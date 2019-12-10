Clear

Tuberculosis case in Franklin County involves a high school student

Free clinic to be set up for testing and treatment.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 5:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HAMPTON, Iowa – School officials say the tuberculosis exposure in Franklin County affected a high school student.

The Hampton-Dumont Community School District says it is focused on identifying those who had close contact with the affected student and when they determine who that is, parents and guardians of students will be contacted about testing.

Those in close contact in this case are being defined as classmates, teachers, and close friends of the affected student.

Franklin County Public Health says it will be working with the Iowa Department of Public Health to set up a clinic to perform testing. TB testing and treatment will be free.

More information can be found at www.cdc.gov/tb.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -12°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -15°
Coldest air of the season has arrived
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ice Not Safe for Fishing

Image

Salvation Army Warming Center Open

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/10

Image

Salvation Army needs volunteers and donations

Image

Economic Summit

Image

Clear Lake set to form alternative school on campus

Image

Authorities rescue man from Winnebago River

Image

Man taken to ambulance after being rescued

Image

Salvation Army opens it's doors for Rochester's homeless

Image

Snow storm causes several crashes in Minnesota

Community Events