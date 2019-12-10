Tuberculosis case in Franklin County involves a high school student

HAMPTON, Iowa – School officials say the tuberculosis exposure in Franklin County affected a high school student.

The Hampton-Dumont Community School District says it is focused on identifying those who had close contact with the affected student and when they determine who that is, parents and guardians of students will be contacted about testing.

Those in close contact in this case are being defined as classmates, teachers, and close friends of the affected student.

Franklin County Public Health says it will be working with the Iowa Department of Public Health to set up a clinic to perform testing. TB testing and treatment will be free.

More information can be found at www.cdc.gov/tb.