Tuesday hoops: statewide highlights and scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
4A Section 1
Quarterfinal
Lakeville South 70, New Prague 39
Owatonna 74, Farmington 71
Rochester Century 59, Rochester John Marshall 41
Rochester Mayo 99, Northfield 82
4A Section 8
Quaterfinal
Buffalo 84, Elk River 57
Moorhead 75, Brainerd 72
St. Michael-Albertville 75, Rogers 73St. Michael-Albertville 75, Rogers 73
3A Section 1
Quarterfinal
Albert Lea 77, Faribault 61
Austin 78, Red Wing 44
Byron 70, Kasson-Mantorville 50
Simley 58, Winona 49
3A Section 5
Quarterfinal
Delano 72, Zimmerman 49
Fridley 63, St. Francis 60
Monticello 64, Big Lake 61
Rocori 70, Becker 64
3A Section 8
Quaterfinal
Alexandria 73, Detroit Lakes 46
Bemidji 76, Little Falls 49
Sauk Rapids-Rice 67, Sartell-St. Stephen 65
St. Cloud Apollo 70, St. Cloud Tech 59
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
2A Section 3
Semifinal
New London-Spicer 54, Eden Valley-Watkins 30
Windom 54, Luverne 52
2A Section 4
Semifinal
Concordia Academy 69, St. Paul Humboldt 38
Minnehaha Academy 69, Cristo Rey Jesuit 35
1A Section 4
Semifinal
Heritage Christian Academy 54, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 52
Mayer-Lutheran 67, Legacy Christian 30
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 3A
State Quarterfinal
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 50, Des Moines Christian 38
Class 4A Substate 1
Final
Ankeny 73, Sioux City, East 67
Class 4A Substate 2
Final
Davenport, North 50, Dubuque, Senior 48
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 2A
Cascade 41, Dever 28
Osage 50, West Branch 43
Class 3A
Bishop Heelan 50, Des Moines Christian 38
Class 4A
North Scott 63, Clear Creek-Amana 43
Center Point-Urbana 45, Waverly-Shell Rock 41
Glenwood 89, Gilbert 75
Lewis Central 47, Ballard 46
Class 4A Substate 3
Final
North Scott, Eldridge 41, Waterloo, West 40
Class 4A Substate 4
Final
Cedar Falls 53, Dubuque, Hempstead 44
Class 4A Substate 5
Final
Iowa City West 55, Pleasant Valley 36
Class 4A Substate 6
Final
Ankeny Centennial 58, Johnston 42
Class 4A Substate 7
Final
Waukee 59, Valley, West Des Moines 55
Class 4A Substate 8
Final
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 58, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 35
Related Content
- Saturday hoops: Statewide highlights & scores
- Tuesday hoops: statewide highlights and scores
- Monday's section hoops highlights & statewide scores
- Tuesday night hoops and statewide scores
- Tuesday's highlights and statewide prep scores
- Tuesday night highlights and statewide scores
- Wednesday's section hoops and statewide scores
- Tuesday basketball highlights & scores
- Sports Overtime: Tuesday's highlights and MN statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday's highlights and statewide scores