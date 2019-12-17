Clear

Tuesday basketball highlights & scores

Highlights and statewide scores from Iowa and Minnesota.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aitkin 50, Park Rapids 35

Albany 79, Zimmerman 62

Austin 70, Rochester John Marshall 46

BOLD 89, Benson 66

Barnesville 80, Rothsay 46

Bemidji 73, Moorhead 70

Blaine 55, Osseo 37

Bloomington Jefferson 52, Minneapolis Southwest 44

Byron 51, Cannon Falls 33

Caledonia 92, Rushford-Peterson 73

Cambridge-Isanti 69, Duluth East 65

Centennial 70, Rogers 65

Chaska 74, Wayzata 68

Chisholm 68, McGregor 50

Christ's Household of Faith 76, Minnesota Transitions 40

Cretin-Derham Hall 64, Woodbury 51

Crookston 59, Fosston 38

East Grand Forks 84, Roseau 49

Eden Prairie 74, North St. Paul 57

Eden Valley-Watkins 66, Spectrum 46

Fergus Falls 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 62

Forest Lake 68, Park (Cottage Grove) 40

Glencoe-Silver Lake 62, Tri-City United 22

Grand Rapids 76, Hibbing 74

Greenway 78, Deer River 75

Henry Sibley 68, St. Thomas Academy 65

Hill-Murray 62, St. Agnes 53

Hudson, Wis. 75, Hastings 72

Kasson-Mantorville 59, Rochester Lourdes 53

La Crescent 88, Winona Cotter 40

Lake City 81, Triton 49

Lakeville North 76, Farmington 60

Lakeville South 57, Apple Valley 43

Legacy Christian 83, LILA 35

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 64, Norwood-Young America 34

Lewiston-Altura 84, Fillmore Central 55

Luverne 76, Hills-Beaver Creek 65

Maple Grove 81, Elk River 55

Maple Lake 49, Dassel-Cokato 44

Marshall 88, Redwood Valley 59

Math and Science Academy 64, Groves Academy 54

Minneota 82, Canby 32

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 80, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 67

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 74, New London-Spicer 47

Mound Westonka 70, St. Michael-Albertville 56

Mounds Park Academy 50, Chesterton Academy 49

Mounds View 55, Roseville 49

Mountain Lake Co-op 71, Madelia 51

Nevis 62, Menahga 48

New Ulm Cathedral 67, Wabasso 49

Northland 85, Floodwood 40

Nova Classical Academy 48, Shattuck-St Mary's 38

Onamia 62, Upsala 58

Park Center 85, Anoka 35

Pelican Rapids 83, Ashby 45

Pequot Lakes 69, Crosby-Ironton 59

Pierz 65, Braham 40

Pine City 81, North Branch 71

Pipestone 69, Windom 36

Princeton 89, Hermantown 84

River Falls, Wis. 71, St. Paul Johnson 55

Robbinsdale Armstrong 74, Coon Rapids 58

Rockford 59, Big Lake 44

Rocori 70, Brainerd 60

Simley 62, St. Anthony 44

South Ridge 58, Bigfork 47

South St. Paul 71, Richfield 66

Southland 70, Wabasha-Kellogg 46

Springfield 82, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 60

St. Cloud Cathedral 76, Foley 34

St. Louis Park 69, Edina 58

St. Peter 67, Blue Earth Area 49

Tartan 69, St. Paul Harding 46

Totino-Grace 53, Champlin Park 50

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 67, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 52

Waconia 81, Jordan 74

Warroad 104, Lake of the Woods 29

Willmar 53, St. Cloud Tech 41

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 74, Kenyon-Wanamingo 50

Northland Tournament

First Round

Cass Lake-Bena 65, Stephen-Argyle 51

Fertile-Beltrami 56, Kittson County Central 36

Red Lake 54, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Buffalo vs. Chanhassen, ccd.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg vs. Lac qui Parle Valley, ppd.

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cretin-Derham Hall 65, Woodbury 53

Legacy Christian 42, Trinity 22

Sartell-St. Stephen 67, Zimmerman 62

St. Louis Park 69, Edina 58

St. Paul Highland Park 44, St. Agnes 27

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Apple Valley 53, Lakeville South 46

Austin 53, Rochester John Marshall 48

Becker 85, Foley 29

Bemidji 76, Detroit Lakes 47

Benilde-St. Margaret's 63, Mound Westonka 53

Blaine 70, Osseo 49

Browerville/Eagle Valley 52, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 39

Burnsville 76, Eastview 52

Centennial 70, Rogers 65

Chaska 69, New Prague 41

Chisago Lakes 50, St. Francis 35

Cretin-Derham Hall 65, Woodbury 53

DeLaSalle 80, St. Michael-Albertville 69

East Central 46, Hinckley-Finlayson 34

East Ridge 61, Irondale 51

Fergus Falls 81, Sauk Rapids-Rice 38

Forest Lake 64, Park (Cottage Grove) 27

Hayfield 38, Grand Meadow 36

Henning 59, Sebeka 50

Hill-Murray 92, Fridley 57

Holy Family Catholic 75, Glencoe-Silver Lake 58

Houston 57, Mabel-Canton 28

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 65, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 46

Kingsland 58, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 39

Lac qui Parle Valley 72, Ortonville 51

Legacy Christian 42, Trinity 22

Mahtomedi 83, Columbia Heights 54

Maple Grove 47, Elk River 44

Maple Lake 61, PACT Charter 25

Martin County West 51, Nicollet/Loyola 28

Mayer-Lutheran 67, Norwood-Young America 49

Medford 43, Fairmont 38

Milaca 59, Rush City 27

New London-Spicer 41, Eden Valley-Watkins 26

New Ulm 67, Delano 58

North Branch 71, St. Croix Prep 38

Nova Classical Academy 37, Shattuck-St Mary's 23

Park Center 76, Anoka 50

Park Christian 54, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 34

Parkers Prairie 65, Rothsay 38

Perham 75, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 63

Proctor 63, Virginia 28

Red Rock Central 55, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 32

Robbinsdale Armstrong 54, Coon Rapids 48

Rochester Century 55, Faribault 47

Rochester Lourdes 62, Kasson-Mantorville 38

Rosemount 64, Prior Lake 56

Royalton 70, Heritage Christian Academy 68

Sartell-St. Stephen 67, Zimmerman 62

Shakopee 68, Eagan 47

South St. Paul 65, St. Paul Harding 23

Spring Grove 45, Schaeffer Academy 39

Spring Lake Park 69, Andover 63

St. Louis Park 69, Edina 58

St. Paul Highland Park 44, St. Agnes 27

Stephen-Argyle 51, Kittson County Central 46

Superior, Neb. 42, Hibbing 41

Superior, Wis. 42, Hibbing 41

Totino-Grace 44, Champlin Park 38

Triton 72, Lanesboro 38

Wabasso 69, New Ulm Cathedral 32

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 60, Blackduck 42

Watertown-Mayer 64, Maranatha Christian 52

White Bear Lake 69, Stillwater 55

Willmar 53, St. Cloud Tech 41

Win-E-Mac 62, Fertile-Beltrami 48

Windom 73, Pipestone 68

Worthington 97, Jackson County Central 55

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 78, Missouri Valley 48

ADM, Adel 64, Carlisle 52

AGWSR, Ackley 60, East Marshall, LeGrand 45

Albia 64, Clarke, Osceola 49

Algona 46, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 40

Ames 56, Des Moines, Lincoln 43

Ankeny 75, Southeast Polk 62

Ankeny Christian Academy 76, Murray 58

Aplington-Parkersburg 61, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 45

Assumption, Davenport 50, Muscatine 33

Audubon 54, Riverside, Oakland 43

Beckman, Dyersville 55, West Delaware, Manchester 36

Belmond-Klemme 64, North Union 42

Bishop Garrigan 64, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 54

Boyden-Hull 74, West Lyon, Inwood 63

CAM, Anita 74, Glidden-Ralston 51

Calamus-Wheatland 71, East Buchanan, Winthrop 67

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 78, Waterloo, East 57

Center Point-Urbana 50, South Tama County, Tama 31

Central Clinton, DeWitt 62, Solon 38

Central Decatur, Leon 75, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 29

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 72, Sioux Center 60

Chariton 64, Centerville 42

Clear Creek-Amana 56, Independence 45

Clear Lake 69, Webster City 41

Coon Rapids-Bayard 67, Ar-We-Va, Westside 29

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 48, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43

Creston 68, Shenandoah 34

Crestwood, Cresco 64, Waukon 38

Dallas Center-Grimes 59, Ballard 43

Davenport, Central 51, Bettendorf 44

Davenport, North 37, Pleasant Valley 32

Davenport, West 67, Burlington 43

Decorah 74, Oelwein 47

Des Moines, Hoover 33, Fort Dodge 29

Dike-New Hartford 60, Jesup 44

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 64, Marshalltown 23

Dubuque, Hempstead 69, Cedar Rapids Xavier 55

Dubuque, Senior 49, Iowa City West 48

Dunkerton 45, Waterloo Christian School 40

East Mills 64, Heartland Christian 50

East Sac County 69, PAC-LM 46

Easton Valley 72, Alburnett 53

Edgewood-Colesburg 88, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 40

English Valleys, North English 56, Iowa Valley, Marengo 52

George-Little Rock 61, Sheldon 37

Gilbert 78, Roland-Story, Story City 48

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 51, BCLUW, Conrad 44

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 62, West Bend-Mallard 35

Highland, Riverside 64, Winfield-Mount Union 61

Holy Trinity 59, Van Buren, Keosauqua 49

Humboldt 59, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45

Indianola 75, Bondurant Farrar 49

Iowa City High 68, Wahlert, Dubuque 59

Iowa City Liberty High School 51, Epworth, Western Dubuque 42

Iowa Falls-Alden 72, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 68

Keota 81, Sigourney 53

Knoxville 73, Davis County, Bloomfield 41

Lake Mills 65, Eagle Grove 39

Lawton-Bronson 73, Westwood, Sloan 44

LeMars 65, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 54

Lisbon 53, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 50

Logan-Magnolia 46, Underwood 40

MFL-Mar-Mac 65, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 30

MOC-Floyd Valley 67, Rock Valley 62, OT

Madrid 65, Des Moines Christian 62

Mediapolis 52, Louisa-Muscatine 48

Meskwaki Settlement School 81, Colo-NESCO 43

Montezuma 77, Lynnville-Sully 40

Moravia 81, Twin Cedars, Bussey 51

Mount Vernon 62, Maquoketa 42

Newman Catholic, Mason City 62, Rockford 58

Nodaway Valley 60, Bedford 43

North Linn, Troy Mills 90, Cedar Valley Christian School 31

North Polk, Alleman 69, Nevada 46

North Scott, Eldridge 69, Clinton 36

Northeast, Goose Lake 75, Camanche 39

Norwalk 65, Lewis Central 51

OA-BCIG 51, River Valley, Correctionville 36

Okoboji, Milford 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 60

Omaha Roncalli, Neb. 72, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 47

Osage 62, North Butler, Greene 17

Oskaloosa 54, Washington 52

Paton-Churdan 57, West Harrison, Mondamin 44

Pekin 66, Lone Tree 45

Pella 66, Fairfield 31

Postville 52, North Fayette Valley 44

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 45, Linn-Mar, Marion 44

Regina, Iowa City 57, Durant-Bennett 40

Sidney 60, Fremont Mills, Tabor 57

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 60, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 37

Sioux City, East 92, Sioux City, North 61

Sioux City, West 60, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 51

Siouxland Christian 72, Kingsley-Pierson 58

South Hamilton, Jewell 61, Saydel 11

South Hardin 66, West Marshall, State Center 50

South O'Brien, Paullina 71, Harris-Lake Park 39

Southeast Valley 71, Manson Northwest Webster 52

Southwest Valley 64, Lenox 54

Spirit Lake 70, Storm Lake 53

Springville 84, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 54

St. Mary's, Remsen 75, Akron-Westfield 29

Stanton 95, Essex 15

Tipton 66, West Liberty 48

Tri-Center, Neola 63, Treynor 12

Tripoli 52, Clarksville 31

Union Community, LaPorte City 56, Hudson 51

Unity Christian 71, Hinton 45

Valley, West Des Moines 73, Des Moines, North 53

Van Meter 67, Panorama, Panora 52

WACO, Wayland 55, Danville 51

Wapello 57, Hillcrest Academy 43

Waterloo, West 67, Cedar Rapids, Washington 47

Waukee 62, Ottumwa 42

Waverly-Shell Rock 70, New Hampton 24

Wayne, Corydon 43, East Union, Afton 35

West Branch 60, Wilton 42

West Burlington 77, Central Lee, Donnellson 63

West Fork, Sheffield 78, Central Springs 64

West Sioux 81, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 62

Williamsburg 54, Benton Community 42

Woodward Academy 79, Ogden 73

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 76, Missouri Valley 33

ADM, Adel 64, Carlisle 59

AGWSR, Ackley 45, East Marshall, LeGrand 34

Akron-Westfield 62, St. Mary's, Remsen 24

Algona 60, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 23

Ames 83, Des Moines, Lincoln 26

Ankeny Centennial 62, Des Moines, Roosevelt 27

Aplington-Parkersburg 69, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 16

Ar-We-Va, Westside 44, Coon Rapids-Bayard 38

Assumption, Davenport 50, Muscatine 33

Atlantic 56, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55

Audubon 73, Riverside, Oakland 27

BCLUW, Conrad 45, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 23

Ballard 51, Dallas Center-Grimes 24

Beckman, Dyersville 57, West Delaware, Manchester 33

Belle Plaine 49, Tri-County, Thornburg 30

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 28

Bettendorf 55, Davenport, Central 52

Bishop Garrigan 54, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 24

Boyden-Hull 41, West Lyon, Inwood 40

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 45, Woodbine 32

CAM, Anita 53, Glidden-Ralston 50

Cascade,Western Dubuque 74, North Cedar, Stanwood 21

Cedar Falls 66, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 32

Cedar Rapids Xavier 70, Dubuque, Hempstead 64

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59, Waterloo, East 38

Center Point-Urbana 57, South Tama County, Tama 13

Centerville 56, Chariton 42

Central Clinton, DeWitt 55, Solon 39

Central Decatur, Leon 63, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 29

Central Elkader 39, Kee, Lansing 32

Cherokee, Washington 86, Estherville Lincoln Central 68

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 57, Iowa Falls-Alden 44

Clarksville 64, Tripoli 32

Clear Creek-Amana 58, Independence 17

Clear Lake 60, Webster City 28

Colfax-Mingo 65, H-L-V, Victor 26

Colo-NESCO 70, Meskwaki Settlement School 30

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27

Creston 45, Shenandoah 35

Crestwood, Cresco 57, Waukon 56

Danville 29, WACO, Wayland 24

Des Moines Christian 44, Madrid 13

Dike-New Hartford 56, Jesup 33

Dubuque, Senior 56, Iowa City West 48

Dunkerton 46, Waterloo Christian School 26

East Buchanan, Winthrop 54, Calamus-Wheatland 32

East Mills 52, Heartland Christian 20

Easton Valley 41, Alburnett 39

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 62, Grand View Christian 31

Epworth, Western Dubuque 55, Iowa City Liberty High School 49

Fort Dodge 87, Des Moines, Hoover 56

Fort Madison 50, Warsaw West Hancock, Ill. 37

Fremont Mills, Tabor 38, Sidney 35

GMG, Garwin 41, North Tama, Traer 37

Gilbert 44, Roland-Story, Story City 38

Glenwood 76, Lewis Central 71

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44, Humboldt 42

Hudson 44, Union Community, LaPorte City 26

Indianola 58, Des Moines, North 49

Iowa City High 60, Wahlert, Dubuque 48

Iowa Valley, Marengo 66, English Valleys, North English 37

Johnston 71, Des Moines, East 25

Kingsley-Pierson 86, Siouxland Community Christian 56

Knoxville 71, Davis County, Bloomfield 36

Lake Mills 68, Eagle Grove 42

LeMars 46, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 29

Manson Northwest Webster 51, Southeast Valley 38

Maquoketa 64, Mount Vernon 24

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 62, Lisbon 26

Marion 71, Vinton-Shellsburg 43

Mediapolis 63, Louisa-Muscatine 47

Montezuma 63, Lynnville-Sully 47

Moravia 32, Twin Cedars, Bussey 19

Murray 49, Ankeny Christian Academy 18

Newman Catholic, Mason City 59, Rockford 21

Nodaway Valley 67, Bedford 32

North Fayette Valley 67, Postville 17

North Linn, Troy Mills 114, Cedar Valley Christian School 11

North Polk, Alleman 57, Nevada 29

North Scott, Eldridge 74, Clinton 19

North Union 53, Belmond-Klemme 41

Northeast, Goose Lake 75, Camanche 39

OA-BCIG 61, River Valley, Correctionville 43

Okoboji, Milford 50, Sibley-Ocheyedan 41

Osage 69, North Butler, Greene 33

PAC-LM 53, East Sac County 41

Paton-Churdan 56, West Harrison, Mondamin 34

Pekin 50, Lone Tree 23

Pella 54, Fairfield 52

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 61, Linn-Mar, Marion 30

Regina, Iowa City 58, Durant-Bennett 18

Riceville 40, Janesville 35

Rock Valley 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 41

Seymour 59, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 44

Sheldon 73, George-Little Rock 43

Sioux Center 56, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 44

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 63, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 43

Southeast Polk 74, Ankeny 61

Southwest Valley 63, Lenox 31

Spirit Lake 63, Storm Lake 26

Springville 60, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 51

Stanton 65, Essex 19

Treynor 47, Tri-Center, Neola 15

Unity Christian 80, Hinton 38

Van Buren, Keosauqua 66, Holy Trinity 17

Wapello 66, Hillcrest Academy 20

Waterloo, West 67, Cedar Rapids, Washington 47

Waukee 92, Ottumwa 40

Waverly-Shell Rock 64, New Hampton 31

West Bend-Mallard 30, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 28

West Branch 67, Wilton 26

West Burlington 73, Central Lee, Donnellson 44

West Fork, Sheffield 57, Central Springs 28

West Liberty 44, Tipton 36

West Marshall, State Center 62, South Hardin 27

West Sioux 65, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 52

Western Christian 78, South Central Calhoun 26

Winfield-Mount Union 43, Highland, Riverside 25

Woodbury Central, Moville 61, MVAO-CO-U 35

Woodward-Granger 28, Interstate 35,Truro 27

JWCC Tournament

Keokuk 61, Biggsville West Central, Ill. 31

