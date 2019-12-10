Tuesday's basketball and hockey highlights and scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 68, Holdingford 25
Alexandria 83, St. Cloud Tech 64
Annandale 66, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 55
Ashby 59, Underwood 41
Bagley 73, Lake Park-Audubon 67
Belle Plaine 78, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 59
Benilde-St. Margaret's 81, Fridley 69
Brainerd 69, Sauk Rapids-Rice 55
Browerville/Eagle Valley 50, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 36
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 54, Sleepy Eye 44
Chanhassen 66, New Prague 55
Concordia Academy 62, Providence Academy 43
Delano 77, Monticello 52
Duluth East 75, Grand Rapids 57
Eagan 70, Hastings 33
East Grand Forks 62, Red Lake County 54
East Ridge 76, Park (Cottage Grove) 38
Eden Valley-Watkins 49, Litchfield 45
Faribault 63, Red Wing 36
Farmington 55, Bloomington Jefferson 42
Hayfield 67, Medford 33
Hermantown 80, Cloquet 54
Kenyon-Wanamingo 58, Goodhue 36
Lac qui Parle Valley 59, Ortonville 47
Lakeville North 76, Wayzata 72
Lakeville South 62, Totino-Grace 49
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 78, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 53
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 69, Glenville-Emmons 34
Mahtomedi 72, Centennial 59
Marshall 67, Willmar 51
Menahga 75, Bertha-Hewitt 31
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 70, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 35
Minnewaska 56, Melrose 44
Moorhead 64, Rogers 57
Mound Westonka 64, Orono 54
Mountain Iron-Buhl 76, Littlefork-Big Falls 43
Onalaska, Wis. 68, La Crescent 40
Osakis 79, St. John's Prep 42
Park Center 79, Osseo 62
Pelican Rapids 72, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 70
Pine City 62, Braham 44
Robbinsdale Armstrong 70, Minnetonka 58
Rochester Mayo 72, Austin 69
Rush City 66, Ogilvie 36
South Ridge 74, McGregor 37
St. Croix Prep 95, St. Paul Washington 84
St. Francis 60, Anoka 53
St. Louis Park 66, Henry Sibley 65
St. Michael-Albertville 57, Andover 51
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 70, Minneota 69
Virginia 97, Mesabi East 73
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 56, Pine River-Backus 46
Waseca 88, Waconia 66
Watertown-Mayer 69, New Ulm 55
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 68, Red Rock Central 62
White Bear Lake 62, Roseville 54
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 81, Triton 3
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 50, Fosston 40
Albany 47, Mora 13
Annandale 67, Kimball 42
Apple Valley 58, Lakeville North 52
Benilde-St. Margaret's 51, Visitation 19
Blaine 60, Anoka 46
Buffalo 71, St. Cloud Tech 44
Centennial 66, Totino-Grace 53
Central Minnesota Christian 82, Dawson-Boyd 24
Chaska 56, Minnetonka 36
Crosby-Ironton 64, Pequot Lakes 48
Duluth Marshall 86, Two Harbors 22
East Central 63, Swanville 29
East Ridge 63, Park (Cottage Grove) 38
Edina 53, Hill-Murray 46
Elk River 78, Osseo 35
Farmington 78, Shakopee 34
Fergus Falls 72, Detroit Lakes 25
Foley 46, Zimmerman 42
GHEC/Martin Luther 73, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 36
Goodhue 58, Kenyon-Wanamingo 36
Grand Meadow 62, Randolph 46
Hastings 65, Hudson, Wis. 44
Hawley 78, Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. 31
Hermantown 51, Cambridge-Isanti 40
Hibbing 55, Duluth East 47
Holy Angels 81, Bloomington Jefferson 53
Hopkins 93, DeLaSalle 48
Houston 59, Rushford-Peterson 32
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 53, Litchfield 52
Hutchinson 57, Jordan 46
Jackson County Central 63, Luverne 61
Lake Park-Audubon 88, Bagley 23
Lakeview 46, Canby 40
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 90, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 23
Maple Grove 53, Robbinsdale Armstrong 19
Marshall 50, Willmar 35
Mayer-Lutheran 70, Maranatha Christian 51
Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 50, Christ's Household of Faith 47
Minneapolis Roosevelt 56, North St. Paul 38
Minnehaha Academy 74, St. Paul Highland Park 38
Minneota 85, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 41
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 64, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 30
Moorhead 47, Brainerd 24
New Life Academy 65, St. Paul Johnson 30
New Prague 72, Bloomington Kennedy 38
Pierz 50, Milaca 46
Prior Lake 65, Eagan 64
Proctor 39, Superior, Wis. 29
Red Wing 77, Faribault 31
Redwood Valley 47, Pipestone 45
Rochester John Marshall 80, Northfield 48
Rochester Lourdes 74, Pine Island 25
Rosemount 62, Burnsville 56
Roseville 51, White Bear Lake 42
Royalton 60, Minneapolis North 28
Sauk Centre 70, Osakis 35
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 78, Wabasso 41
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 63, St. Agnes 26
Spectrum 65, PACT Charter 15
Spring Lake Park 68, Champlin Park 62
Springfield 73, New Ulm Cathedral 37
St. Clair 55, Martin County West 38
St. Cloud Cathedral 43, Little Falls 35
St. Michael-Albertville 84, Waconia 45
Stillwater 91, Cretin-Derham Hall 47
Virginia 55, Duluth East 47
Wadena-Deer Creek 52, New York Mills 33
Waseca 65, St. James Area 30
Watertown-Mayer 46, Maple Lake 29
Win-E-Mac 56, NCEUH 54
Worthington 58, Windom 56
Northland Tournament
Second Round
Climax/Fisher 90, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 55
Sacred Heart 64, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 42
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albia 57, Chariton 42
Alburnett 61, Cedar Valley Christian School 22
Ames 47, Fort Dodge 39
Ankeny 62, Des Moines, Lincoln 60, OT
Aplington-Parkersburg 67, Union Community, LaPorte City 54
Atlantic 60, Clarinda 56
Beckman, Dyersville 64, Vinton-Shellsburg 46
Bishop Garrigan 72, Lake Mills 65
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 50, Sioux City, North 39
Boyden-Hull 75, George-Little Rock 58
CAM, Anita 44, Coon Rapids-Bayard 29
Camanche 39, North Cedar, Stanwood 33
Cascade,Western Dubuque 48, Bellevue 35
Center Point-Urbana 68, Maquoketa 41
Central City 62, Lisbon 35
Central Clinton, DeWitt 70, Benton Community 56
Central Lee, Donnellson 49, Van Buren, Keosauqua 41
Central Springs 55, North Butler, Greene 47
Charles City 57, New Hampton 45
Clear Creek-Amana 85, West Delaware, Manchester 62
Clinton 58, Muscatine 55
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 43, LeMars 37
Davenport, North 77, Davenport, Central 55
Des Moines, North 87, Marshalltown 64
Dike-New Hartford 69, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 61
Dubuque, Hempstead 66, Waterloo, East 49
Durant-Bennett 58, Wilton 39
East Atchison, Mo. 58, Sidney 43
East Marshall, LeGrand 47, South Hardin 24
East Mills 47, Fremont Mills, Tabor 43
Easton Valley 84, East Buchanan, Winthrop 54
Eldon Cardinal 73, WACO, Wayland 39
Forest City 66, North Union 37
Gilbert 95, Greene County 46
Glenwood 67, Denison-Schleswig 58
Harlan 62, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 46
Harris-Lake Park 68, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 43
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45, Trinity Christian High School 43
Holy Trinity 43, New London 42
Iowa City West 56, Bettendorf 38
Keota 100, Tri-County, Thornburg 44
Knoxville 79, Clarke, Osceola 49
Madrid 80, Woodward Academy 60
Marion 60, South Tama County, Tama 16
Martensdale-St. Marys 82, East Union, Afton 35
Meskwaki Settlement School 71, Baxter 41
Mount Ayr 84, Lenox 54
Mount Vernon 54, Williamsburg 42
Murray 61, Seymour 44
Nevada 51, Saydel 39
Newell-Fonda 75, PAC-LM 60
Nodaway Valley 87, Southwest Valley 34
North Linn, Troy Mills 89, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 31
North Scott, Eldridge 55, Pleasant Valley 21
Northeast, Goose Lake 59, Anamosa 52
Oskaloosa 83, Centerville 36
Ottumwa 48, Fairfield 41
Pekin 56, Highland, Riverside 43
Pella 91, Ballard 75
Pella Christian 83, Grand View Christian 62
Red Oak 67, Shenandoah 64
Regina, Iowa City 32, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 29
River Valley, Correctionville 46, Ridge View 32
Rockford Junior-Senior Rockford 70, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 66
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Sioux City, West 58
Sioux Center 66, Sibley-Ocheyedan 49
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 70, Alta-Aurelia 56
Sioux City, East 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 15
South Hamilton, Jewell 57, Roland-Story, Story City 38
South Winneshiek, Calmar 50, North Fayette Valley 29
Southeast Valley 56, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 45
Spencer 51, Spirit Lake 45
Springville 76, Calamus-Wheatland 63
St. Mary's, Remsen 54, Hinton 39
Treynor 69, Audubon 47
Van Meter 71, Ogden 36
Waterloo, West 79, Cedar Falls 55
Webster City 78, South Central Calhoun 73
West Branch 75, Tipton 49
West Sioux 124, Akron-Westfield 41
Western Christian 65, Estherville Lincoln Central 52
Winterset 58, Norwalk 57
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 53, IKM-Manning 43
Ames 60, Fort Dodge 41
Aplington-Parkersburg 58, Union Community, LaPorte City 20
Audubon 48, Treynor 39
Belmond-Klemme 66, Eagle Grove 32
Bishop Garrigan 88, Lake Mills 28
CAM, Anita 61, Coon Rapids-Bayard 20
Cascade,Western Dubuque 67, Bellevue 44
Center Point-Urbana 66, Maquoketa 45
Central City 43, Lisbon 31
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 58, West Lyon, Inwood 41
Central Springs 47, North Butler, Greene 39
Chariton 70, Albia 42
Clear Creek-Amana 49, West Delaware, Manchester 25
Colfax-Mingo 42, B-G-M 38
Collins-Maxwell 57, North Tama, Traer 26
Colo-NESCO 60, GMG, Garwin 51
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, LeMars 46
Creston 51, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 46
Crestwood, Cresco 57, Decorah 34
Des Moines Christian 62, AC/GC 39
Dike-New Hartford 57, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 24
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 79, Des Moines, Roosevelt 64
Dubuque, Senior 54, Iowa City Liberty High School 49
East Buchanan, Winthrop 55, Easton Valley 29
East Marshall, LeGrand 47, South Hardin 24
Eldon Cardinal 27, WACO, Wayland 24
Emmetsburg 74, Storm Lake 24
English Valleys, North English 42, Belle Plaine 37
Estherville Lincoln Central 45, Western Christian 43
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 73, Paton-Churdan 39
Forest City 46, North Union 26
Fremont Mills, Tabor 53, East Mills 47
Gilbert 85, Greene County 15
Glenwood 67, Denison-Schleswig 57
Harlan 69, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 27
Hinton 51, St. Mary's, Remsen 39
Holy Trinity 55, New London 43
Hudson 44, Jesup 42
Iowa City West 45, Epworth, Western Dubuque 31
Johnston 67, Waukee 57
Kee, Lansing 47, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 27
Knoxville 62, Clarke, Osceola 21
Linn-Mar, Marion 53, Cedar Rapids, Washington 52
Linn-Mar, Marion 53, Washington 52
MOC-Floyd Valley 51, Sheldon 35
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 53, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 38
Marion 95, South Tama County, Tama 12
Martensdale-St. Marys 80, East Union, Afton 30
Mediapolis 75, Hillcrest Academy 17
Meskwaki Settlement School 55, Baxter 49
Midland, Wyoming 54, Starmont 39
Moline, Ill. 55, Bettendorf 51
Moulton-Udell 39, Twin Cedars, Bussey 34
Mount Vernon 43, Williamsburg 33
Muscatine 39, Clinton 29
Nevada 62, Saydel 13
New Hampton 54, Charles City 45
Newell-Fonda 78, PAC-LM 23
Newman Catholic, Mason City 58, Nashua-Plainfield 44
Nodaway Valley 62, Southwest Valley 40
North Fayette Valley 57, South Winneshiek, Calmar 21
North Linn, Troy Mills 75, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 49
North Polk, Alleman 66, PCM, Monroe 27
Okoboji, Milford 57, Rock Valley 45
Orient-Macksburg 51, Ankeny Christian Academy 30
Ottumwa 60, Fairfield 35
Pekin 43, Highland, Riverside 37
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Waterloo, West 48
Red Oak 57, Shenandoah 24
Regina, Iowa City 32, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 29
Ridge View 49, River Valley, Correctionville 15
Rockford 65, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 39
Ruthven-Ayrshire 58, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 39
Saint Ansgar 50, Osage 49, OT
Seymour 60, Murray 38
Sigourney 46, Iowa Valley, Marengo 41
Sioux Center 50, Sibley-Ocheyedan 39
Sioux City, East 61, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14
Sioux City, West 65, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61
Solon 60, Independence 12
South Central Calhoun 43, Webster City 36
Southeast Polk 81, Des Moines, Hoover 18
Southeast Valley 42, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38
Spirit Lake 58, Spencer 41
Springville 47, Calamus-Wheatland 26
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 56, Central Elkader 37
Underwood 84, Riverside, Oakland 15
Unity Christian 73, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 41
Valley, West Des Moines 52, Ankeny Centennial 44
Van Buren, Keosauqua 64, Central Lee, Donnellson 32
Van Meter 48, Ogden 40
Wapello 48, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 9
Waukon 46, Caledonia, Minn. 45
Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Oelwein 5
Wayne, Corydon 58, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 40
West Branch 72, Tipton 24
West Central Valley, Stuart 60, Interstate 35,Truro 42
West Fork, Sheffield 42, Northwood-Kensett 20
West Liberty 38, Monticello 28
West Sioux 60, Akron-Westfield 45
Woodbury Central, Moville 44, Lawton-Bronson 32
Woodward-Granger 56, Earlham 46
MINNESOTA BOYS HOCKEY
Alexandria 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Blaine 6, Elk River/Zimmerman 1
Bloomington Kennedy 4, Waconia 2
Brainerd/Pillager 7, Fergus Falls 1
Breck 6, St. Paul Academy 1
Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades 3, May Port CG, N.D. 0
Buffalo 5, St. Cloud 4
Detroit Lakes/Perham 5, Park Rapids Area 1
Duluth Denfeld 7, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 2
East Grand Forks 7, Crookston Pirates 0
Eastview 6, Bloomington Jefferson 3
Eveleth-Gilbert Area 12, Ely/Northeast Range 0
Faribault 9, Fairmont Cardinals 0
Farmington 4, Rochester Mayo 1
Hermantown 10, Duluth Marshall 0
Holy Angels 4, New Prague 1
Holy Family Catholic 7, Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer 3
Hutchinson 5, Chanhassen 2
Kittson County Central 7, Red Lake Falls 4
Lake of the Woods 2, Bagley/Fosston 0
Little Falls 13, Prairie Centre 1
Mahtomedi 3, Monticello Moose 0
Marshall 6, Windom Area 0
Minneapolis 5, St. Louis Park 3
Minnehaha United 4, Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 1
Minnesota River 4, Albert Lea 2, OT
Morris Benson Area Storm 9, Willmar 3
Mounds View 2, Totino-Grace 0
New Ulm Eagles 6, Redwood Valley 0
Northern Lakes Lightning 3, Wadena-Deer Creek 3, OT (Tie)
Northfield 3, Mankato West 2
Orono 3, Chaska 2, OT
Pine City Area 8, Mora/Milaca 1
Proctor 3, Cambridge-Isanti 1
Providence Academy 3, Anoka 1
River Lakes Stars 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 1
Roseau 4, Moorhead 3, OT
Southwest Christian/Richfield 4, Hopkins 1
St. Francis 8, Becker/Big Lake 3
St. Paul Highland Park 4, Moose Lake Area 0
St. Paul Johnson 7, River Falls, Wis. 0
Superior, Wis. 6, Hibbing/Chisholm 4
Thief River Falls 4, Bemidji 0
Waseca Blue Jays 5, Worthington/Fulda 4
West Salem/Bangor, Wis. 5, La Crescent 3
MINNESOTA GIRLS HOCKEY
Andover 5, Rogers 1
Apple Valley 5, Rosemount 3
Austin/Austin Pacelli 14, Waseca 5
Blaine 1, Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings 0
Blake 1, Benilde-St. Margaret's 0
Buffalo Bison 7, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 0
Burnsville 4, Prior Lake 1
C-E-C Lumberjacks 6, Duluth Northern Stars 1
Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/Pine City 5, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 1
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 4, Centennial 1
Chisago Lakes 7, St. Francis/North Branch 2
Crookston Pirates 4, Bemidji 0
Eastview 2, Shakopee 2, OT (Tie)
Edina 4, Wayzata 1
Elk River/Zimmerman 4, Anoka/Spring Lake Park 3
Farmington 3, Eagan 2
Forest Lake 10, White Bear Lake 0
Grand Rapids/Greenway 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 2
Hill-Murray 4, Simley 0
Holy Family Catholic 5, Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer/SW Christian 2
Hutchinson 8, Minnesota River 2
Lakeville North 2, Lakeville South 2, OT (Tie)
Luverne Cardinals 6, Albert Lea 5
Mankato West 4, Rochester John Marshall 3
Maple Grove 7, Totino-Grace 1
Marshall Tigers 8, Windom Area 1
Minneapolis 8, St. Paul/Henry Sibley 0
Minnetonka 4, North Wright County 3, OT
Orono 8, Waconia 1
Owatonna 5, Faribault 4, OT
Prairie Centre 6, Morris Benson Area Storm 4
River Lakes Stars 2, Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 10, Red Wing 0
Roseau 6, Moorhead 0
South St. Paul 6, Hastings 1
St. Cloud Icebreakers 7, Willmar 4
St. Paul United 2, North/Tartan 1
Stillwater 2, Woodbury Area 1
