Tuesday hoops: statewide highlights and scores

Mayo and Century will meet in the section semifinals, Osage survives and advances to state semifinals.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 11:40 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

4A Section 1

Quarterfinal

Lakeville South 70, New Prague 39

Owatonna 74, Farmington 71

Rochester Century 59, Rochester John Marshall 41

Rochester Mayo 99, Northfield 82

4A Section 8

Quaterfinal

Buffalo 84, Elk River 57

Moorhead 75, Brainerd 72

St. Michael-Albertville 75, Rogers 73St. Michael-Albertville 75, Rogers 73

3A Section 1

Quarterfinal

Albert Lea 77, Faribault 61

Austin 78, Red Wing 44

Byron 70, Kasson-Mantorville 50

Simley 58, Winona 49

3A Section 5

Quarterfinal

Delano 72, Zimmerman 49

Fridley 63, St. Francis 60

Monticello 64, Big Lake 61

Rocori 70, Becker 64

3A Section 8

Quaterfinal

Alexandria 73, Detroit Lakes 46

Bemidji 76, Little Falls 49

Sauk Rapids-Rice 67, Sartell-St. Stephen 65

St. Cloud Apollo 70, St. Cloud Tech 59

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

2A Section 3

Semifinal

New London-Spicer 54, Eden Valley-Watkins 30

Windom 54, Luverne 52

2A Section 4

Semifinal

Concordia Academy 69, St. Paul Humboldt 38

Minnehaha Academy 69, Cristo Rey Jesuit 35

1A Section 4

Semifinal

Heritage Christian Academy 54, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 52

Mayer-Lutheran 67, Legacy Christian 30

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 3A

State Quarterfinal

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 50, Des Moines Christian 38

Class 4A Substate 1

Final

Ankeny 73, Sioux City, East 67

Class 4A Substate 2

Final

Davenport, North 50, Dubuque, Senior 48

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 2A

Cascade 41, Dever 28

Osage 50, West Branch 43

Class 3A

Bishop Heelan 50, Des Moines Christian 38

Class 4A

North Scott 63, Clear Creek-Amana 43

Center Point-Urbana 45, Waverly-Shell Rock 41

Glenwood 89, Gilbert 75

Lewis Central 47, Ballard 46

Class 4A Substate 3

Final

North Scott, Eldridge 41, Waterloo, West 40

Class 4A Substate 4

Final

Cedar Falls 53, Dubuque, Hempstead 44

Class 4A Substate 5

Final

Iowa City West 55, Pleasant Valley 36

Class 4A Substate 6

Final

Ankeny Centennial 58, Johnston 42

Class 4A Substate 7

Final

Waukee 59, Valley, West Des Moines 55

Class 4A Substate 8

Final

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 58, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 35

