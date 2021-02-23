Tuesday Feb. 23 highlights and scores

BOY'S PREP BASKETBALL
Mankato East 61, Century 46
Stewartville 82, Lourdes 51
Austin 94, Albert Lea 34
Caledonia 72, Rushford-Peterson 69
Fillmore Central 78, Cotter 55
Kingsland 68, Houston 33
Lanesboro 63, LeRoy-Ostrander 40
Blooming Prairie 52, Medford 43
Southland 81, Schaeffer Academy 55
Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Forest City 55
Lake Mills 63, Bishop Garrigan 59
West Fork 83, Janesville 51
GIRL'S PREP BASKETBALL
Mankato East 54, Century 48
Kasson-Mantorville 63, Lourdes 46
Stewartville 68, Holy Family Catholic 59
Blooming Prairie 58, Medford 41
Cotter 71, Fillmore Central 32
Hayfield 64, Kenyon-Wanamingo 35
Houston 52, Kingsland 50
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 83, Madelia 46
Randolph 75, Lyle-Pacelli 21
Caledonia 64, Rushford-Peterson 46
Southland 59, Schaeffer Academy 25
Chatfield 53, St. Charles 50
Goodhue 65, Triton 23
GIRL'S PREP HOCKEY
Owatonna 8, Century 0
Minnehaha Academy 6, Lourdes 2
NJCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL
Bryant & Stratton 66, RCTC 61
Southeastern 90, NIACC 74
NJCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
RCTC 84, Bryant & Stratton 58
Southeastern 74, NIACC 70
NAIA MEN'S BASKETBALL
Bellevue 74, Waldorf 47
NAIA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Bellevue 71, Waldorf 52