/North Branch 2

Red Wing 5, Albert Lea 1

River Lakes Stars 2, Northern Lakes Lightning 1

Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 6, Chisago Lakes 5, OT

Roseau 5, Thief River Falls 1

Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Brainerd/Little Falls 0

Shakopee 5, Lakeville North 4

Simley 2, Hastings 1

Wayzata 4, Minnetonka 2

Mason City
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
