Tuberculosis exposure reported in Franklin County

HAMPTON, Iowa – The Hampton-Dumont Community School District is notifying the public about a tuberculosis exposure.

The District has posted a message on its website that it is working with Franklin County Public Health and the Iowa Department of Public Health on this matter. No other information has been released.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact the District Nurse at 641-425-8071 or jswart@hdcsd.org.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says tuberculosis (TB) germs are passed through the air when someone who is sick with TB coughs, speaks, laughs, sings, or sneezes. Anyone near the sick person with TB can breathe the germs into their lungs.

The Mayo Clinic says symptoms of TB include:

• Coughing that lasts three or more weeks

• Coughing up blood

• Chest pain, or pain with breathing or coughing

• Unintentional weight loss

• Fatigue

• Fever

• Night sweats

• Chills

• Loss of appetite