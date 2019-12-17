Tuesday basketball highlights & scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aitkin 50, Park Rapids 35
Albany 79, Zimmerman 62
Austin 70, Rochester John Marshall 46
BOLD 89, Benson 66
Barnesville 80, Rothsay 46
Bemidji 73, Moorhead 70
Blaine 55, Osseo 37
Bloomington Jefferson 52, Minneapolis Southwest 44
Byron 51, Cannon Falls 33
Caledonia 92, Rushford-Peterson 73
Cambridge-Isanti 69, Duluth East 65
Centennial 70, Rogers 65
Chaska 74, Wayzata 68
Chisholm 68, McGregor 50
Christ's Household of Faith 76, Minnesota Transitions 40
Cretin-Derham Hall 64, Woodbury 51
Crookston 59, Fosston 38
East Grand Forks 84, Roseau 49
Eden Prairie 74, North St. Paul 57
Eden Valley-Watkins 66, Spectrum 46
Fergus Falls 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 62
Forest Lake 68, Park (Cottage Grove) 40
Glencoe-Silver Lake 62, Tri-City United 22
Grand Rapids 76, Hibbing 74
Greenway 78, Deer River 75
Henry Sibley 68, St. Thomas Academy 65
Hill-Murray 62, St. Agnes 53
Hudson, Wis. 75, Hastings 72
Kasson-Mantorville 59, Rochester Lourdes 53
La Crescent 88, Winona Cotter 40
Lake City 81, Triton 49
Lakeville North 76, Farmington 60
Lakeville South 57, Apple Valley 43
Legacy Christian 83, LILA 35
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 64, Norwood-Young America 34
Lewiston-Altura 84, Fillmore Central 55
Luverne 76, Hills-Beaver Creek 65
Maple Grove 81, Elk River 55
Maple Lake 49, Dassel-Cokato 44
Marshall 88, Redwood Valley 59
Math and Science Academy 64, Groves Academy 54
Minneota 82, Canby 32
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 80, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 67
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 74, New London-Spicer 47
Mound Westonka 70, St. Michael-Albertville 56
Mounds Park Academy 50, Chesterton Academy 49
Mounds View 55, Roseville 49
Mountain Lake Co-op 71, Madelia 51
Nevis 62, Menahga 48
New Ulm Cathedral 67, Wabasso 49
Northland 85, Floodwood 40
Nova Classical Academy 48, Shattuck-St Mary's 38
Onamia 62, Upsala 58
Park Center 85, Anoka 35
Pelican Rapids 83, Ashby 45
Pequot Lakes 69, Crosby-Ironton 59
Pierz 65, Braham 40
Pine City 81, North Branch 71
Pipestone 69, Windom 36
Princeton 89, Hermantown 84
River Falls, Wis. 71, St. Paul Johnson 55
Robbinsdale Armstrong 74, Coon Rapids 58
Rockford 59, Big Lake 44
Rocori 70, Brainerd 60
Simley 62, St. Anthony 44
South Ridge 58, Bigfork 47
South St. Paul 71, Richfield 66
Southland 70, Wabasha-Kellogg 46
Springfield 82, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 60
St. Cloud Cathedral 76, Foley 34
St. Louis Park 69, Edina 58
St. Peter 67, Blue Earth Area 49
Tartan 69, St. Paul Harding 46
Totino-Grace 53, Champlin Park 50
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 67, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 52
Waconia 81, Jordan 74
Warroad 104, Lake of the Woods 29
Willmar 53, St. Cloud Tech 41
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 74, Kenyon-Wanamingo 50
Northland Tournament
First Round
Cass Lake-Bena 65, Stephen-Argyle 51
Fertile-Beltrami 56, Kittson County Central 36
Red Lake 54, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Buffalo vs. Chanhassen, ccd.
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg vs. Lac qui Parle Valley, ppd.
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Cretin-Derham Hall 65, Woodbury 53
Legacy Christian 42, Trinity 22
Sartell-St. Stephen 67, Zimmerman 62
St. Louis Park 69, Edina 58
St. Paul Highland Park 44, St. Agnes 27
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Apple Valley 53, Lakeville South 46
Austin 53, Rochester John Marshall 48
Becker 85, Foley 29
Bemidji 76, Detroit Lakes 47
Benilde-St. Margaret's 63, Mound Westonka 53
Blaine 70, Osseo 49
Browerville/Eagle Valley 52, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 39
Burnsville 76, Eastview 52
Centennial 70, Rogers 65
Chaska 69, New Prague 41
Chisago Lakes 50, St. Francis 35
Cretin-Derham Hall 65, Woodbury 53
DeLaSalle 80, St. Michael-Albertville 69
East Central 46, Hinckley-Finlayson 34
East Ridge 61, Irondale 51
Fergus Falls 81, Sauk Rapids-Rice 38
Forest Lake 64, Park (Cottage Grove) 27
Hayfield 38, Grand Meadow 36
Henning 59, Sebeka 50
Hill-Murray 92, Fridley 57
Holy Family Catholic 75, Glencoe-Silver Lake 58
Houston 57, Mabel-Canton 28
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 65, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 46
Kingsland 58, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 39
Lac qui Parle Valley 72, Ortonville 51
Legacy Christian 42, Trinity 22
Mahtomedi 83, Columbia Heights 54
Maple Grove 47, Elk River 44
Maple Lake 61, PACT Charter 25
Martin County West 51, Nicollet/Loyola 28
Mayer-Lutheran 67, Norwood-Young America 49
Medford 43, Fairmont 38
Milaca 59, Rush City 27
New London-Spicer 41, Eden Valley-Watkins 26
New Ulm 67, Delano 58
North Branch 71, St. Croix Prep 38
Nova Classical Academy 37, Shattuck-St Mary's 23
Park Center 76, Anoka 50
Park Christian 54, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 34
Parkers Prairie 65, Rothsay 38
Perham 75, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 63
Proctor 63, Virginia 28
Red Rock Central 55, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 32
Robbinsdale Armstrong 54, Coon Rapids 48
Rochester Century 55, Faribault 47
Rochester Lourdes 62, Kasson-Mantorville 38
Rosemount 64, Prior Lake 56
Royalton 70, Heritage Christian Academy 68
Sartell-St. Stephen 67, Zimmerman 62
Shakopee 68, Eagan 47
South St. Paul 65, St. Paul Harding 23
Spring Grove 45, Schaeffer Academy 39
Spring Lake Park 69, Andover 63
St. Louis Park 69, Edina 58
St. Paul Highland Park 44, St. Agnes 27
Stephen-Argyle 51, Kittson County Central 46
Superior, Neb. 42, Hibbing 41
Superior, Wis. 42, Hibbing 41
Totino-Grace 44, Champlin Park 38
Triton 72, Lanesboro 38
Wabasso 69, New Ulm Cathedral 32
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 60, Blackduck 42
Watertown-Mayer 64, Maranatha Christian 52
White Bear Lake 69, Stillwater 55
Willmar 53, St. Cloud Tech 41
Win-E-Mac 62, Fertile-Beltrami 48
Windom 73, Pipestone 68
Worthington 97, Jackson County Central 55
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 78, Missouri Valley 48
ADM, Adel 64, Carlisle 52
AGWSR, Ackley 60, East Marshall, LeGrand 45
Albia 64, Clarke, Osceola 49
Algona 46, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 40
Ames 56, Des Moines, Lincoln 43
Ankeny 75, Southeast Polk 62
Ankeny Christian Academy 76, Murray 58
Aplington-Parkersburg 61, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 45
Assumption, Davenport 50, Muscatine 33
Audubon 54, Riverside, Oakland 43
Beckman, Dyersville 55, West Delaware, Manchester 36
Belmond-Klemme 64, North Union 42
Bishop Garrigan 64, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 54
Boyden-Hull 74, West Lyon, Inwood 63
CAM, Anita 74, Glidden-Ralston 51
Calamus-Wheatland 71, East Buchanan, Winthrop 67
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 78, Waterloo, East 57
Center Point-Urbana 50, South Tama County, Tama 31
Central Clinton, DeWitt 62, Solon 38
Central Decatur, Leon 75, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 29
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 72, Sioux Center 60
Chariton 64, Centerville 42
Clear Creek-Amana 56, Independence 45
Clear Lake 69, Webster City 41
Coon Rapids-Bayard 67, Ar-We-Va, Westside 29
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 48, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43
Creston 68, Shenandoah 34
Crestwood, Cresco 64, Waukon 38
Dallas Center-Grimes 59, Ballard 43
Davenport, Central 51, Bettendorf 44
Davenport, North 37, Pleasant Valley 32
Davenport, West 67, Burlington 43
Decorah 74, Oelwein 47
Des Moines, Hoover 33, Fort Dodge 29
Dike-New Hartford 60, Jesup 44
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 64, Marshalltown 23
Dubuque, Hempstead 69, Cedar Rapids Xavier 55
Dubuque, Senior 49, Iowa City West 48
Dunkerton 45, Waterloo Christian School 40
East Mills 64, Heartland Christian 50
East Sac County 69, PAC-LM 46
Easton Valley 72, Alburnett 53
Edgewood-Colesburg 88, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 40
English Valleys, North English 56, Iowa Valley, Marengo 52
George-Little Rock 61, Sheldon 37
Gilbert 78, Roland-Story, Story City 48
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 51, BCLUW, Conrad 44
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 62, West Bend-Mallard 35
Highland, Riverside 64, Winfield-Mount Union 61
Holy Trinity 59, Van Buren, Keosauqua 49
Humboldt 59, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45
Indianola 75, Bondurant Farrar 49
Iowa City High 68, Wahlert, Dubuque 59
Iowa City Liberty High School 51, Epworth, Western Dubuque 42
Iowa Falls-Alden 72, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 68
Keota 81, Sigourney 53
Knoxville 73, Davis County, Bloomfield 41
Lake Mills 65, Eagle Grove 39
Lawton-Bronson 73, Westwood, Sloan 44
LeMars 65, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 54
Lisbon 53, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 50
Logan-Magnolia 46, Underwood 40
MFL-Mar-Mac 65, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 30
MOC-Floyd Valley 67, Rock Valley 62, OT
Madrid 65, Des Moines Christian 62
Mediapolis 52, Louisa-Muscatine 48
Meskwaki Settlement School 81, Colo-NESCO 43
Montezuma 77, Lynnville-Sully 40
Moravia 81, Twin Cedars, Bussey 51
Mount Vernon 62, Maquoketa 42
Newman Catholic, Mason City 62, Rockford 58
Nodaway Valley 60, Bedford 43
North Linn, Troy Mills 90, Cedar Valley Christian School 31
North Polk, Alleman 69, Nevada 46
North Scott, Eldridge 69, Clinton 36
Northeast, Goose Lake 75, Camanche 39
Norwalk 65, Lewis Central 51
OA-BCIG 51, River Valley, Correctionville 36
Okoboji, Milford 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 60
Omaha Roncalli, Neb. 72, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 47
Osage 62, North Butler, Greene 17
Oskaloosa 54, Washington 52
Paton-Churdan 57, West Harrison, Mondamin 44
Pekin 66, Lone Tree 45
Pella 66, Fairfield 31
Postville 52, North Fayette Valley 44
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 45, Linn-Mar, Marion 44
Regina, Iowa City 57, Durant-Bennett 40
Sidney 60, Fremont Mills, Tabor 57
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 60, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 37
Sioux City, East 92, Sioux City, North 61
Sioux City, West 60, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 51
Siouxland Christian 72, Kingsley-Pierson 58
South Hamilton, Jewell 61, Saydel 11
South Hardin 66, West Marshall, State Center 50
South O'Brien, Paullina 71, Harris-Lake Park 39
Southeast Valley 71, Manson Northwest Webster 52
Southwest Valley 64, Lenox 54
Spirit Lake 70, Storm Lake 53
Springville 84, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 54
St. Mary's, Remsen 75, Akron-Westfield 29
Stanton 95, Essex 15
Tipton 66, West Liberty 48
Tri-Center, Neola 63, Treynor 12
Tripoli 52, Clarksville 31
Union Community, LaPorte City 56, Hudson 51
Unity Christian 71, Hinton 45
Valley, West Des Moines 73, Des Moines, North 53
Van Meter 67, Panorama, Panora 52
WACO, Wayland 55, Danville 51
Wapello 57, Hillcrest Academy 43
Waterloo, West 67, Cedar Rapids, Washington 47
Waukee 62, Ottumwa 42
Waverly-Shell Rock 70, New Hampton 24
Wayne, Corydon 43, East Union, Afton 35
West Branch 60, Wilton 42
West Burlington 77, Central Lee, Donnellson 63
West Fork, Sheffield 78, Central Springs 64
West Sioux 81, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 62
Williamsburg 54, Benton Community 42
Woodward Academy 79, Ogden 73
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 76, Missouri Valley 33
ADM, Adel 64, Carlisle 59
AGWSR, Ackley 45, East Marshall, LeGrand 34
Akron-Westfield 62, St. Mary's, Remsen 24
Algona 60, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 23
Ames 83, Des Moines, Lincoln 26
Ankeny Centennial 62, Des Moines, Roosevelt 27
Aplington-Parkersburg 69, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 16
Ar-We-Va, Westside 44, Coon Rapids-Bayard 38
Assumption, Davenport 50, Muscatine 33
Atlantic 56, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55
Audubon 73, Riverside, Oakland 27
BCLUW, Conrad 45, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 23
Ballard 51, Dallas Center-Grimes 24
Beckman, Dyersville 57, West Delaware, Manchester 33
Belle Plaine 49, Tri-County, Thornburg 30
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 28
Bettendorf 55, Davenport, Central 52
Bishop Garrigan 54, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 24
Boyden-Hull 41, West Lyon, Inwood 40
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 45, Woodbine 32
CAM, Anita 53, Glidden-Ralston 50
Cascade,Western Dubuque 74, North Cedar, Stanwood 21
Cedar Falls 66, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 32
Cedar Rapids Xavier 70, Dubuque, Hempstead 64
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59, Waterloo, East 38
Center Point-Urbana 57, South Tama County, Tama 13
Centerville 56, Chariton 42
Central Clinton, DeWitt 55, Solon 39
Central Decatur, Leon 63, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 29
Central Elkader 39, Kee, Lansing 32
Cherokee, Washington 86, Estherville Lincoln Central 68
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 57, Iowa Falls-Alden 44
Clarksville 64, Tripoli 32
Clear Creek-Amana 58, Independence 17
Clear Lake 60, Webster City 28
Colfax-Mingo 65, H-L-V, Victor 26
Colo-NESCO 70, Meskwaki Settlement School 30
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27
Creston 45, Shenandoah 35
Crestwood, Cresco 57, Waukon 56
Danville 29, WACO, Wayland 24
Des Moines Christian 44, Madrid 13
Dike-New Hartford 56, Jesup 33
Dubuque, Senior 56, Iowa City West 48
Dunkerton 46, Waterloo Christian School 26
East Buchanan, Winthrop 54, Calamus-Wheatland 32
East Mills 52, Heartland Christian 20
Easton Valley 41, Alburnett 39
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 62, Grand View Christian 31
Epworth, Western Dubuque 55, Iowa City Liberty High School 49
Fort Dodge 87, Des Moines, Hoover 56
Fort Madison 50, Warsaw West Hancock, Ill. 37
Fremont Mills, Tabor 38, Sidney 35
GMG, Garwin 41, North Tama, Traer 37
Gilbert 44, Roland-Story, Story City 38
Glenwood 76, Lewis Central 71
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44, Humboldt 42
Hudson 44, Union Community, LaPorte City 26
Indianola 58, Des Moines, North 49
Iowa City High 60, Wahlert, Dubuque 48
Iowa Valley, Marengo 66, English Valleys, North English 37
Johnston 71, Des Moines, East 25
Kingsley-Pierson 86, Siouxland Community Christian 56
Knoxville 71, Davis County, Bloomfield 36
Lake Mills 68, Eagle Grove 42
LeMars 46, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 29
Manson Northwest Webster 51, Southeast Valley 38
Maquoketa 64, Mount Vernon 24
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 62, Lisbon 26
Marion 71, Vinton-Shellsburg 43
Mediapolis 63, Louisa-Muscatine 47
Montezuma 63, Lynnville-Sully 47
Moravia 32, Twin Cedars, Bussey 19
Murray 49, Ankeny Christian Academy 18
Newman Catholic, Mason City 59, Rockford 21
Nodaway Valley 67, Bedford 32
North Fayette Valley 67, Postville 17
North Linn, Troy Mills 114, Cedar Valley Christian School 11
North Polk, Alleman 57, Nevada 29
North Scott, Eldridge 74, Clinton 19
North Union 53, Belmond-Klemme 41
Northeast, Goose Lake 75, Camanche 39
OA-BCIG 61, River Valley, Correctionville 43
Okoboji, Milford 50, Sibley-Ocheyedan 41
Osage 69, North Butler, Greene 33
PAC-LM 53, East Sac County 41
Paton-Churdan 56, West Harrison, Mondamin 34
Pekin 50, Lone Tree 23
Pella 54, Fairfield 52
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 61, Linn-Mar, Marion 30
Regina, Iowa City 58, Durant-Bennett 18
Riceville 40, Janesville 35
Rock Valley 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 41
Seymour 59, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 44
Sheldon 73, George-Little Rock 43
Sioux Center 56, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 44
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 63, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 43
Southeast Polk 74, Ankeny 61
Southwest Valley 63, Lenox 31
Spirit Lake 63, Storm Lake 26
Springville 60, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 51
Stanton 65, Essex 19
Treynor 47, Tri-Center, Neola 15
Unity Christian 80, Hinton 38
Van Buren, Keosauqua 66, Holy Trinity 17
Wapello 66, Hillcrest Academy 20
Waterloo, West 67, Cedar Rapids, Washington 47
Waukee 92, Ottumwa 40
Waverly-Shell Rock 64, New Hampton 31
West Bend-Mallard 30, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 28
West Branch 67, Wilton 26
West Burlington 73, Central Lee, Donnellson 44
West Fork, Sheffield 57, Central Springs 28
West Liberty 44, Tipton 36
West Marshall, State Center 62, South Hardin 27
West Sioux 65, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 52
Western Christian 78, South Central Calhoun 26
Winfield-Mount Union 43, Highland, Riverside 25
Woodbury Central, Moville 61, MVAO-CO-U 35
Woodward-Granger 28, Interstate 35,Truro 27
JWCC Tournament
Keokuk 61, Biggsville West Central, Ill. 31
