Tuesday's basketball and hockey highlights and scores

Highlights and scores from all of Tuesday's action.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 10:55 PM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

 MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Albany 68, Holdingford 25

Alexandria 83, St. Cloud Tech 64

Annandale 66, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 55

Ashby 59, Underwood 41

Bagley 73, Lake Park-Audubon 67

Belle Plaine 78, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 59

Benilde-St. Margaret's 81, Fridley 69

Brainerd 69, Sauk Rapids-Rice 55

Browerville/Eagle Valley 50, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 36

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 54, Sleepy Eye 44

Chanhassen 66, New Prague 55

Concordia Academy 62, Providence Academy 43

Delano 77, Monticello 52

Duluth East 75, Grand Rapids 57

Eagan 70, Hastings 33

East Grand Forks 62, Red Lake County 54

East Ridge 76, Park (Cottage Grove) 38

Eden Valley-Watkins 49, Litchfield 45

Faribault 63, Red Wing 36

Farmington 55, Bloomington Jefferson 42

Hayfield 67, Medford 33

Hermantown 80, Cloquet 54

Kenyon-Wanamingo 58, Goodhue 36

Lac qui Parle Valley 59, Ortonville 47

Lakeville North 76, Wayzata 72

Lakeville South 62, Totino-Grace 49

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 78, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 53

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 69, Glenville-Emmons 34

Mahtomedi 72, Centennial 59

Marshall 67, Willmar 51

Menahga 75, Bertha-Hewitt 31

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 70, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 35

Minnewaska 56, Melrose 44

Moorhead 64, Rogers 57

Mound Westonka 64, Orono 54

Mountain Iron-Buhl 76, Littlefork-Big Falls 43

Onalaska, Wis. 68, La Crescent 40

Osakis 79, St. John's Prep 42

Park Center 79, Osseo 62

Pelican Rapids 72, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 70

Pine City 62, Braham 44

Robbinsdale Armstrong 70, Minnetonka 58

Rochester Mayo 72, Austin 69

Rush City 66, Ogilvie 36

South Ridge 74, McGregor 37

St. Croix Prep 95, St. Paul Washington 84

St. Francis 60, Anoka 53

St. Louis Park 66, Henry Sibley 65

St. Michael-Albertville 57, Andover 51

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 70, Minneota 69

Virginia 97, Mesabi East 73

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 56, Pine River-Backus 46

Waseca 88, Waconia 66

Watertown-Mayer 69, New Ulm 55

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 68, Red Rock Central 62

White Bear Lake 62, Roseville 54

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 81, Triton 3

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 50, Fosston 40

Albany 47, Mora 13

Annandale 67, Kimball 42

Apple Valley 58, Lakeville North 52

Benilde-St. Margaret's 51, Visitation 19

Blaine 60, Anoka 46

Buffalo 71, St. Cloud Tech 44

Centennial 66, Totino-Grace 53

Central Minnesota Christian 82, Dawson-Boyd 24

Chaska 56, Minnetonka 36

Crosby-Ironton 64, Pequot Lakes 48

Duluth Marshall 86, Two Harbors 22

East Central 63, Swanville 29

East Ridge 63, Park (Cottage Grove) 38

Edina 53, Hill-Murray 46

Elk River 78, Osseo 35

Farmington 78, Shakopee 34

Fergus Falls 72, Detroit Lakes 25

Foley 46, Zimmerman 42

GHEC/Martin Luther 73, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 36

Goodhue 58, Kenyon-Wanamingo 36

Grand Meadow 62, Randolph 46

Hastings 65, Hudson, Wis. 44

Hawley 78, Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. 31

Hermantown 51, Cambridge-Isanti 40

Hibbing 55, Duluth East 47

Holy Angels 81, Bloomington Jefferson 53

Hopkins 93, DeLaSalle 48

Houston 59, Rushford-Peterson 32

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 53, Litchfield 52

Hutchinson 57, Jordan 46

Jackson County Central 63, Luverne 61

Lake Park-Audubon 88, Bagley 23

Lakeview 46, Canby 40

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 90, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 23

Maple Grove 53, Robbinsdale Armstrong 19

Marshall 50, Willmar 35

Mayer-Lutheran 70, Maranatha Christian 51

Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 50, Christ's Household of Faith 47

Minneapolis Roosevelt 56, North St. Paul 38

Minnehaha Academy 74, St. Paul Highland Park 38

Minneota 85, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 41

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 64, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 30

Moorhead 47, Brainerd 24

New Life Academy 65, St. Paul Johnson 30

New Prague 72, Bloomington Kennedy 38

Pierz 50, Milaca 46

Prior Lake 65, Eagan 64

Proctor 39, Superior, Wis. 29

Red Wing 77, Faribault 31

Redwood Valley 47, Pipestone 45

Rochester John Marshall 80, Northfield 48

Rochester Lourdes 74, Pine Island 25

Rosemount 62, Burnsville 56

Roseville 51, White Bear Lake 42

Royalton 60, Minneapolis North 28

Sauk Centre 70, Osakis 35

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 78, Wabasso 41

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 63, St. Agnes 26

Spectrum 65, PACT Charter 15

Spring Lake Park 68, Champlin Park 62

Springfield 73, New Ulm Cathedral 37

St. Clair 55, Martin County West 38

St. Cloud Cathedral 43, Little Falls 35

St. Michael-Albertville 84, Waconia 45

Stillwater 91, Cretin-Derham Hall 47

Virginia 55, Duluth East 47

Wadena-Deer Creek 52, New York Mills 33

Waseca 65, St. James Area 30

Watertown-Mayer 46, Maple Lake 29

Win-E-Mac 56, NCEUH 54

Worthington 58, Windom 56

Northland Tournament

Second Round

Climax/Fisher 90, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 55

Sacred Heart 64, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 42

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Albia 57, Chariton 42

Alburnett 61, Cedar Valley Christian School 22

Ames 47, Fort Dodge 39

Ankeny 62, Des Moines, Lincoln 60, OT

Aplington-Parkersburg 67, Union Community, LaPorte City 54

Atlantic 60, Clarinda 56

Beckman, Dyersville 64, Vinton-Shellsburg 46

Bishop Garrigan 72, Lake Mills 65

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 50, Sioux City, North 39

Boyden-Hull 75, George-Little Rock 58

CAM, Anita 44, Coon Rapids-Bayard 29

Camanche 39, North Cedar, Stanwood 33

Cascade,Western Dubuque 48, Bellevue 35

Center Point-Urbana 68, Maquoketa 41

Central City 62, Lisbon 35

Central Clinton, DeWitt 70, Benton Community 56

Central Lee, Donnellson 49, Van Buren, Keosauqua 41

Central Springs 55, North Butler, Greene 47

Charles City 57, New Hampton 45

Clear Creek-Amana 85, West Delaware, Manchester 62

Clinton 58, Muscatine 55

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 43, LeMars 37

Davenport, North 77, Davenport, Central 55

Des Moines, North 87, Marshalltown 64

Dike-New Hartford 69, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 61

Dubuque, Hempstead 66, Waterloo, East 49

Durant-Bennett 58, Wilton 39

East Atchison, Mo. 58, Sidney 43

East Marshall, LeGrand 47, South Hardin 24

East Mills 47, Fremont Mills, Tabor 43

Easton Valley 84, East Buchanan, Winthrop 54

Eldon Cardinal 73, WACO, Wayland 39

Forest City 66, North Union 37

Gilbert 95, Greene County 46

Glenwood 67, Denison-Schleswig 58

Harlan 62, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 46

Harris-Lake Park 68, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 43

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45, Trinity Christian High School 43

Holy Trinity 43, New London 42

Iowa City West 56, Bettendorf 38

Keota 100, Tri-County, Thornburg 44

Knoxville 79, Clarke, Osceola 49

Madrid 80, Woodward Academy 60

Marion 60, South Tama County, Tama 16

Martensdale-St. Marys 82, East Union, Afton 35

Meskwaki Settlement School 71, Baxter 41

Mount Ayr 84, Lenox 54

Mount Vernon 54, Williamsburg 42

Murray 61, Seymour 44

Nevada 51, Saydel 39

Newell-Fonda 75, PAC-LM 60

Nodaway Valley 87, Southwest Valley 34

North Linn, Troy Mills 89, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 31

North Scott, Eldridge 55, Pleasant Valley 21

Northeast, Goose Lake 59, Anamosa 52

Oskaloosa 83, Centerville 36

Ottumwa 48, Fairfield 41

Pekin 56, Highland, Riverside 43

Pella 91, Ballard 75

Pella Christian 83, Grand View Christian 62

Red Oak 67, Shenandoah 64

Regina, Iowa City 32, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 29

River Valley, Correctionville 46, Ridge View 32

Rockford Junior-Senior Rockford 70, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 66

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Sioux City, West 58

Sioux Center 66, Sibley-Ocheyedan 49

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 70, Alta-Aurelia 56

Sioux City, East 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 15

South Hamilton, Jewell 57, Roland-Story, Story City 38

South Winneshiek, Calmar 50, North Fayette Valley 29

Southeast Valley 56, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 45

Spencer 51, Spirit Lake 45

Springville 76, Calamus-Wheatland 63

St. Mary's, Remsen 54, Hinton 39

Treynor 69, Audubon 47

Van Meter 71, Ogden 36

Waterloo, West 79, Cedar Falls 55

Webster City 78, South Central Calhoun 73

West Branch 75, Tipton 49

West Sioux 124, Akron-Westfield 41

Western Christian 65, Estherville Lincoln Central 52

Winterset 58, Norwalk 57

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 53, IKM-Manning 43

Ames 60, Fort Dodge 41

Aplington-Parkersburg 58, Union Community, LaPorte City 20

Audubon 48, Treynor 39

Belmond-Klemme 66, Eagle Grove 32

Bishop Garrigan 88, Lake Mills 28

CAM, Anita 61, Coon Rapids-Bayard 20

Cascade,Western Dubuque 67, Bellevue 44

Center Point-Urbana 66, Maquoketa 45

Central City 43, Lisbon 31

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 58, West Lyon, Inwood 41

Central Springs 47, North Butler, Greene 39

Chariton 70, Albia 42

Clear Creek-Amana 49, West Delaware, Manchester 25

Colfax-Mingo 42, B-G-M 38

Collins-Maxwell 57, North Tama, Traer 26

Colo-NESCO 60, GMG, Garwin 51

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, LeMars 46

Creston 51, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 46

Crestwood, Cresco 57, Decorah 34

Des Moines Christian 62, AC/GC 39

Dike-New Hartford 57, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 24

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 79, Des Moines, Roosevelt 64

Dubuque, Senior 54, Iowa City Liberty High School 49

East Buchanan, Winthrop 55, Easton Valley 29

East Marshall, LeGrand 47, South Hardin 24

Eldon Cardinal 27, WACO, Wayland 24

Emmetsburg 74, Storm Lake 24

English Valleys, North English 42, Belle Plaine 37

Estherville Lincoln Central 45, Western Christian 43

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 73, Paton-Churdan 39

Forest City 46, North Union 26

Fremont Mills, Tabor 53, East Mills 47

Gilbert 85, Greene County 15

Glenwood 67, Denison-Schleswig 57

Harlan 69, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 27

Hinton 51, St. Mary's, Remsen 39

Holy Trinity 55, New London 43

Hudson 44, Jesup 42

Iowa City West 45, Epworth, Western Dubuque 31

Johnston 67, Waukee 57

Kee, Lansing 47, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 27

Knoxville 62, Clarke, Osceola 21

Linn-Mar, Marion 53, Cedar Rapids, Washington 52

Linn-Mar, Marion 53, Washington 52

MOC-Floyd Valley 51, Sheldon 35

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 53, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 38

Marion 95, South Tama County, Tama 12

Martensdale-St. Marys 80, East Union, Afton 30

Mediapolis 75, Hillcrest Academy 17

Meskwaki Settlement School 55, Baxter 49

Midland, Wyoming 54, Starmont 39

Moline, Ill. 55, Bettendorf 51

Moulton-Udell 39, Twin Cedars, Bussey 34

Mount Vernon 43, Williamsburg 33

Muscatine 39, Clinton 29

Nevada 62, Saydel 13

New Hampton 54, Charles City 45

Newell-Fonda 78, PAC-LM 23

Newman Catholic, Mason City 58, Nashua-Plainfield 44

Nodaway Valley 62, Southwest Valley 40

North Fayette Valley 57, South Winneshiek, Calmar 21

North Linn, Troy Mills 75, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 49

North Polk, Alleman 66, PCM, Monroe 27

Okoboji, Milford 57, Rock Valley 45

Orient-Macksburg 51, Ankeny Christian Academy 30

Ottumwa 60, Fairfield 35

Pekin 43, Highland, Riverside 37

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Waterloo, West 48

Red Oak 57, Shenandoah 24

Regina, Iowa City 32, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 29

Ridge View 49, River Valley, Correctionville 15

Rockford 65, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 39

Ruthven-Ayrshire 58, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 39

Saint Ansgar 50, Osage 49, OT

Seymour 60, Murray 38

Sigourney 46, Iowa Valley, Marengo 41

Sioux Center 50, Sibley-Ocheyedan 39

Sioux City, East 61, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14

Sioux City, West 65, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61

Solon 60, Independence 12

South Central Calhoun 43, Webster City 36

Southeast Polk 81, Des Moines, Hoover 18

Southeast Valley 42, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38

Spirit Lake 58, Spencer 41

Springville 47, Calamus-Wheatland 26

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 56, Central Elkader 37

Underwood 84, Riverside, Oakland 15

Unity Christian 73, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 41

Valley, West Des Moines 52, Ankeny Centennial 44

Van Buren, Keosauqua 64, Central Lee, Donnellson 32

Van Meter 48, Ogden 40

Wapello 48, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 9

Waukon 46, Caledonia, Minn. 45

Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Oelwein 5

Wayne, Corydon 58, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 40

West Branch 72, Tipton 24

West Central Valley, Stuart 60, Interstate 35,Truro 42

West Fork, Sheffield 42, Northwood-Kensett 20

West Liberty 38, Monticello 28

West Sioux 60, Akron-Westfield 45

Woodbury Central, Moville 44, Lawton-Bronson 32

Woodward-Granger 56, Earlham 46

MINNESOTA BOYS HOCKEY
Alexandria 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Blaine 6, Elk River/Zimmerman 1

Bloomington Kennedy 4, Waconia 2

Brainerd/Pillager 7, Fergus Falls 1

Breck 6, St. Paul Academy 1

Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades 3, May Port CG, N.D. 0

Buffalo 5, St. Cloud 4

Detroit Lakes/Perham 5, Park Rapids Area 1

Duluth Denfeld 7, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 2

East Grand Forks 7, Crookston Pirates 0

Eastview 6, Bloomington Jefferson 3

Eveleth-Gilbert Area 12, Ely/Northeast Range 0

Faribault 9, Fairmont Cardinals 0

Farmington 4, Rochester Mayo 1

Hermantown 10, Duluth Marshall 0

Holy Angels 4, New Prague 1

Holy Family Catholic 7, Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer 3

Hutchinson 5, Chanhassen 2

Kittson County Central 7, Red Lake Falls 4

Lake of the Woods 2, Bagley/Fosston 0

Little Falls 13, Prairie Centre 1

Mahtomedi 3, Monticello Moose 0

Marshall 6, Windom Area 0

Minneapolis 5, St. Louis Park 3

Minnehaha United 4, Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 1

Minnesota River 4, Albert Lea 2, OT

Morris Benson Area Storm 9, Willmar 3

Mounds View 2, Totino-Grace 0

New Ulm Eagles 6, Redwood Valley 0

Northern Lakes Lightning 3, Wadena-Deer Creek 3, OT (Tie)

Northfield 3, Mankato West 2

Orono 3, Chaska 2, OT

Pine City Area 8, Mora/Milaca 1

Proctor 3, Cambridge-Isanti 1

Providence Academy 3, Anoka 1

River Lakes Stars 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

Roseau 4, Moorhead 3, OT

Southwest Christian/Richfield 4, Hopkins 1

St. Francis 8, Becker/Big Lake 3

St. Paul Highland Park 4, Moose Lake Area 0

St. Paul Johnson 7, River Falls, Wis. 0

Superior, Wis. 6, Hibbing/Chisholm 4

Thief River Falls 4, Bemidji 0

Waseca Blue Jays 5, Worthington/Fulda 4

West Salem/Bangor, Wis. 5, La Crescent 3

MINNESOTA GIRLS HOCKEY
Andover 5, Rogers 1

Apple Valley 5, Rosemount 3

Austin/Austin Pacelli 14, Waseca 5

Blaine 1, Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings 0

Blake 1, Benilde-St. Margaret's 0

Buffalo Bison 7, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 0

Burnsville 4, Prior Lake 1

C-E-C Lumberjacks 6, Duluth Northern Stars 1

Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/Pine City 5, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 1

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 4, Centennial 1

Chisago Lakes 7, St. Francis/North Branch 2

Crookston Pirates 4, Bemidji 0

Eastview 2, Shakopee 2, OT (Tie)

Edina 4, Wayzata 1

Elk River/Zimmerman 4, Anoka/Spring Lake Park 3

Farmington 3, Eagan 2

Forest Lake 10, White Bear Lake 0

Grand Rapids/Greenway 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 2

Hill-Murray 4, Simley 0

Holy Family Catholic 5, Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer/SW Christian 2

Hutchinson 8, Minnesota River 2

Lakeville North 2, Lakeville South 2, OT (Tie)

Luverne Cardinals 6, Albert Lea 5

Mankato West 4, Rochester John Marshall 3

Maple Grove 7, Totino-Grace 1

Marshall Tigers 8, Windom Area 1

Minneapolis 8, St. Paul/Henry Sibley 0

Minnetonka 4, North Wright County 3, OT

Orono 8, Waconia 1

Owatonna 5, Faribault 4, OT

Prairie Centre 6, Morris Benson Area Storm 4

River Lakes Stars 2, Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 10, Red Wing 0

Roseau 6, Moorhead 0

South St. Paul 6, Hastings 1

St. Cloud Icebreakers 7, Willmar 4

St. Paul United 2, North/Tartan 1

Stillwater 2, Woodbury Area 1

