Trump's refusal to condemn white supremacists raises concerns

ROCHESTER, Minn. - “The Proud Boys, stand back and stand by.” Those words from President Trump have been a point of contention following Tuesday night’s debate with former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Rochester Diversity Council says not unequivocally condemning white supremacists can be harmful to our local communities.

Executive director Dee Sabol says the problem comes when there’s promotion of social issues that make people feel unsafe especially when anxiety and fear are already high.

Sabol says while the organization is non-partisan she understands some people may be feeling anxious after Trump’s comments.

She asks everyone to consider what they want their communities to look like and work together to bring that future about.

Sabol explained, “We ask that you reflect on really your own values and think about what kind of society you wish to live in and what kind of society you want your children, your parents, your neighbors to live in as well.”

In response to Trump’s comments about proud boy’s Biden later tweeted, “This is Donald Trump’s America.”