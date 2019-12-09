Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tuberculosis exposure reported in Franklin County

Hampton-Dumont school district says it is working with health agencies on the problem.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 5:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HAMPTON, Iowa – The Hampton-Dumont Community School District is notifying the public about a tuberculosis exposure.

The District has posted a message on its website that it is working with Franklin County Public Health and the Iowa Department of Public Health on this matter. No other information has been released.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact the District Nurse at 641-425-8071 or jswart@hdcsd.org.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says tuberculosis (TB) germs are passed through the air when someone who is sick with TB coughs, speaks, laughs, sings, or sneezes. Anyone near the sick person with TB can breathe the germs into their lungs.

The Mayo Clinic says symptoms of TB include:

• Coughing that lasts three or more weeks
• Coughing up blood
• Chest pain, or pain with breathing or coughing
• Unintentional weight loss
• Fatigue
• Fever
• Night sweats
• Chills
• Loss of appetite

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -12°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -10°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -11°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -12°
Snow today, cold tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Plan to Move Alternative School

Image

Dangerously Cold Windchlls

Image

Balloon Brigade

Image

Heading to Bowl Games

Image

Shoveling Snow

Image

Acts of Kindness

Image

Travel on Snowy Roads

Image

My Money: What to do with money from inheritance

Image

New Saladworks now open in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Community Events